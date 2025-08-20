Christina Aguilera Accused of Hiding The Truth Behind Her Body In Viral Lingerie Shoot

The Christina Aguilera Ozempic saga has another chapter, this time thanks to a sultry Instagram photoshoot that was quickly thrown into the pyre that fuels the ongoing speculation about her weight loss.
The 44-year-old pop icon, best known for her powerhouse vocals and unfiltered attitude, turned heads last Friday (July 25) after posting a provocative carousel of images of herself in sheer black lingerie.
Posing seductively on top of a white table, and draped across an ornate black-and-gold cabinet, Aguilera left little to the imagination in a polka-dot bra, skimpy briefs, sheer tights, and stilettos.
Contrary to many other celebrity transformations, both fans and critics agreed that the singer looks stunning. What they question is not how good she looks, but what she did to look that good.
Christina Aguilera’s latest photoshoot revived speculation about her being on weight loss drugs
Image credits: xtina
“Ozempic? Surgery? Whatever it is, it’s working,” one fan wrote on X, echoing the sentiments of thousands as Aguilera’s photos went viral over the weekend.
Another added, “She looks amazing, but this isn’t just weight loss. There’s something else going on here.”
While Aguilera has not addressed the rumors directly, her increasingly slimmed-down frame has been under the microscope for months.
Image credits: xtina
From her July 23 appearance on This Morning, where she wore a tightly cinched olive corset dress, to her red carpet moment at Burlesque: The Musical’s London premiere just days before the lingerie shoot, the internet has been in a near-constant state of speculation.
Image credits: xtina
And it isn’t just fans sounding off. Multiple board-certified plastic surgeons have been hired by various outlets to weigh in on the star’s transformation, suggesting a mix of cosmetic procedures and possible GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic or Wegovy may be behind the change.
Some fans consider the transformation to be excessive, and said the singer doesn’t even look like herself anymore
Image credits: xtina
But not all comments were positive. Even among her diehard fans, some believe the star has been progressively getting rid of the features that once made her recognizable, all in the name of everlasting perfection.
“She doesn’t even look like Christina anymore,” one user commented after the lingerie post, arguing that she now sports an “Ozempic face.”
Image credits: xtina
The term—used to describe the hollowed, aged look that can result from rapid fast loss—has become a staple in celebrity discussions over the last year.
Harvard Health describes the phenomenon as a visible consequence of the faster-than-normal weight reduction that comes with GLP-1 medications.
In Aguilera’s case, it has caused a segment of her fanbase to no longer recognize her.
“She looks unreal,” a viral tweet read. “But man, I miss her original face. She was so unique.”
Aguilera fired back at critics last year, saying that she’s been criticized for her appearance throughout her career
Image credits: xtina
The division among her followers became apparent in the comments under the photo, with some hailing Aguilera’s new look as “Christina 2.0,” and arguing that she has “evolved.”
“Western beauty standards strike again,” one critic lamented.
“Everyone’s on the same meds, going to the same doctor, and coming out looking like variations of the same person.”
Image credits: xtina
Aguilera, who has been on the receiving end of similar comments for several months, addressed the relentless commentary on her weight in an interview with Glamour last year, and spoke about how she has dealt with people scrutinizing her appearance throughout her career.
“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she said.
“I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”
Image credits: xtina
Now, she says, she’s done trying to fit into anyone’s expectations.
“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*** about your opinion,” she told the magazine. “I’m not going to take it on. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”
“Walking corpse.” Some netizens had harsh words for Aguilera after seeing her photoshoot
