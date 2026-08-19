Christina Perri: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Christina Perri
August 19, 1986
Bensalem, Pennsylvania, US
40 Years Old
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Who Is Christina Perri?
Christina Judith Perri is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her heartfelt ballads and emotionally resonant pop rock. Her distinctive vocal style and confessional lyrics have captivated a global audience.
Her breakout moment arrived in 2010 when her debut single “Jar of Hearts” gained widespread attention after being featured on the television series So You Think You Can Dance. The song’s immediate success led to a major record deal and launched her into the mainstream.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Christina Perri grew up in a family of Italian and Polish descent. Her older brother, Nick Perri, a guitarist, served as an early musical inspiration.
She attended Archbishop Ryan High School and later briefly enrolled at the University of the Arts, though she left to fully pursue her passion for music, having taught herself guitar at age sixteen.
Notable Relationships
Christina Perri married entertainment reporter Paul Costabile in December 2017, but the couple divorced in 2025. She was previously married at age twenty-one for eighteen months.
Perri shares two daughters, Carmella Stanley and Pixie, with Costabile, with whom she continues to co-parent.
Career Highlights
Christina Perri’s discography is anchored by the Diamond-certified “A Thousand Years” single, a global phenomenon from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 soundtrack. Her debut single, “Jar of Hearts,” also achieved significant chart success, selling millions of copies.
Her debut studio album, Lovestrong, earned platinum certification and showcased her emotional songwriting, followed by the successful Head or Heart. She has also released several popular lullaby albums, including Songs for Carmella and Songs for Rosie.
To date, Perri has received a BMI award for “A Thousand Years,” cementing her as a fixture in contemporary pop music.
Signature Quote
“Music has been my everything since day one. It’s been my shoulder to cry on, my rock and my best friend.”
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