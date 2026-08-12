Wild Reactions As Cindy Crawford And Richard Gere’s Kids Recreate Their Parents’ Iconic Vogue Moment

More than three decades after Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere posed together on one of Vogue’s most memorable covers, their children have recreated the moment for a new issue of the magazine.
Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere, who star together in Ryan Murphy’s FX series The Shards, appeared on the September cover in what many saw as a tribute to their famous parents’ 1992 photoshoot.
While some fans called it a “full circle” moment, others weren’t impressed.
“Imagine getting outmugged by your parents,” wrote one netizen.
Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere revisited a Vogue moment that fashion fans still remember
The new cover was released to promote Ryan Murphy’s show The Shards, where Kaia and Homer play two of the main characters.
Soon after the cover appeared online, fans noticed it looked very familiar.
It closely echoed a famous 1992 Vogue cover featuring Kaia’s mother, Cindy Crawford, and Homer’s father, Richard Gere, who were one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrity couples at the time.
The original cover showed the newly married couple posing cheek-to-cheek in a romantic beach setting.
The new version took a different approach.
Instead of recreating the romantic pose, Kaia and Homer stood arm in arm in a studio, smiling at the camera in a much more relaxed and platonic way.
Although the shoot was clearly meant as a tribute, it immediately sparked comparisons between the two generations.
Some people loved seeing history repeat itself, with one writing, “Cindy & Richard’s legacy is eating. Both looks are serving.”
Another added, “Full circle moment done right. The resemblance is unreal.”
Others, however, felt the original cover still stood far above the new one.
“The new one looks like a J.Crew ad; if you’re gonna have boring people on the cover, at least make it a cool photo. Look at how rich the color is in the old one smh,” wrote one user.
The internet quickly compared the new cover to the original, and many thought the parents still won
As the side-by-side photos spread across social media, thousands of users shared their opinion.
Some thought Crawford and Gere’s original cover had far more personality and star power.
One comment wrote, “Cindy and Richard were awesome! Their kids lack charisma.”
Others criticized Vogue for once again putting celebrity children on one of fashion’s biggest covers.
“We’re just putting untalented nepo babies on the cover of Vogue now???” another said, “Boring and uninspired nepotism.”
Some users felt the issue wasn’t Kaia or Homer themselves but the creative direction. “Honestly, the new cover feels so bland. If you’re gonna put boring people on the cover, at least make the photo interesting. The old one had so much more color and personality,” said one.
Meanwhile, a few detractors reopened the conversation about celebrity children in Hollywood
Some viewers argued that celebrity children often receive opportunities unavailable to others.
One person wrote, “What exactly do they do though… besides having famous parents?” while another said, “Something about nepo babies not having as much aura as their parents.”
A third wrote, “Vogue’s standard has decreased immensely throughout the years.”
Unlike many celebrity children who avoid the subject, Kaia has spoken openly about nepotism.
During her interview with Vogue, she admitted, “I’ve only ever been a nepo baby, and I’ve only ever benefited in my career from it.”
She also revealed that she sometimes judges other celebrity children the same way the public does.
“Show me why you deserve this job.”
Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images
Kaia said she warned Homer that people would never see him as just another new actor because of who his father is. “It’s not like you’re just any unknown actor. But what that’s done for me is make me want to work harder.”
Instead of seeing that as a disadvantage, she said it motivated her to work harder throughout her own career.
Homer admitted that becoming an actor was intimidating because people naturally compare him to Richard Gere.
Before acting, he focused mainly on sports and often disliked being asked whether he planned to follow in his father’s footsteps.
Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere were one of Hollywood’s biggest couples in the early 1990s
Cindy Crawford became one of the world’s most famous supermodels during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Richard Gere was already an established Hollywood star for his roles in American Gigolo, An Officer and a Gentleman, and later Pretty Woman.
The pair first met in 1988 at photographer Herb Ritt’s home.
Despite a 17-year age gap, their relationship quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about romances.
They eloped in Las Vegas in December 1991, wearing makeshift tinfoil wedding rings because of the last-minute ceremony.
Just months later, they appeared together on the cover of Vogue, creating one of the magazine’s best-known celebrity covers.
Their marriage, however, lasted only four years.
The former couple divorced in 1995.
Years later, Crawford explained that the age difference made it difficult for them to grow together.
Speaking on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast in 2016, she said, “I don’t know if we were ever friends—like peers, because I was young, and he was Richard Gere.”
She later added that as she matured, it became difficult to change the dynamic of a relationship that had started when she was still discovering who she was.
“And then, as I started kind of growing up and growing into myself… it’s hard to change the nature of a relationship once you’re already in it.”
Crawford has also said their busy careers meant they didn’t spend enough time together.
Although Kaia and Homer come from different families, both have entered the same industries that made their parents famous
Kaia, the daughter of Cindy and businessman Rande Gerber, started modeling. At the same time, she was still a child and has since appeared on dozens of magazine covers and walked for many of the world’s biggest fashion houses.
She has also built an acting career through projects including American Horror Story, American Horror Stories, and now The Shards.
Homer, meanwhile, took a different path.
The son of Richard Gere and actress Carey Lowell, he originally had little interest in acting.
He studied psychology and visual art at Brown University, graduating in 2024 before deciding to pursue acting professionally.
His recent credits include Euphoria season three, White Lies, and now The Shards, which marks his biggest role so far.
Homer has said his father continues to guide him through the industry, not by telling him how to perform scenes, but by teaching him how to build a lasting career.
“It’s more like, how to carry yourself on set, how to make an acting career work in a way that’s sustainable.”
He added that Richard has been “the most invaluable resource.”
Despite their parents’ history, Kaia and Homer didn’t actually know each other before being cast together
Homer revealed that he and Kaia first met about two weeks before filming during a cast gathering.
He admitted the topic came up almost immediately, per USA Today.
“Immediately, I think either me or her were like, should we address the elephant in the room?”
Kaia agreed, and according to Homer, she said, “Yeah. Cool.”
After that, they moved on.
Speaking later, Homer said the conversation felt completely normal.
“She’s a lovely actress and person, and we’ve gotten really close.”
Kaia shared similar feelings.
She joked that the casting was, “Such a small world.”
She also said she was excited to meet him and praised Homer for making everyone laugh on set.
Their easy friendship continued beyond filming, with the two posing together at The Shards world premiere in New York on July 27.
Kaia wore a shimmering gold illusion gown before later changing into a black dress for the after-party. At the same time, Homer appeared in a classic black suit that many fans said reminded them of his father during the early 1990s.
“There was just something in the air in the 90s. Everyone was beautiful,” wrote one viewer
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