30 Stories That Either Glorified Or Vilified Some Of The Most Famous Celebrities

Celebrity encounters can have one of two outcomes: they can either be a memorable experience to fondly look back on or a harsh reminder never to meet your heroes.
Regardless of how it goes, there can be colorful anecdotes from these interactions. These responses to a Reddit thread from a while back are some examples, showing a side of famous figures that the general public does not often see.
You may see the same names and the typical feedback that aligns with their reputation. However, some may surprise you.
Dolly Parton – in a green room of a late night show 2 decades ago. She is sincerely so sweet and genuine. She held my hands and listened to me detail my love of her since tiny and gave me several hugs. Just truly the sweetest energy, so engaged and polite. I spent 5-10 minutes chatting with her and while I was super anxious beforehand, the nerves instantly left as she was so warm and welcoming. She offered me a drink and snack and said I could stay longer, but a show person entered and gave a countdown so I said I’d better go so she could prepare. It felt like I’d talked to an old friend for an hour.
It was also a last minute call from a connection to go so I was a bit frantic to get ready and get to the studio. Then after spending time with her, I got to watch her live performance and interview right behind the cameras. Such a cool experience and she’s such a beautiful human! From how she interacted with me and how she seemed to speak to others and carry herself – absolute gem and so grateful for that experience.
Image source: Jen_Kat, SidsCardShop
My friend was working at the Olivier awards the other night and said Hannah waddingham stepped in to defend a young staff member that some guests were being rude to. She told them to never treat anyone like that and then checked that the girl was okay, before offering to shout at anyone that bothered her again 😂 just a super lovely thing to do, especially when she was hosting the awards and probably had a million other things on her mind.
Image source: greenacregal, Jimmy Kimmel Live
David Attenborough. I met him on a street in London once coming the opposite way on a narrow pavement. He refused to let me step into the road and insisted that he walk in the road. He gave a lengthy explanation of his rationale. The road behind me was straight so he could see cars coming whereas the road behind him was on a bend so I would be unable to see cars coming. Absolute gent and a legend.
Most celebs would be “I’m Timmy effing Mallet, get out of my way pleb!”.
Image source: I-Pacer, 60 Minutes
Mark Ruffalo.
I interned for a late night talk show in 2018-2019 and met a lot of celebrities during my 6 months there. Mark Ruffalo was by far the most amazingly kind person I’ve ever met.
Thursdays were two-show days (so everyone could have a 3 day weekend) which meant a very quick turnaround between show tapings. We didn’t have very much time to flip dressing rooms between guests (maybe 10/15 minutes) so it was already a crunch, but then Mark Ruffalo arrives early and his dressing room is very much not ready.
This guy walked through the hallway shaking everyone’s hands or waving and stopping to talk to anyone who didnt seem busy. He made genuine conversation and waited patiently for his dressing room to be ready. He was so soft-spoken and just the absolute epitome of gentle. What an absolutely warm and radiant human being.
I wish I had some big showy example of his kindness, but it was just him, you could feel that he was just a really freaking good person. Of all the crazy, funny, weird, and sometimes unpleasant celebrity encounters I had, that one has stuck with me the most for its just sheer wholesomeness.
Image source: kymaera_prentiss, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Daniel Radcliffe. Complete sweetheart that I’ve had good random interactions with.
Image source: Chaoticgood790, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
I met Tom Hiddleston “backstage” at the Wheatland Music Festival (its a volunteer staffed event) when he was prepping for the Hank Williams biopic that barely happened. He was on tour with Rodney Crowell, learning about being (real) country. He was very warm (including when I saw him get swarmed walking around the fest) and willing to chat (I’d just watched “Only Lovers Left Alive” and loved it), smelled rich, and was wearing a very expensive looking leather jacket. He was impeccably manicured from head to toe, just posh as s**t, and pretended I didn’t look exactly like I’d slept in a tent for three days. He could be a serial k****r for all I know, but I found him lovely.
Image source: anon, Jimmy Kimmel Live
Salma Hayek! I used to walk my dog around soho/tribeca and she saw my dog on the street and was gushing over him and we chatted for a bit. Around 2 weeks later she saw my dog from a car and she got out to say hello and pet him again.
Very funny lady, totally cool and chill to talk to. She just had a natural charisma to her.
Image source: frogvscrab, The Graham Norton Show
I work in film so I’ve met a handful of people, many in a limited capacity. Most have been somewhere between fine and cool, with a few weenies sprinkled in that I don’t like to talk about in such a public space. I have two favorite stories; one was when I covered for a friend of mine who was working on Greyhound and had to leave for a few days. I was standing slightly off set near a tray of chicken tenders that crafty had just brought out. Tom Hanks walked up and saw them, said “Ooh, chicken tenders!” Grabbed one, took a bite, looked me square in the eye and went “Mmm, tender.” He quickly realized he hadn’t met me before and introduced himself.
