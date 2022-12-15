Christine Brown’s Life Since Leaving Her Sister Wives Family

It takes a lot to shock the people who love to watch Sister Wives. Fans of the show are watching as four women are ‘married’ to the same man, procreating with him like it’s their job, and helping one another satisfy their shared husband and their 18-ish kids. Kody Brown took a wife; then he found three more. He even divorced his first wife to marry one of the other ones legally (he’s spiritually married to non-legal wives) and officially adopted her kids. He then spiritually married his ex-wife to keep her with him. It is…a lot. Fans of this show are accustomed to the wildest things, but nothing shocked them more than finding out that Christine Brown, the spiritual wife of Kody Brown, was divorcing him (spiritually, of course) and moving on. Where is Christine Brown now?
Christine Brown ‘Married’ Kody Brown in the 90s
She announced she was leaving her ‘husband’ in 2021, and it shocked fans. Why did it shock everyone so much? She’s a woman sharing her husband with three other women and all their kids. It should not shock anyone that she might decide this particular lifestyle isn’t for her, but it did. The reason it shocked everyone so much is the longevity of their marriage. She married Kody Brown in 1994. They had been married for 27 years when she chose to move on, and that’s always a bit shocking. Putting his three other wives and all their children aside, choosing to divorce your spouse after almost three decades is not a decision anyone makes lightly.
What Went Wrong for Christine Brown to Leave?
Christine Brown no longer respected her husband. It was not an overnight decision. She thought about it long and hard. Brown and Kody Brown have six biological children together. When their daughter, who was 19 at the time, needed surgery in 2020, her father was not there for her. Their daughter, Ysabel, has scoliosis. It’s a disease that is difficult to manage and live with because it affects the curvature of the spine. Surgery was the best option for her, and the surgeons who were able to operate were located in New Jersey. The family lives in Arizona.
When it came time to go to New Jersey and be with their daughter for her surgery, Kody Brown did not come. It was during the height of the COVID pandemic, and he said he wanted to respect COVID protocol. Christine Brown had no problem with that. Their daughter, however, had a huge problem with that. She felt abandoned, hurt, and upset that her own father was not there for her during the most terrifying thing she ever went through. That was enlightening for Christine Brown.
“I understood COVID, and why he couldn’t come, but she didn’t. And she still has a really hard time with it. It was a good wake-up call. In the end, I would’ve preferred to have him there, of course, because it’s what Ysabel needed. But I didn’t need him anymore. I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don’t respect,” she said of the situation. His choosing to stay home rather than fight to be with their daughter was a decision that she could not understand, and she lost a lot of respect for her husband following that.
What is Christine Brown Up to Now?
It’s been a year since she made the announcement that she was leaving her husband, and the world wants to know where she is and what she’s up to. Christine Brown is doing just fine. She sold her home – five of her six kids had already moved out of it. She and her daughter’s home sold for almost three-quarters of a million dollars. They have a new home in Utah, and Christine Brown has a new job. She has a cooking show on TLC. It’s called Cooking With Just Christine.
She’s living her best life without her ex and the rest of the drama. She was sad to tell the other wives and the kids that she was leaving the family, but she doesn’t regret it at all. It is the single best decision she’s made in her life, and she is happy that she did it. What fans really want to know, though, is all about her personal life. It turns out that she’s dating, but she’s not serious about it. She’s just having a good time, and she’s been very casual about all of it. Right now, she’s not looking for anything serious. It seems to us she’s living her best life, and her best life looks very good to her.