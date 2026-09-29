Chrissy Metz: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chrissy Metz
September 29, 1980
Homestead, Florida, US
46 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Chrissy Metz?
Chrissy Metz is an American actress recognized for her raw, emotional vulnerability. Her work consistently brings a rare, heartfelt authenticity to contemporary entertainment, which has earned the star a highly dedicated and passionate global following.
She gained widespread acclaim playing Kate Pearson in the drama series This Is Us. The breakout role earned her multiple award nominations and established her as a star. She is also known for her love of colorful retro eyeglasses.
Early Life and Education
Military deployments took Denise Hodge and her young family to Japan during Metz’s childhood. After returning to Florida, her parents separated, leaving her mother to raise three children in a financially struggling but highly resilient Gainesville household.
Local classrooms in Florida provided an early refuge for the imaginative young student. She later attended community college and worked as a preschool teacher, discovering her passionate love for performance after accidentally auditing at a local theater casting call.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, Chrissy Metz has experienced high-profile romances alongside a quiet, long-term marriage. She married copywriter Martyn Eaden in 2008 before their amicable divorce, and she later dated music executive Bradley Collins for nearly four years.
The actress has no children from her past marriages or long-term partnerships. She recently confirmed that she is in a new relationship, enjoying her romantic life while focusing heavily on her career.
Career Highlights
Chrissy Metz earned massive critical acclaim for her defining portrayal of Kate Pearson. Her work on the television series This Is Us secured her two Golden Globe nominations and a Primetime Emmy bid, cementing her reputation as a powerhouse performer.
Beyond acting, she launched a successful music career and co-authored multiple children’s books. She performs with her band Chrissy and the Vapors and released the bestselling children’s book When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings.
Her collective achievements have established her as an inspiration in modern Hollywood. She has collected two Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding ensemble performance, proving that her unique talents resonate deeply across the entertainment industry.
Signature Quote
“I think we are all works in progress, and we have to learn to love ourselves exactly as we are right now.”
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