149 Christmas Riddles We’d Like To Solve All Year Long

The lead-up to Christmas is usually the period that creates most of the magic. Parties, secret Santa, meeting old friends, and the general atmosphere of waiting for something grand are what usually create this pleasant anticipation. And if you’re anything like us, you try to make it a full experience by listening to Christmas songs, baking ginger cookies, and solving Christmas riddles. Yup, Christmas riddles for adults (meaning hard, not alluding to some hanky-panky stuff) are our latest endeavor in making the wait even more exciting, and if you’re willing to add something you might’ve not tried before to your own roster, these fun riddles might be just the thing!
The best thing about these fun Christmas riddles is that they are also perfectly suitable for kids, too. And we know that there’s a very excited niece or nephew you’d like to (or need to) entertain until Christmas comes! So, a good chunk of this article is easy riddles about stuff like Rudolph’s nose, various incarnations of snowmen, Santa’s sleigh, and his awesome little helpers, the elves. Honestly, though, although the aforementioned things are deemed ‘kids’ stuff,’ it really doesn’t mean that we, adults, cannot or should not be enjoying them, too. But, for those hoping to find some hard riddles on this list, rest assured that there are also some brain teasers that you’ll have to think through to come up with answers.
Right, Christmas riddles and answers are all ready and waiting for you just under this text. Once you are there, give the best riddles your vote so they’ll find their way to the top of this list. After that, it would be just about time to grab a cup of cocoa, a freshly baked cookie, and to share this article with your friends!
#1
What happened to the girl who stole the Advent calendar?
#2
In what year do Christmas and New Year’s Day happen in the same year?
#3
Which real life person is Santa Claus based on?
#4
What does Santa Claus use when he has trouble walking?
#5
What do snowmen do when they’re angry at you?
#6
What kind of party does a snowman throw?
#7
What do you call an old snowman?
#8
Why did the little boy cry when he opened his gift?
#9
Three of Santa’s reindeer’s names begin with the letter “D.” What are those names?
#10
These are found in the “Harry Potter” books and in “Lord of The Rings” too. They help make Christmas gifts that Santa brings to you. What are they?
#11
I come with a lot of colors, so lovely and bright. I turn so many houses into a beautiful sight. What am I?
#12
You place a skirt around my bottom once I’ve been chopped. On the other end, a star or angel is how I get topped. What am I?
#13
I drop from the sky far more beautiful than rain. There are no two pieces that’ll ever look the same. What am I?
#14
We traveled from the East, following a bright star, bringing gifts to the newborn King. Who were we?
#15
What’s Frosty’s favorite snack?
#16
He is a man during winters, but he might be a source of water during spring. Who is he?
#17
How did Frosty know he had dandruff?
#18
You’re invited to attend a Christmas party on a cruise ship. When you arrive, you see many people having fun on the boat, but when you board the cruise, there is no single person to be found. How is that even possible?
#19
What is something that travels all around the world like Santa Claus, but never leaves its corner?
#20
If you are related to Mr. and Mrs. Claus, what is your relation?
#21
How do snowglobes feel about Christmas?
#22
How is it that Christmas is made up of the English alphabet but is still different from the English alphabet?
#23
What type of fruit do people serve at Christmas that has tons of carbs?
#24
What does Adam say on the night before Christmas?
#25
What usually comes once in a minute, twice in a week, and once in a year?
#26
What did the Gingerbread Man put on top of his bed?
#27
I’m grumpy and green and stole Christmas one night. But then my heart grew, and I set it all right. Who am I?
#28
What bites but doesn’t have any teeth?
#29
What is Santa’s favorite thing to do in his garden?
#30
Why did Frosty cross the road?
#31
What will you get if you cross an archer with a gift wrapper?
#32
What’s a lion’s favorite Christmas carol?
#33
Which Christmas bird moves the slowest?
#34
I’m a catchy carol and a tune that likes to rhyme, I contain 12 magnificent gifts that come around Christmas time. What am I?
#35
What do you call it after all the Christmas gifts have been opened?
#36
Why can’t a Christmas tree stand up?
#37
Who delivers Christmas presents to dogs every year?
#38
What is always right in front of you but you can’t see it?
#39
What do you call a snowman in July?
