42 Of The Most Creative Works Of Chocolate Art

Chocolate has come a very long way since it first appeared in its solid form in Europe in the 1800s. Today, artists can manipulate and mold this sweet and delicious confection to create works of art or cleverly designed treats.
Before European confectioners even thought of giving chocolate a solid form, civilizations in Mesoamerica had already been cultivating the bean and consuming a spicy and bitter drink from it for thousands of years. This drink became popular in Europe as well before the solid chocolate that we know today was conceived in 1847.
#1 Chocolate Truffle Planets
Image source: Righa Royal Hotel
#2 Functional Chocolate Lego Bricks
Image source: Akihiro Mizuuchi
#3 Chocolate Tools
Image source: Eduard Gavailer
#4 Chocolate Paint Tubes
Image source: Nendo
#5 Chocolate Skulls With Brains
Image source: sparganum
#6 Painted Bars Of Chocolate
Image source: Unelefante
#7 Chocolate Pencils
Image source: Nendo
#8 Chocolate Temple
Image source: Yasuhiro Suzuki
#9 Chocolate Nails
Image source: Stephane Bureaux
#10 Chocolate Dominoes
#11 Chocolate Rhinocerous Beetles
#12 A 250kg Edible Chocolate Sofa
Image source: Galaxy
#13 Chocolate Canon D60
Image source: Hans Chung
#14 Nike Chocolate Sneakers
Image source: +41
#15 Chocolate Dress. Antwerpen 2011.
#16 Chocolate Tools From Ostuni, Italy
#17 Chocolate Vip Roses
Image source: viproses.com
#18 Chocolate Shoes
#19 Cacao-lab Milano
#20 Chocolate Mannequins In A Chocolate Home
#21 Chocolateshoes
Image source: cacao-labmilano
#22 Chocolate Burger
Image source: DavidPasquiet
#23 Real Gold And Chocolate Jewelry
Image source: wendy mahr jewelry
#24 Chocolate Clock
#25 Chocolate Dress
Image source: German Bakery Group “Lambertz”
#26 Notre Dame De Paris – France
Image source: picturetookinParis
#27 John Lennon Chocolate Cake 29″ High
#28 Heautoscopic Jaunt-2014 Heather Joy Puskarich 400 Lbs White Chocolate
#29 Chocolate Blackbird Feathers
Image source: etsy.com
#30 Del Gusto Al Corazón Chocolate: Hand Knocker
Image source: facebook.com
#31 Chocolate High Heels By Fabian Rimann Chocolatier Wettingen , Switzerland
Image source: fabianrimann.com
#32 Chocolate Spoons: Your Drink Will Be Sweeter From Now On!
Image source: apronandsneakers.com
#33 Grub Chocolate
Image source: dena-ec.com
#34 Hiphopchocolate.com
#35 Chicken Feet Chocolate
Image source: istaiwan.com.tw
#36 Chocolate Purse
#37 Chocolate By Patrick Roger, Paris
#38 I Photographed These In Paris 2013.
#39 Hershey´s Chocolate Car Model With Chocolate Oreo Wheels
#40 Happy Bday
#41 Edible Anus
