A Former House Cleaner Shares The Easiest And Most Efficient Cleaning Hacks She Knows

Cleaning can sometimes feel like an endless task. It almost seems like you’re stuck in a loop, ensuring your home is spotless and everything’s in its rightful place, only to do it again a few days later. That can quickly get exhausting.
Most of us just want to finish cleaning our homes effectively without wasting too much time. Luckily, cleaning experts exist and they are kind enough to share hacks online that can make the process so much easier. Here’s a bunch of useful cleaning tips from a seasoned professional.
Tidying up the home is so often seen as yet another exhausting chore, but there are ways to simplify it and make it easier
“I started out cleaning houses, and then I went on to be an inspector, and I would inspect the houses that our house cleaners would clean”
Cindell Kimbrough, a content creator, went viral for sharing amazing cleaning hacks that she used to use while working and still does. Cindell’s video got 6.6 million views and over 685k likes, as she not only shared the tips but also demonstrated how to use them.
She explained that she used to clean houses for a living and even worked as a cleaning inspector. In her video, she said: “I think the biggest house that I ever cleaned was about 5,000, and some change, square feet. And I got it done in less than five hours, top to bottom, kitchen, bathrooms, cleaning, floors, everything. I’m telling you, this works.”
“I have ADHD, if I make myself do this, I clean so fast, if not I’ll be cleaning all day”
What really stuck with people who watched Cindell’s video is that although she has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), it didn’t stop her from being highly organized and keeping her home tidy.
Generally, folks with ADHD have to deal with executive dysfunction, meaning it’s hard to plan, focus, and stay on track with tasks. Therefore, Kimbrough sharing her own experience and what worked best for her resonated with many folks.
Expert cleaners know that following a routine while cleaning makes it less of a daunting task or obstacle to overcome
Around 46% of people genuinely don’t know how to clean their homes effectively. They either do what’s always been done or rely on tips from friends and family. The washing machine and air conditioner are apparently two things many folks simply don’t know how to clean properly. That’s why people usually see tidying up as a stressful, exhausting, and overwhelming experience.
It doesn’t have to be like that, which is why Cindell shared 6 steps people could follow to clean their houses fast and efficiently. The tips are:
Studies show that the tidiness of your home can directly influence your mental health. Around 80% of adults say that they feel more relaxed in clean houses. That’s why tips like this are so important because they simplify things that people often struggle to do, and by following them, they can live happier lives.
Cindell’s cleaning hacks are extremely useful, which is why we decided to reach out to another expert cleaner for some more tips and tricks. Bored Panda contacted Carolyn Arellano, an accomplished entrepreneur and founder of Spotless Cleaning. She is also the creator of Cleaning Business Mentor, where she offers coaching and resources to help others launch and scale their own cleaning ventures.
Carolyn is also dedicated to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs through mentorship, online courses, and business tools, helping them achieve success in the cleaning industry. When we asked her for cleaning tips, she said, “I recommend starting at the furthest point from the front door, working your way towards the front of the house, room by room.”
“Always clean from top to bottom: start with high dusting, then windows, followed by surfaces. After that, take care of the trash, baseboards, and finally, the floors.” Even with Carolyn or Cindell’s cleaning hacks, it might seem daunting to do everything by yourself.
Research has found that the average person spends almost 1.5 years of their life cleaning. That’s why nearly 10% of U.S. households pay professionals to tidy up their homes and do these kinds of chores. It simply makes things even easier and reduces one’s mental burden.
Carolyn also told us that “hiring a professional house cleaning service can be a great solution if someone doesn’t enjoy cleaning, isn’t very skilled at it, cannot clean due to physical limitations, or simply doesn’t have the time. The money spent on professional cleaning is an investment in your time, and the added benefit is coming home to a clean and organized space.”
Whether you hate cleaning or love it, these tips will help ease at least a tiny bit of the stress that comes with it. Why don’t you try these pointers out for yourself the next time you decide to tidy up, and let us know if they actually worked for you? We’d absolutely love to know!
People loved Cindell’s useful hacks and asked her to share even more tips the next time