#40
Which of Santa’s reindeer will you find on Valentine’s Day?
#41
What is a Spanish sheep’s favorite Christmas tune?
#42
What do you call a gym-loving snowman with a six pack?
#43
Why did the snowman turn yellow?
#44
Why was the snowman browsing through carrots?
#45
What did the reindeer say when he saw an elf?
#46
What was Frosty the Snowman’s nose made out?
#47
What is the Grinch as cuddly as?
#48
In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” what was the first name of Scrooge?
#49
How many ghosts show up in A Christmas Carol?
#50
Although it might look like I belong on your toes, I’m actually hung up for gifts as every child knows. What am I?
#51
I am a plant seen every Christmas which people hang up above and then they stand beneath me and kiss someone they love. What am I?
#52
You might make me this Christmas so that you can stuff me in your face. A cake, icing, and candy make an edible dwelling place. What am I?
#53
Santa Claus rides on it as he gives out gifts, and to it nine reindeer are hitched. What is it?
#54
It has two colors and is minty yet sweet. You’ll be “hooked”—isn’t that neat! What is it?
#55
These are what Santa likes to eat. At every house he stops, he’s looking for this treat. What are these?
#56
I am a colored strip used to decorate your tree, metallic and shiny you will find me. What am I?
#57
I’m a favorite saint, beloved by kids. I ride on a sleigh that is loaded with gifts. Who am I?
#58
How do kids always know when Santa Claus is around?
#59
Where will you be able to find the nine reindeer?
#60
You will buy me to eat, but you will never eat me. Not even during Christmas. What am I?
#61
Who will never be hungry during Christmas?
#62
It has a body with crispy arms, white eyes, and funny feet. You might love to eat this too. What is it?
#63
You can hold me and shake me, but I’m easy to break. I have lots of snow, even though it’s all fake! What am I?
#64
If December 31st is the end of the year, then what is the end of Christmas?
#65
You can catch me easily, especially around Christmas time, but you can never throw me. What am I?
#66
When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving?
#67
What Christmas carol is a fervent hope that you thoroughly enjoy your yuletide season?
#68
Why is Santa really good at karate?
#69
People hang this, but it is not a picture. It is green in color, but it is not a coat. It is a plant, but it is not a mint. It is seen mostly in December, but it is not the Christmas tree. What is it?
#70
What is a parent’s favorite Christmas carol?
#71
When did Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on the same day?
#72
How do Christmas bells tell you they want to stay in touch?
#73
I am tall when I am young, and I am short when I am old. What am I?
#74
When Santa Claus sets off from the North Pole during Christmas Eve, in which direction does he usually travel?
#75
What do you call the fear of Santa Claus?
#76
Every Christmas Eve, what kind of question can children never answer yes to?
#77
If Santa’s five elves can take five minutes to make five dolls, then how long will 100 elves need to make 100 dolls?
#78
What can’t be put inside a saucepan while cooking for the Christmas dinner?
#79
Santa returns to the North Pole after Christmas. Where do you think he hangs his suit after using it?
#80
How many presents can Santa put in an empty bag?
#81
I am one of Santa’s helpers. Who am I?
#82
What do you call a vampire caught in a blizzard?
#83
What do you get when you cross an apple and a Christmas tree?
#84
Who is responsible for delivering Christmas gifts to cats?
#85
Why do reindeer always fly over the mountain?
#86
Which of Santa’s reindeer has the most to learn about politeness?
#87
Who makes toy guitars and sings “Blue Christmas”?
#88
If you hear me jingling around the night just before Christmas Day, you’d better try to get to sleep as you are hearing Santa’s sleigh. What am I?
#89
What is the name of a runner’s favorite reindeer?
#90
I’ve crowned victors’ heads since ancient Rome. Around Christmastime, I might be in your home. What am I?
#91
You wait for me all year round, yet I just end up looking like a giant sock. What am I?
#92
Where do Mr. and Mrs. Claus like to swim?
#93
What is red and white, red and white, and red and white again?
#94
Santa Claus rides in a sleigh – the 3 wise men traveled by elephant, horse and camel. What do the elves ride around in?
#95
What holiday songs do fish sing?
#96
What did the bald man say when someone gave him a comb for Christmas?
