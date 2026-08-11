Chrissy Metz Loses 100 Pounds After Taking GLP-1 Meds, Despite Risks

Chrissy Metz has lost more weight, but this time, she is revealing a very different part of her health journey.
The This Is Us star has opened up about losing another 63 pounds (about 28 kg) after previously losing 100 pounds (roughly 45 kg) through lifestyle changes.
Metz had been skeptical of GLP-1 medications for years, but serious obesity-related health problems in her family eventually changed her mind.
But GLP-1 medications aren’t without potential side effects and risks, despite the significant weight loss they can help achieve.
Chrissy Metz had already lost 100 pounds (around 45 kg) through lifestyle changes before turning to a GLP-1 medication
Chrissy has spoken about struggling with her weight since childhood and attending her first Weight Watchers meeting when she was just 11 years old.
A major turning point came around her 30th birthday, when a panic attack prompted her to take a closer look at her health and lifestyle.
She eventually lost 100 pounds (45 kg) through changes that included walking regularly, following a structured eating plan, and becoming more physically active.
Metz has also worked with a personal trainer and embraced lifting weights, while also incorporating activities such as Pilates, yoga, and dance to keep herself moving.
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images, Michael Simon/Getty Images
She has previously joked about her dislike of traditional cardio, saying, “I don’t want to run unless I’m being chased,” but her overall approach to fitness has become much more focused on what her body can actually do.
Rather than treating her earlier 100-pound loss as the end of the story, Chrissy has continued looking for ways to improve her strength, mobility and overall well-being.
Her latest decision to use medication, therefore, comes after years of trying different approaches.
For almost six years, Metz remained deeply skeptical about GLP-1 medications and did not see them as something she wanted to try.
The 45-year-old finally changed her mind after years of skepticism and became a brand ambassador for Ro
Her perspective began changing as she entered perimenopause and became more concerned about the health problems that run through her family.
Her father’s severe health complications related to hereditary obesity also made the issue feel much more personal.
“I’m not getting any younger,” she told PEOPLE, explaining that she had tried numerous approaches over the years.
She continued, “I was like, ‘I’m not taking this medication. I don’t wanna do this. It’s not gonna work for me.’”
What eventually surprised her most was not simply the number on the scale but the way her thoughts around food changed.
Chrissy added, “When I realized food noise was really a thing, that consumed a lot of my headspace, I was like, ‘Oh.’”
She described it as a constant mental loop that had followed her for years, saying it was “so nice not to be obsessing about what I’m going to have every minute, even as I’m still consuming the meal.”
Metz’s decision to discuss her GLP-1 use publicly also comes alongside her partnership with Ro, the digital health platform through which she has received care.
Addressing her decision to use a GLP-1 medication, she candidly admitted, “I know it’s not a magic wand, and I need to change other things”
Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images, Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
The actress is now serving as a brand ambassador for the company, using her experience to talk about the treatment and the questions that came with starting it.
She said the partnership felt natural because of the contrast between her public career and the very ordinary concerns that come with managing her health.
“It was the perfect partnership because yes, I’m an actress but I’m also a very normal girl,” Chrissy told PEOPLE.
“The fact that the medication comes to your door was very exciting for me,” she said.
But Metz also knows that making her treatment public means opening herself up to the same kind of commentary she has faced throughout her career.
“Listen, when it comes to me, everybody is judgy,” she said, but she has now learned to focus on people who are supportive and ignore opinions from strangers who do not know her circumstances.
By opening up about her experience, she is also pushing back against the idea that taking a GLP-1 means she can simply sit back and wait for the weight to disappear.
Chrissy continues working with a trainer, lifting weights and deliberately building muscle as part of her current routine.
“I know it’s not a magic wand, and I need to change other things,” she told the outlet.
During her recent appearance on TODAY, Metz made a similar point while explaining why she does not view the medication as an easy way out.
“It’s a whole lifestyle change,” she said. “It’s not just, ‘Oh, I’m going to take a medication because it’s not the easy way out.’”
She added that people may assume the medication makes everything effortless, but in her experience, “you have to be more diligent.”
The actress is still lifting weights and does not want her progress defined by a number on the scale
Her goals have also shifted away from chasing a particular number on the scale.
Instead, she wants to feel stronger, improve her mobility and understand what her body is capable of doing.
“I just want to feel strong and not have my morning ruined because I stepped on a scale,” she told PEOPLE.
While Metz has described several benefits from her treatment, GLP-1 medications are not free from potential side effects.
The most common problems include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain and other gastrointestinal symptoms, particularly as the dose is increased.
The FDA also warns about more serious complications, including acute pancreatitis, gallbladder disease and kidney injury caused by severe dehydration.
The medications can also slow the movement of food through the stomach, which is part of how they can help people feel fuller for longer.
In some patients, delayed stomach emptying can contribute to severe gastrointestinal problems and may also be important to consider before anesthesia or deep sedation.
That perspective is particularly significant for someone who has spent much of her life facing comments about her body.
Metz has made it clear that her latest decision is ultimately about her health, family history and quality of life, rather than chasing a particular beauty standard.
“I’m on this journey too and my physical and mental health are being transformed. Everyone’s journey is different and beautiful,” one user wrote
Follow Us