“Not The Lip Filler”: Christina Aguilera’s Makes Bold Fashion Move In Latest Public Appearance

Christina Aguilera’s latest public appearance has fans dissecting everything from her lips to her facial features after she stepped out in a daring, lingerie-inspired look.
The 45-year-old pop star attended MISTR’s second annual National PrEP Day celebration at The Abbey in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 10.
While some fans praised the singer’s bold fashion choices, others said they barely recognized her.
One commenter asked, “Why does she have a different face every time we see her?”
Christina Aguilera sparked an online stir with her latest appearance at a Los Angeles event
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR
Aguilera attended the star-studded event in a completely sheer black minidress by DIDU.
The sleeveless mesh design featured embroidered black crosses, which Christina paired with a plunging black lace br* adorned with a dangling silver charm and high-waisted black leather microshorts by Dilara Findikoglu.
She completed the outfit with skin-toned fishnet tights, black thigh-high gladiator-style heeled sandals, and diamond cocktail rings.
The event was not simply a celebrity fashion gathering.
Organized by MISTR, a telehealth platform providing access to HIV prevention services, the celebration aimed to raise awareness about s**ual health and PrEP, a medication that can significantly reduce the risk of acquiring HIV.
Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images
Other high-profile attendees included Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, and Kesha.
While some fans celebrated Aguilera’s latest appearance, with one commenter writing, “This is the most Christina Aguilera has looked like Christina Aguilera in a long timeeee,” others, however, disagreed.
Fans questioned her changing features, with one comparing her to the 2024 film The Substance
The conversation soon shifted to her facial features, as some commenters criticized what they perceived as excessive cosmetic work.
“Too much plastic surgery to the face. Barely looks like her, I’ll never understand,” one person wrote.
Replying to the original comment, another person wrote, “Not the lip filler though,” suggesting Christina had undergone lip enhancement.
A third user commented, “She should have left her face alone. She would have aged so beautifully.”
Others speculated about specific procedures, with one commenter writing, “Fake lips, fake b**bs… Upper eyelids done, nose job… [She] will look rough in about 10-12 years.”
One comment read, “It’s the ‘I’m still young so the plastic surgery still looks good’ style.”
Aguilera is no stranger to conversations about cosmetic procedures, and she has addressed public commentary about her appearance before.
In a January 2025 Instagram post that has since been deleted, she shared a video montage of online reactions to her looks alongside highlights from her life and career.
The singer has pushed back against criticism in the past, but that has not stopped online speculation
“This year, doing something a little different,” she began, before delivering a message about personal identity and self-acceptance.
“This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation,” she wrote.
“I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy, and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do.”
The What a Girl Wants singer continued, “Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there.”
“I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next every day in order to build the next version of themselves for the better. Allowing yourself grace, patience, and respect…” her message concluded.
Aguilera has previously publicly acknowledged using Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injectable, through her work with Merz Aesthetics, but she has not confirmed the various surgical procedures that people online have attributed to her appearance.
As Bored Panda previously reported, plastic surgeons have offered their opinions on changes in Christina’s appearance over the years.
Plastic surgeons previously weighed in on Aguilera’s facial procedures
“She looks incredible,” said Dr. Michael Bassiri-Tehrani, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City, told the outlet.
Dr. Bassiri-Tehrani suggested that Botox injections in the forehead and around the eyes could contribute to the more angular look seen in Aguilera’s recent appearances.
Dr. Thomas Barnes, a board-certified surgeon in California, also speculated that the singer may have undergone a deep-plane facelift, a procedure that repositions deeper facial tissues to lift and support the face.
“You’ll notice that the nasolabial folds in the picture are very flat, and the only way you can really change that is to have a deep plane facelift,” Dr. Barnes said.
He also pointed to a crease near the ear that he said can be seen after a facelift.
Notably, the debate over Aguilera’s looks comes just days after Megan Fox faced similar scrutiny online.
Fox drew attention last week when a Letterboxd video of her discussing her favorite films resurfaced, prompting comments about her face, hair, and overall look.
Reacting to Fox in the now-viral clip, some social media users posted comments such as “this should be illegal” and “arrest the plastic surgeon for this atrocity.”
“Who the hell is that?! She doesn’t look like herself at all,” one netizen reacted
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