54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

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Pandas, we’ve all come across someone online who says something so ridiculous that you can’t help but wonder what they’re thinking. And while you could spend ages arguing with them, sometimes all it takes is one clever comeback to shut things down. The best part? There’s always someone in the comments ready with the perfect response!

That’s exactly what we found on the Clever Comebacks subreddit, where people share witty replies to some truly questionable takes. From sarcastic one-liners to responses so spot-on they leave you wondering how anyone could possibly argue back, these exchanges are a joy to read. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and see which ones made the cut!

#1 When Cars Are Fast

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

#2 A Strange Phenomenon

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#3 No One Self Owns Like A Conservative

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: NotPennysBoat-815

If you could magnify an atom to the size of a massive cathedral, its nucleus would be roughly the size of a fly. Hard to imagine, right? That means atoms, the building blocks of everything around us, are made up mostly of empty space. It sounds almost too strange to be true, but science is full of fascinating facts that challenge the way we see the world. In his book A Short History of Nearly Everything, author Bill Bryson explores many such scientific wonders, breaking down complex ideas and discoveries that help us better understand the universe we live in.

#4 Al Companies Need Hundreds Of Billions In Revenue, Or They’ll Go Bankrupt

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Nono_Home

#5 On Saving The Fish

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#6 Keep Those Goalposts Moving

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: BirthdayBoyStabMan

Of course, not every claim that sounds unbelievable is backed by science, and not every piece of information we encounter is accurate. While some surprising facts reveal just how fascinating the world is, other claims stem from misunderstandings, half-truths, or deliberate attempts to mislead. The challenge is learning to tell the difference.

And in today’s digital world, where information can spread across the internet in seconds, that distinction matters more than ever. This brings us to two terms often used when discussing unreliable information online: misinformation and disinformation. Although they’re sometimes used interchangeably, they don’t mean quite the same thing.

#7 “Okay Kids, Whoever Told Aunt Karen The Holidays Were Cancelled Is Getting An Extra Present From Santa This Year…”

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Veshaad

#8 A Rose By Any Other Name

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: MrFenric

#9 Dude Had To Use A Robot To Invent The Scene, It’s So Rare

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

Misinformation is inaccurate or false information shared without the intention to deceive anyone. For instance, someone might share an outdated statistic or repeat a rumour because they genuinely believe it’s true. Disinformation, on the other hand, involves false or misleading information that is deliberately created or spread to deceive, manipulate, or cause harm. In simple terms, someone sharing a claim they mistakenly believe is true may be spreading misinformation, while someone knowingly inventing a story to mislead others is spreading disinformation.

#10 On Data Centers

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#11 Only For $70

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#12 On Roommates

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

Here’s the thing: disinformation isn’t new. People have been manipulating facts and spreading false claims for centuries. What’s changed is how quickly information can travel and how many people it can reach. Social media platforms such as Facebook and X have transformed the way we discover news, share opinions, and keep up with events around the world. While this has made information more accessible, it has also created opportunities for misleading claims to spread widely before anyone can check them.

And the consequences can extend well beyond our social media feeds. In politics, deliberately false claims can influence public opinion, undermine trust in institutions, and interfere with informed decision-making during elections. In healthcare, misleading information can encourage unsafe practices, discourage people from seeking appropriate treatment, or undermine efforts to control disease outbreaks.

#13 Sincerely, Connie

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#14 $8.5 Billion vs. Common Sense

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: OpenComet_

#15 Class Warfare Sprinklers

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: anon

Businesses and individuals can also suffer. False rumours about a company can damage its reputation, affect consumer confidence, and lead to financial losses. Meanwhile, misleading claims about other people can cause emotional distress, fuel harassment, and harm relationships. The consequences aren’t always immediate or obvious, either. Repeated exposure to false information can gradually make it harder to distinguish reliable sources from unreliable ones.

That’s why checking what we read and share matters, even when a claim initially seems trivial. Thankfully, efforts to tackle misinformation and disinformation have grown significantly in recent years. Fact-checking gained particular momentum around 2016, amid major political events such as the US presidential election and the Brexit referendum, which brought widespread attention to the influence of misleading online claims. Since then, fact-checking organisations and initiatives have expanded their work around the world.