#97
What to phrases are you most likely to see on a Christmas present tag?
#98
Which one of Santa’s reindeer can you see from outer space?
#99
What did Mrs. Claus say to her husband when she looked up at the sky?
#100
What do you call an Elf on The Shelf that just won the lottery?
#101
What do you call a search engine that sings Christmas songs?
#102
What is a snowman’s favorite thing to wear on his head?
#103
Why did the Little Drummer Boy ask the Christmas turkey to be in his band?
#104
What guided the three wise men to find the baby Jesus?
#105
What do we leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve?
#106
How do you scare a snowman?
#107
How did Darth Vader know what Luke Skywalker was getting for Christmas?
#108
What gift did the Little Drummer Boy give to the newborn Christ?
#109
What does Alvin want for Christmas in “The Chipmunk Song”?
#110
What did Frosty the Snowman do when they placed the magic hat on his head?
#111
Visions of which food danced in children’s heads as they slept in the poem “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas?”
#112
Open me every day for something that can’t be beat. Behind each of the doors, you will discover a tasty treat. What am I?
#113
I can be made from evergreens, pine cones, or berries, and I am round. On the front door of someone’s house, at Christmastime I am found. What am I?
#114
While I was snug in my bassinet on Christmas Day, my mother, Mary, sat nearby and sang me a lullaby. Who am I?
#115
Rip this off quickly so it can no longer hide your precious gift that is concealed inside. What is it?
#116
When going around the world, I can find the way. I go to every country while helping pull Santa’s sleigh. What am I?
#117
I am a ball that does not bounce. What am I?
#118
The inn was so full in this little town. So in a manger, they laid Him down. They would come to this City of David to pay their taxes, Herod’s law to obey. What city was this?
#119
I hide around the house, moving during the nights. Santa sent me to see who’s naughty and nice. What am I?
#120
Where does a snowman usually keep his money?
#121
It gets killed. It gets dressed. It gets trinkets, and everyone smiles, looking at its star. What is it?
#122
I am an egg, but I’m meant to be drunk. What type of egg am I?
#123
You can take off its skin and still it won’t cry, but you will be in a pool of tears while making a Christmas meal. What is it?
#124
It is red and white, it is moving in circles, and it is red and white again, and red and white. What is it?
#125
What is the perfect thing to put into the Christmas pie?
#126
Christmas was just around the corner, and a sincerely honest politician, a lovely and genuinely kind lawyer, and Santa were sharing the elevator in an expensive 5-star hotel. They all saw a $100 bill on the floor of the elevator. Who do you think picked up the bill?
#127
What is the best Christmas gift you could get?
#128
It is found in Christmas socks, Christmas scarves, and Christmas mittens, and often in the paws of playful kittens. What is it?
#129
What has a lot of needles but can’t sew?
#130
What is something you can keep after giving it to someone?
#131
A bald man got a gift from Santa and proclaimed, “I’ll never part with it.” What was the gift?
#132
What do a Christmas tree and Santa’s beard have in common?
#133
What will happen to you after eating the Christmas decorations?
#134
Not there yesterday, and also not there tomorrow night. Opened up on the eve, sharing hope and love on yuletide. What is it?
#135
My job often leaves me frozen; I am a man that all should know, but I only come out during times of sleet or ice or snow. Who am I?
#136
Why do mummies like Christmas so much?
#137
What’s the first thing elves learn at school?
#138
Who says “Oh, Oh, Oh”?
#139
I’m a cookie you might like to eat, and some might say I’m a favored Christmas treat. I have brown arms, eyes, and don’t forget my feet. What am I?
#140
What kind of laundry detergent does Santa Claus prefer?
#141
I’m a holiday plant that only blooms near Christmas. You might think I’m spiky by my name – yet I am not. What am I?
#142
Why does Santa prefer to travel down the chimney on Christmas?
#143
What did the husband buy his wife for Christmas when she said “Nothing would make me happier than a diamond necklace” ?
#144
How do Christmas trees keep their breath fresh?
#145
Why did Santa get a parking ticket on Christmas Eve?
#146
What type of candle burns longer?
#147
What do elves put on their candy canes?
#148
What did the other reindeer not let Rudolph do because of his shiny red nose?
#149
How many times does Santa check his list?
