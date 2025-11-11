I Took The Phrase ‘Death By Chocolate’ Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

by

I like food. I also like horror. And nothing makes me happier than being able to mix the two together and come up with all new ways to not only feed my friends, but disgust them at the same time. This is my latest masterpiece…

I call it “Death by Chocolate, the Autopsy.” Enjoy!

More info: necronomiconblog.wordpress.com

Let’s start with the finished product first… Feeling hungry yet?

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

First thing I do is bake a disgustingly rich black chocolate sour cream pound cake

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

Mmm… Fresh from the oven and still warm!

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

While the cake is cooling, I make a chocolate skull in a mold I poured using an old Halloween prop

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

Once the cake is cool, I attach the chocolate skull using chocolate buttercream frosting

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

Then I paint the white chocolate skull using red and brown gel food dye

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

Once the skull is painted, I carefully apply a layer of marshmallow fondant (I even made ears!)

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

Then I cut open my fondant and peel it back to reveal the skull beneath!

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

A little more gel food color as well as a nice bath of chocolate syrup and we’re done! But will anyone eat it?

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

Carving the first slice!

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

Mmm… People get braver once they try the delicious cake underneath

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

Tasty tasty scarycake!

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

Half eaten!

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

All gone! Time to bake something else disgustingly delicious!

I Took The Phrase &#8216;Death By Chocolate&#8217; Literally And Turned It Into A Cake

