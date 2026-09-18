Aisha Tyler: Bio And Career Highlights

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Aisha Tyler: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Aisha Tyler

September 18, 1970

San Francisco, California, US

56 Years Old

Virgo

Aisha Tyler: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Aisha Tyler?

Aisha Tyler is an American actress, comedian, and director, known for her sharp wit and versatile performances. Her dynamic presence spans both animated and live-action projects.

She first gained widespread public attention as the host of E!’s Talk Soup, where her comedic timing and distinctive voice quickly captured audiences. This role established her as a prominent voice in television.

Early Life and Education

Aisha Tyler grew up in San Francisco, California, though her family spent a year in Ethiopia and some time in an ashram in Oakland. Her parents, James Tyler, a photographer, and Robin Gregory, a teacher, divorced when she was ten, and her father raised her.

She pursued an early interest in comedy at McAteer High School, which had a special arts program, even following Sam Rockwell into an acting class. Tyler later graduated from Dartmouth College in 1992, where she co-founded the Dartmouth Rockapellas, an all-female a cappella group.

Notable Relationships

Aisha Tyler was married to attorney Jeff Tietjens for over two decades, tying the knot in 1992 and separating in January 2015. Their divorce was finalized in May 2017.

She has no children, having openly discussed her fertility issues and her decision to forgo having kids.

Career Highlights

Aisha Tyler built a diverse career across acting and hosting, notably voicing the character of Lana Kane for 14 seasons in the Emmy-winning animated series Archer. She also starred as Dr. Tara Lewis on Criminal Minds and made memorable appearances on Friends.

Beyond acting, Tyler hosted the improvisational comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway? and co-hosted the daytime talk show The Talk, for which she earned a Daytime Emmy Award. She additionally directed the award-winning feature film Axis.

Signature Quote

“Success is not the absence of failure, it’s persistence through failure.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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