The second was when I got to work with Barry Bostwick. I’m a HUGE Rocky Horror nut so this like, my peak. He kept making jokes and picking on me (playfully) during his fitting and I told him, “You know, when we wrap this movie I’m going home to design Rocky Horror at my community theater for the fourth time and I’m gonna have to tell everyone how mean Barry Bostwick was to me.” He replied, “You’re d**n right you will.” He then talked with me a lot about the cast, live shows, etc., and asked to see pictures from the previous productions I had designed. At the end of the project he had gotten these superhero messenger bag gifts for a few people and gave me a Rocky Horror themed one instead. That man has my entire heart. ❤️.
Image source: anon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mick Jagger – he came to the museum I worked at for a private tour with our curator (my boss). I organized the tour directly with Mick’s bodyguard. I greeted Mick and his small entourage and then stayed with the group for the duration of the tour. Honestly he was insanely kind, and so gracious that we remained open late for him to enjoy the museum privately. He also knows quite a bit about art history, and the Italian renaissance specifically.
Image source: crunchyleaves18, Q with Tom Power
I met Pedro Pascal in nyc after a play he was in. he was super patient and took photos with everyone, signed stuff, etc, even though it was pretty late and dark out. This was right after season 4 of game of thrones aired so he had become a very recognizable face quickly and was just super chill. Not the most interesting story but i thought it was nice that he took the time to talk to everyone waiting. I didn’t watch thrones then and barely knew who he was, now 9ish years later I’m so glad i stuck around for a picture/autograph lol.
Image source: fkksndksms, Jimmy Kimmel Live
Pedro Pascal went to my arts high school (way before I was there) and he came back to teach a master class in our acting class, probably my junior year so like 2013ish. I performed a monologue for him & he gave me really insightful feedback and was just a super nice, kind man. He seemed to genuinely care about the students & returning as a pretty successful alumni. Super cool to see how his career has just absolutely taken off since then.
Image source: kermkrercker, Saturday Night Live
My dad met Alan Rickman and said he was lovely.
Image source: demon_prodigy, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
I have some good ones but my life’s favorite is prob when I was 12, and I was visiting my aunt on the set of some movie. This tall lanky guy in a suit and fedora was play fighting with her in a really flirty way, and my adolescent self was like 🙄 this guy. It was pouring rain, and he walked us to our car with an umbrella holding my arm – he opened my car door and guided me in, and then handed me the umbrella like a perfect gentleman. At the time, I could not have given less of a f**k about this guy standing in the rain waving at me with a huge smile, but if Jeff Goldblum did that for me today I’d p*e my f*****g pants.
Image source: thewater, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Met Bruce Willis at the resort pool we stayed at last year. He was super low key, there with a few buddies and played pass (like with a football) with a some of the other people staying there.
This was just before it was announced that he has aphasia and when he came up and spoke to me it was really hard to follow along with what he was trying to say. He did compliment me on my sons name though and said he loved the name!
Image source: Partyfrom3to4, Lionsgate Movies
I have mentioned it a million times on this sub. But Steve Buscemi is a genuinely kind man. I used to serve him all the time and he never once was a diva, always had a smile on his face, and I mean I don’t even think he once had a complicated order. He always ordered the most simple thing on the menu, and always tipped %20+. If he wanted to hide or be left alone, he’d bring in a physical copy of the New York Times and kind of hide behind it which I thought was super funny because customers would still catch a glimpse of him somehow and approach him anyway. But even then, he was incredibly kind and appreciative of whatever compliments they offered.
Image source: Jasminewindsong2, Kackotopi
Keanu Reeves – the inevitable comment.
Image source: am5011999, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
I was shadowing production for a Criss Angel show. He threw a folding chair at me while raging at his poor production team.
He missed me by a few inches, but I still tell this story whenever I get the chance bc f**k Criss Angel.
Image source: MissLauraCroft, Criss Angel
I met Stevie Nicks in a hotel lobby. She was friendly and took a moment to chat. Hearing her iconic voice, felt like I was dreaming lol.
Image source: Far_Cut_, Stevie Nicks
I met lana del Rey in 2013, she was visiting friends that lived in my town. Could not have been sweeter. Noticed me staring at her and said hello to me, chatted with me for a while, hugged me and kissed me on the cheek, and then insisted we took pictures (my sister took a photo of us, then lana said “we should do a selfie”), I will always love her for that.
Image source: tastefulh*e, Lana Del Rey
I waited on Andie MacDowell. Her and her friends were rude and she pulled a “do you know who I am?” When my manager refused to make her something not on our menu.
