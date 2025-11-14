30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

by

Art has recently grown into a relatively strong medium to convey critique. Whether it’s of the way we live our lives, the way “things are done” in our society, or the way we abuse the planet (or abuse each other).

In a world where a single powerful image can tell a thousand words—how information is much more consumed via imagery rather than language—art turns out to be an effective way to understand the scope of social issues and to call for change.

This is the trajectory that artist and illustrator Davide Bonazzi has also chosen. He creates dark drawings that critique today’s world and society. Bored Panda has also got in touch with Bonazzi to elaborate on his powerful artworks. There is more artwork to be seen in a previous Bored Panda article here as well as on Bonazzi’s Website.

#1

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#2

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#3

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#4

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#5

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#6

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#7

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#8

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#9

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#10

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#11

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#12

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#13

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#14

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#15

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#16

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#17

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#18

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#19

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#20

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#21

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#22

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#23

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#24

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#25

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#26

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#27

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#28

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#29

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

#30

30 Thought-Provoking Digital Illustrations That Expose The Flaws Of Our Modern Society

Image source: Davide Bonazzi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Turns Out, There’s A Bee Species That Sleep In Flowers And It’s As Cute As It Sounds
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “El Jefe”
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2015
19 Pics Of My Daughter’s Bedroom Turned Into Hogwarts
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Expectations Vs. Reality Of Giving Birth In 16 Brutally Honest Comics By A Mom Who Just Gave Birth
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Turles Smile
The Latest Updates on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3
3 min read
May, 23, 2019
These Food-Art Pieces By A Japanese Designer Will Trick You Into Looking Twice
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.