Cindy Crawford’s Only Son Model Presley Gerber Tragically Passes Away At 27

Presley Gerber, who followed in his mother Cindy Crawford’s footsteps to be a model, passed away at the age of 27.
The youngster lost his life at a rehab facility, according to details released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Gerber had opened up about his mental health struggles and having “panic attacks” a few months back.
Presley Gerber, who followed in his mother Cindy Crawford’s footsteps to be a model, passed away at the age of 27
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Presley Gerber is one of two children that supermodel Cindy Crawford shares with her businessman husband Rande Gerber.
The 27-year-old’s cause of passing was not immediately disclosed after he lost his life at a rehab facility.
“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” said a statement released by his parents and sister Kaia Gerber.
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Crawford, who has been married to Gerber since 1998, welcomed her only son in 1999 and then her daughter in 2001.
Gerber began making a name for himself as a teenager, just like his mega-famous mom, who started modeling as a teen and won the Elite Look of the Year award at the age of 17.
After earning a scholarship to study chemical engineering at Chicago’s Northwestern University, she attended one semester and then moved to New York City to be a model.
Crawford once said her son had no idea what she did for a living
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Living off a reputation of being one of the top supermodels of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Crawford once said her son had no idea what she did for a living.
“I think you told [them] in preschool, [when] there was, like, ‘What do your parents do for work?’” she turned to Gerber and said during a May 2025 interview with her son and daughter.
“You told your preschool teachers that I didn’t work, and I was like, wow, that means I’m doing a great job, because he doesn’t feel my absence so much,” she continued.
Her son also began his career young and was 15 when he signed with IMG Models.
He made his runway debut for Italian label Moschino at 16 and went on to walk for Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Bottega Veneta. He also modeled for Calvin Klein, Pepsi, and Omega campaigns.
While sharing her approach to parenting, Crawford told People in 2023 that she never made her kids sit at the “kids table” when they accompanied her for her glamorous public events.
“I think because of that, they’re very comfortable in most life situations,” she said.
The supermodel was once arrested for DUI and tattooed “MISUNDERSTOOD” on his face a year later
At the age of 19, cops in Beverly Hills, California, stopped him for speeding and arrested him for DUI.
He pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge in 2019 and was sentenced to three years of probation, community service, and a DUI program.
In 2020, he tattooed “MISUNDERSTOOD” on his face but seemed to have removed it about a year later.
Gerber has been open about his mental health struggles and candidly shared his experiences with Instagram videos titled: “Mental Health Mondays.”
He mentioned taking medication for his “panic attacks” in a since-deleted video shared in December.
The young model listed out all his medication in the video with the reasoning: “I feel like honesty is the best policy.”
Crawford commented on the video at the time, saying: “Presley — we love you and you are not alone.”
Gerber once said he landed in a coma after a near-fatal use of fentanyl
In another 2024 video, he spoke about his dependence on illicit substances and how he once landed in a coma after an almost fatal use of fentanyl.
Another video saw him talk about how he wanted to include more physical activity in his life. He explained that he was a “very active” kid growing up, indulging in surfing, swimming, water polo, and other sports as a child.
But after he began working, all those physical activities took a backseat.
“The quality of life rapidly decreased,” he said, adding that it took about a decade to realize he needed to bring back physical activity into his life.
Crawford expressed her pride in her son just a couple of months before his passing.
For his July birthday, she shared sweet throwback snaps of him with the caption: “I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you.”
Her daughter Kaia, also a model, has spoken about her brother’s dependence on illicit substances in the past.
“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she told Vogue last month.
“I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help,” she added. “Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”
“He looked just like his mom,” one commented online
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