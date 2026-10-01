Traumatized Witnesses Break Silence After Botched Christa Pike Capital Punishment Fuels Conspiracy Theories

Witnesses who watched Christa Pike’s capital punishment attempt in Tennessee have described a scene unlike anything they had seen before.
The 50-year-old was supposed to be executed on September 30 for the 1995 m*rder of Colleen Slemmer.
Instead, two rounds of pentobarbital failed to slay her, and she was still showing signs of life when the media witnesses were told to leave.
She was later taken to a hospital, while her lawyers raised concerns about possible brain damage.
The shocking turn of events quickly sent social media into a frenzy, with some people questioning how the capital punishment failed and others pushing unsupported theories about whether it was deliberate.
“This looks staged and deliberate, injure her instead of execute her,” wrote one commenter.
A traumatized witness shared insights into the botched e*ecution of Christa Pike
The execution took place at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. Media witnesses watched from a separate room as Pike was strapped to a gurney shortly after 7:27 p.m. CDT.
Catherine Sweeney of WPLN, who had previously witnessed several Tennessee executions, later described what she saw during a press briefing.
“They went through two rounds, and she was still breathing at the end; it was very ragged,” Sweeney said. She also recalled Pike lifting her head and asking whether the burning and pain she was feeling were normal.
“None of that was normal,” Sweeney said. “I covered all of the executions last year and most of the ones this year; we haven’t seen anything like it.”
Another reporter, WKRN’s Tori Gessner, also heard Pike complain about her arm.
“My arm feels like it’s about to bust. One spot is really throbbing,” Pike reportedly said, according to Gessner.
The witnesses were eventually ordered to leave the area. Pike was still alive at that point, and her lawyers later confirmed that she had been taken to a hospital for treatment.
After the first dose failed to slay Pike, another dose was given to her, which also failed
Tennessee’s execution procedure allows officials to administer a second set of dr*gs if the condemned person is not lifeless after the first set.
According to the state protocol, officials wait after the first dose and check whether the inmate has passed away. If the person remains alive, officials can prepare and administer a backup set. However, the protocol does not clearly explain what should happen if the second set also fails.
That became a major issue during Pike’s execution.
Witnesses reported that the second dose was administered at around 8:26 p.m. Yet Pike continued to show signs of life.
She was reportedly heard breathing and later snoring behind the closed curtain. The microphone was eventually cut off at 8:53 p.m., and the media witnesses were escorted out.
The unusual situation also prompted Pike’s lawyers to file emergency motions seeking to stop the execution and obtain medical care for her.
Pike’s legal team argued before the execution that there were serious concerns about how the lethal injection would be carried out
Pike’s lawyers had previously raised concerns about Pike’s small and difficult-to-access veins, per The Tennnessean.
Court filings also addressed the possibility that a central line might be needed if ordinary IV access proved difficult. The filings examined questions about IV access, the medical team’s qualifications, and the pentobarbital that would be used.
After the execution failed, Pike’s attorneys said their earlier warnings had come true.
“We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy,” the lawyers said.
Those claims remain allegations from Pike’s legal team. Tennessee officials have not said that degraded dr*gs or failed veins caused the problem.
Furthermore, the failed execution also raised serious questions about Pike’s health after she remained alive following the injections.
Dr. Joel Zivot, an Emory University School of Medicine professor who was retained as a medical expert by Pike’s legal team, said, “It’s very possible that as a consequence of the delay of the beginning of resuscitation she will have a brain injury,” Zivot told the BBC.
Pike’s condition was not immediately clear after she was taken to the hospital. Her attorneys said she was receiving life-saving medical treatment.
Following failed execution, Tennessee officials ordered an investigation and paused another execution
The Tennessee Department of Correction said it followed “every step” of the state’s established execution protocol and said the chemical used in the procedure had consistently been effective. The department also said its protocol did not allow additional procedures beyond those that were carried out that night.
Governor Bill Lee then ordered a comprehensive third-party review to determine what happened. The state also postponed its remaining scheduled execution for 2026.
The incident was especially significant because Pike was set to become the first woman executed by Tennessee in more than 200 years. She was sentenced to d*ath for the 1995 slaying of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, a crime Pike committed when she was 18.
Pike and her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, were convicted in Slemmer’s d*ath. Shipp was 17 at the time and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. However, his parole request was denied in October 2025 “due to the seriousness of the offense.”
His case will remain the same until October 2031, per 13 News Now.
Pike’s strange execution quickly sent social media users speculating bizarre conspiracy theories
Some commenters questioned whether the failure was intentional. One person wrote, “Tennessee intentionally botched the execution… You can’t convince me otherwise.”
Another commenter claimed, “Activists. That’s what went ‘Wrong.’ It actually went according to their plan.”
A separate post suggested that the incident was being deliberately used to attack the de*th penalty and even linked it to the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.
Those claims have not been supported by evidence. The state has announced an independent review specifically to determine what happened, meaning the cause of the failure remains unresolved.
Other reactions focused less on conspiracy theories and more on how disturbing the failed procedure was.
“This is a mess,” one commenter wrote, raising concerns about what could happen if Pike suffered permanent brain damage.
Another person argued that Tennessee should continue trying to carry out the sentence.
Meanwhile, critics of capital punishment used the incident to question whether Tennessee’s execution system can reliably and humanely carry out lethal injections.
Laura Porter of the U.S. Campaign to End the D*ath Penalty said the state had shown it could not be trusted to carry out capital punishment while preserving human dignity and the rule of law, per USA Today.
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