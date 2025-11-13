People Are Laughing At A Fat Rat That Got Stuck In Sewer Grate And Needed Fire Brigade To Save Her

Rescue groups often witness strange predicaments animals get themselves into. Take for instance this rat who got so chubby over the winter, that she couldn’t wiggle herself out of a sewer grate. Luckily, kind-hearted people were ready to help set the urban rodent free.

It all happened a couple of days ago when two little girls heard a loud squick coming from a nearby sewer, then they noticed a poor chunky rat completely stuck in the grate.

Girls’ family called a local animal rescue organization, Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar, operating in Germany. When they arrived, they realized they will not be able to get the rat out without the right tools so they called the only other place that could help – fire department.

While many people consider rats to be pests and some probably wouldn’t even bother saving the animal, the whole fire brigade arrived to lend a hand.

In no time the rat was rescued successfully and experienced no injuries. Then she was released back to the sewer and let’s just hope she won’t get stuck in the grate again.

After the rescue operation was complete the two girls thank firemen for saving the animal and drew them an adorable picture of a rat.

Watch the whole rescue operation below

Here’s how people reacted