#16 Fox News Really Thought This Was A Scary List

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: ALBERT4_5WESKER

#17 Elon Musk Plans To Spend Up To $200,000,000.00 To Rescue Republicans

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Nono_Home

#18 El-Sayed Makes A Valid Point

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Veshaad

Although fact-checking cannot stop every false claim from spreading, it gives readers a way to assess information and make more informed judgments. Governments and organisations are also taking steps to address the problem. In the European Union, the Digital Services Act establishes obligations for online platforms, including measures to address systemic risks and improve transparency in certain areas. The EU Code of Practice on Disinformation, meanwhile, provides a framework for participating organisations to take voluntary action against the spread of misleading content.

#19 Oh No Who Is Going To Sue All Our Local Small Businesses?!? Buc-Off

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Loud-Ad-2280

#20 Healthcare. America

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#21 Clever Comeback By Canadian Pm Mark Carney

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: ackermantrades

#22 Protect Women—just Not From Their Favorite Guy

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: ALBERT4_5WESKER

Of course, tackling disinformation isn’t solely the responsibility of governments, social media companies, or professional fact-checkers. We all play a part in how information travels. Pausing before sharing a surprising claim, checking whether a reputable source supports it, and being willing to correct ourselves when we’re wrong are small but meaningful steps. Just as importantly, we can question questionable claims without turning every disagreement into a personal attack. Being informed doesn’t mean knowing everything; it means being willing to look for the truth.

#23 Time To Get A T-Shirt

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Veshaad

#24 A Phone And An Internet Connection Are Literally Basic Necessities At This Point

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#25 Charity Only For Citizens

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: gashtal_man

#26 No Lies Detected Here

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: CH49FE

And that brings us to today’s collection, Pandas! The people featured in these posts may not necessarily be spreading deliberate disinformation, but some certainly seem to be working with questionable facts, questionable logic, or opinions that don’t quite hold up under scrutiny. Thankfully, other internet users were ready to point out the inconsistencies, challenge the claims, and deliver some pretty memorable responses. These exchanges are a reminder that a little critical thinking can go a long way, especially online. Keep scrolling and let us know which one you found the most satisfying!

#27 Nothing Says Transparency Like Banning The Cameras

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: ALBERT4_5WESKER

#28 Dei For Thee, Not For Me

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: gashtal_man

#29 *pokes Us Constitution With A Stick*

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#30 Just Say Y’all Want Us To Die At This Point

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: jonnismizzle

#31 So Apparently It’s Time For Some Middle-School Science!

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Nono_Home

#32 You’d Think Amongst All The Food Recalls, They’d Be Happy To Know That A Company Isn’t Cross-Contaminating It’s Products

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: jonnismizzle

#33 Somehow I’m Not Shocked

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Veshaad

#34 Another Day, Another Recall

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Veshaad

#35 Republicans In Texas Have Been In Power Since 1995, For 30+ Years

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Nono_Home

#36 Imagine Telling On Yourself Like This

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#37 Yes. Next Question

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: gashtal_man

#38 Does This Belong Here?

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#39 I Can’t With These People

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Ilikethepopularstuff

#40 The Lack Of Self-Awareness

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: PrettySouul

#41 On The Housing Crash

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#42 On Underachieving

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#43 A Bridge Too Far

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Veshaad

#44 Sit Down Prices For Fast Food Restaurants Is A Basic Sanity Point

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: GodAllMighty888

#45 This Answer Ended The Conversation, He Didn’t Lie Though

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Elegant_Pumpkinn

#46 Multimillionaires Should Be Funding Scholarships Not Taking Them

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: BlossomTranquill

#47 Ben Knows Better Than To Ask Questions

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: BuildPearl

#48 Openai Priorities

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#49 He Thought He Was Exposing Amc

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: HappyTwirl

#50 And That Was The Last Time, He Trusted Internet To Be Serious About Anything

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Knight_TheRider

#51 I Guess Some Folk Only See Rainbows And Unicorns In Life

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable_Tutor_43

#52 Twitter Has Gotten Funnier Recently

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: BelleAriel

#53 We’re In East Asia, Right Guys?

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Veshaad

#54 Larry The Cat Was Ordained For This Exact Moment

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: Pretty_Liilly

#55 The Democrats And Liberals Aren’t Lying To This Person, This Person Is Lying To You

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: ansyhrrian

#56 That Was A Short Lesson

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: MrFenric

#57 One Is A Press Stunt For Shareholders, The Other Is Real-World Innovation

54 People Made Ridiculous Claims And Got The Perfect Responses In Return (New Pics)

Image source: DarkGoldy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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