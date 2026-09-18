Aisha Tyler: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Aisha Tyler
September 18, 1970
San Francisco, California, US
56 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Aisha Tyler?
Aisha Tyler is an American actress, comedian, and director, known for her sharp wit and versatile performances. Her dynamic presence spans both animated and live-action projects.
She first gained widespread public attention as the host of E!’s Talk Soup, where her comedic timing and distinctive voice quickly captured audiences. This role established her as a prominent voice in television.
Early Life and Education
Aisha Tyler grew up in San Francisco, California, though her family spent a year in Ethiopia and some time in an ashram in Oakland. Her parents, James Tyler, a photographer, and Robin Gregory, a teacher, divorced when she was ten, and her father raised her.
She pursued an early interest in comedy at McAteer High School, which had a special arts program, even following Sam Rockwell into an acting class. Tyler later graduated from Dartmouth College in 1992, where she co-founded the Dartmouth Rockapellas, an all-female a cappella group.
Notable Relationships
Aisha Tyler was married to attorney Jeff Tietjens for over two decades, tying the knot in 1992 and separating in January 2015. Their divorce was finalized in May 2017.
She has no children, having openly discussed her fertility issues and her decision to forgo having kids.
Career Highlights
Aisha Tyler built a diverse career across acting and hosting, notably voicing the character of Lana Kane for 14 seasons in the Emmy-winning animated series Archer. She also starred as Dr. Tara Lewis on Criminal Minds and made memorable appearances on Friends.
Beyond acting, Tyler hosted the improvisational comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway? and co-hosted the daytime talk show The Talk, for which she earned a Daytime Emmy Award. She additionally directed the award-winning feature film Axis.
Signature Quote
“Success is not the absence of failure, it’s persistence through failure.”
Follow Us