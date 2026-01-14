Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Feud’ With Chris Noth Explained Following His Brutal Comment On Her Award

Sarah Jessica Parker appeared to be pulled into renewed S*x and the City drama after a brief but sharp social media comment from her former co-star Chris Noth

The moment prompted fans to ask the same question: when did their relationship sour, and what exactly happened between the former on-screen couple?

Here’s how the apparent feud unfolded and why many believe it’s been years in the making.

Noth’s sharp comment sparked renewed talks of a feud between the former co-stars

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The latest controversy between the two actors came shortly after Parker was announced as the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, a prestigious honor recognizing a lifetime of achievement in television. 

As congratulations poured in, Noth shared a gym selfie on Instagram with the caption, “F&@k new years – LETS GO!!!!”

One follower commented, “You mean f**k sjp & her award right? lol.” Noth replied with a single word: “Right.”

Image credits: Hatnim Lee/Getty Images

The exchange spread quickly, with fans interpreting the response as a deliberate dig against Sarah Jessica Parker. 

For viewers who enjoyed S*x and the City, the moment felt nothing short of jarring, especially since Parker and Noth publicly appeared to be on friendly terms. 

Noth portrayed Mr. Big, Carrie Bradshaw’s on-and-off love interest, across all six seasons of S*x and the City.

He also returned briefly for the revival And Just Like That. For many, their off-screen dynamic was widely viewed as professional, if not warm.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth’s relationship reached a turning point in 2021

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A potential fracture in the relationship of the two co-stars appears to trace back to 2021, when Noth faced allegations of s*xual a**ault from two women who accused him of incidents in 2004 and 2015 in New York City, according to Unilad

Noth was never charged and denied the claims as “categorically false,” but the impact of the allegations on his career was notable.

His character was k*lled off in the premiere of And Just Like That, and additional scenes featuring Mr. Big were reportedly scrapped. Since then, Noth has not secured another major film or television role.

Image credits: chrisnothofficial

During that period, Parker made a clear decision to distance herself from Noth.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she answered “No” when asked whether she had been in contact with Noth since the allegations emerged. 

She also joined co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in issuing a joint statement supporting the women who came forward.

Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the statement read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth, for his part, once publicly defended Parker during her long-running feud with co-star Kim Cattrall.

In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Noth said he felt protective of Parker, criticizing negative portrayals of her and saying Cattrall’s descriptions didn’t align with his own experiences. At the time, at least, he appeared firmly in Parker’s corner.

Image credits: KMazur/Getty Images

“I do know that I’m very close with SJ and (Cattrall’s) descriptions of her don’t even come close. I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty.

“I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that,” Noth said. 

Parker’s ongoing silence speaks volumes, and the internet is buzzing

Image credits: Jim Smeal/Getty Images

Parker has not responded to Noth’s recent social media comments or acknowledged speculations about a possible feud at all.

Netizens, however, have shared their thoughts about the matter, with many bringing up the fact that Noth only seemed to have aimed his crosshairs at Parker after she showed support to his alleged victims.

“Man who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women and lost his job because of it makes a dig at his old co-star because she doesn’t want anything to do with him!?! Well that seems about right,” one commenter wrote. 

Image credits: pelicinema

Others, however, argued that Sarah Jessica Parker might have jumped the gun with the accusations against Noth, since he was never proven guilty and he has denied all allegations.

“Evidently, she’s not very loyal to a friend. Was he proven guilty of the accusations?” one commenter asked. 

Netizens shared their thoughts about Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth’s possible feud on social media