On the opposite end Danny McBride was an absolute gem. I didn’t serve him, a fellow waiter did but he was so nice to everyone he encountered. Cracking jokes and taking pictures with anyone who wanted to. He asked his waiter what he was doing after work and the waiter said that there was a show at a local club he was going to. Danny said cool I’ll see you there. Everyone thought he was just joking. Nope, sure enough he showed up and hung out the rest of the night buying everyone shots. About two weeks later I was answering phones and it was someone from his camp wanting to make another reservation for him to eat with us again and asked for his previous waiter by name. He just seemed like a genuinely nice guy who was just happy that he could make other people happy.
Image source: MarionberryAfraid958, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
I know she’s problematic in other ways, but I’ve never heard anyone who has worked with her/fan that has met her say a bad word about Taylor Swift. She’s had the same back up band since her first tour and they adore her, and almost every fan encounter is positive. Not to mention the number of times she’s donated to help pay tuitions or medical bills for fans.
Image source: Mhc2617, Taylor Swift
I met Evan Peters during the height of his AHS fame and he was aggressively normal. It was like talking with a new coworker- kinda awkward but super nice/polite.
Also met Maisie Williams (prob 2015ish)- very nice as well and so funny. I was with my friend and she mentioned how I misquoted that famous GoT line, “stick em with the pointy end” (accidentally said “point em with the sticky end”), and it became a running joke between us. She got a kick out of that and signed it on a piece of paper for me lol.
Image source: riweebean, SAG-AFTRA Foundation
I adore Jessica Chastain! The fact that she’s entirely self-made (first woman not to be a teen mother in her family!) is just the cherry on top for me of what a gorgeous, wonderful person she is. I’ll watch anything she’s in!
Image source: aurora-leigh, The Graham Norton Show
Kristen bell. Very normal. Her voice was much less energetic than in movies / interviews.
Image source: Icy_Winner5668, TheEllenShow
Danny Devito is a gem.
Image source: ionlyleavecomments, Frank Reynolds (Best of Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia)
Told this story on this sub before but kimye came into eat at the restaurant I was at, and while I don’t love everything the kardashians stand for she was unbelievably sweet and polite, her kids were also super well behaved and polite. Kanye was a trip, but he wasn’t in his menace phase fully. When you see them interact in person it’s wild how much sense they made as a couple.
Jennifer Lawrence was my personal fav celeb I’ve ever waited on tho. I know people felt like the cool girl down to earth thing was a schtick but she’s like that irl just a little more toned down and really rad.
Image source: snowbunbun, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Katy Perry at her fragrance meet and greet! She had a ton of people waiting for her and each person only had a limited time to speak to her. I was obviously so nervous and had no idea what to say! Even though it was short conversation i nervously said hi and nice to meet you and thank you so much for doing this meet and greet. We shook hands and I apologized to her that I hands were so sweaty she giggled and gave me a little smack on the back and she said “don’t be so nervous next time”. One of the greatest moments of my life.
Image source: Hot_Ad2871, Katy Perry
Met Harry styles when he was still on x factor he was very sweet and tried to interact with as many fans as he could.
Met Jared leto at oxygen festival in Ireland in 2008(?) he kept asking us to retake the picture with him as he didn’t like his hair.. But wasn’t overly weird.
Met hozier when my fiancé’s band were playing at the same festival as him. He was absolutely lovely a real sweetheart we ended up having pints with him.
Image source: RevolutionaryTrip951, NPR Music
I met Carrie Underwood in 2006 and she was awful and I’ve hated her ever since
I met Taylor Swift in 2007 and she was a total sweetheart
Not a “celeb” but pretty well known in the EDM world, I met San Holo a few years ago. Nicest guy ever. SO nice. Protect him at all costs. I wish I liked his music lol.
Image source: blankpaper_, Carrie Underwood
Through old jobs I had in NYC:
Blake Lively: pleasant enough, not overly social
Ryan Reynolds: extremely down to earth and nice
Patton Oswald: SO NICE
Laura Linney: the nicest and most “normal”
Calvin Klein: not rude, but not friendly at all
Bette Midler: also not rude, but eh . Hates technology
Nicola Peltz + her mom: the definition of pretentious
Joy Behar: a horrible human being. All the rumors you see are true
Kyrie Irving: thinks he’s the most impressive person ever
Drew Barrymore: down to earth and friendly
Kelly Ripa: friendly
Tara Lipinski: nice-ish , I guess
Impractical Jokers (includingJoe): nice to fans, but murr by far goes out of his way to be friendly.
Image source: LaurenFromNY88, Sony Pictures Entertainment
