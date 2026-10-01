Chris Hemsworth Faces Backlash After Sharing Clip Of 14YO Daughter Winning All-Boy Competition Of Bull-Riding

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating a major achievement for his 14-year-old daughter, India Rose, but some fans are questioning what exactly he is praising.
The Thor star recently shared videos of India competing in a bull-riding event, and many quickly turned their attention to the animal involved after noticing certain details.
The comment section soon turned into a heated debate over animal welfare and ethics.
“We love you so much Chris, but let’s not normalize animal cruelty and a**se,” one commenter wrote.
Chris Hemsworth proudly called his 14-year-old daughter a “savage” after her impressive bull-riding win
On Wednesday, September 30, Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share two clips from India’s competition, proudly documenting her attempt from the sidelines.
In the main video, a rodeo announcer introduces India before she enters the arena and climbs onto a bucking bull.
She stays on for about nine seconds before being thrown off, earning the win in the all-boys division.
Chris made a point of highlighting just how unusual the achievement was, writing in the caption, “Just wanna say my daughter is a savage. Only girl in the comp and took home the win. Proud moment.”
The actor also shared a sweet moment between father and daughter before the ride.
With his arm around India, Hemsworth asked, “There she is, champion bull rider. How you feeling, India? Are you gonna hang on? Seven seconds?”
“Seven? Why Seven?” India replied. “You have to stay on for eight.”
Fans were divided, with some celebrating India while others said animal cruelty “should not be praised”
“Eight seconds, what do I know?” the proud dad joked.
But the seemingly lighthearted videos quickly gave way to a very different conversation about the sport itself.
While some followers focused on India being the only girl in the competition and congratulated her on the win, others argued that the achievement should not be celebrated because it involved a live animal.
“[Not] a sport anymore. Animal cruelty should not be praised and promoted like this,” one person wrote.
Another commented, “Why are you ok with these animals being a**sed? Do better.”
Others wrote, “Using animals for entertainment has never been cool and will never be cool. Do better!”
One comment read, “Omg…please don’t do this. The bull suffers greatly. This is not okay, don’t normalize animal a**se.”
“It is beyond me that people still participate in this barbaric, torturous ‘sport.’”
Animal welfare groups have raised concerns about the fear, stress, and injuries involved in bull riding
The criticism was directed at Chris for promoting the event, with several commenters making it clear that their concern was the treatment of the bull and the use of animals in rodeo entertainment.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), which opposes bull riding, says the activity can expose bulls to significant stress, suffering, and injury.
The organization argues that the repeated bucking seen during these events can be a fear or stress response and raises concerns about equipment such as flank straps and spurs.
According to the organization, bulls can suffer injuries including cuts, bruising, muscle strains, and fractures during bull-riding events.
It also cites research indicating that some animals show signs of distress before the competition even begins.
Rodeo organizations and supporters, however, dispute the characterization of the sport as inherently cruel.
This isn’t the first time Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have faced criticism over their children’s rodeo activities
They argue that bucking bulls are bred for their athletic abilities and that regulated competitions have rules intended to protect both riders and animals.
The 43-year-old actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, also faced similar criticism in 2025 after their family documented their children participating in a rodeo.
At the time, senior campaigns adviser Mimi Bekhechi of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) criticized the couple’s decision to involve their children in the activity.
Bekhechi argued that rodeo events subject animals to practices that can cause fear and distress and urged the family to stay away from them.
She told Yahoo Lifestyle that “rodeo is, by definition, cruelty to animals.”
“Elsa Pataky shouldn’t be the only one whose stomach drops at the sight of her daughter riding a bull—anyone who cares about animals should give these spectacles of suffering a Thor-sized berth.”
Despite facing severe backlash and criticism, neither Chris nor his wife has ever publicly responded to or addressed the concerns over animal cruelty.
“So disappointing you support this and promote it… Poor bull,” one social media user wrote
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