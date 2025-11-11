42 Of The Most Creative Works Of Chocolate Art

by

Chocolate has come a very long way since it first appeared in its solid form in Europe in the 1800s. Today, artists can manipulate and mold this sweet and delicious confection to create works of art or cleverly designed treats.

Before European confectioners even thought of giving chocolate a solid form, civilizations in Mesoamerica had already been cultivating the bean and consuming a spicy and bitter drink from it for thousands of years. This drink became popular in Europe as well before the solid chocolate that we know today was conceived in 1847.

#1 Chocolate Truffle Planets

Image source: Righa Royal Hotel

#2 Functional Chocolate Lego Bricks

Image source: Akihiro Mizuuchi

#3 Chocolate Tools

Image source: Eduard Gavailer

#4 Chocolate Paint Tubes

Image source: Nendo

#5 Chocolate Skulls With Brains

Image source: sparganum

#6 Painted Bars Of Chocolate

Image source: Unelefante

#7 Chocolate Pencils

Image source: Nendo

#8 Chocolate Temple

Image source: Yasuhiro Suzuki

#9 Chocolate Nails

Image source: Stephane Bureaux

#10 Chocolate Dominoes

#11 Chocolate Rhinocerous Beetles

#12 A 250kg Edible Chocolate Sofa

Image source: Galaxy

#13 Chocolate Canon D60

Image source: Hans Chung

#14 Nike Chocolate Sneakers

Image source: +41

#15 Chocolate Dress. Antwerpen 2011.

#16 Chocolate Tools From Ostuni, Italy

#17 Chocolate Vip Roses

Image source: viproses.com

#18 Chocolate Shoes

#19 Cacao-lab Milano

#20 Chocolate Mannequins In A Chocolate Home

#21 Chocolateshoes

Image source: cacao-labmilano

#22 Chocolate Burger

Image source: DavidPasquiet

#23 Real Gold And Chocolate Jewelry

Image source: wendy mahr jewelry

#24 Chocolate Clock

#25 Chocolate Dress

Image source: German Bakery Group “Lambertz”

#26 Notre Dame De Paris – France

Image source: picturetookinParis

#27 John Lennon Chocolate Cake 29″ High

#28 Heautoscopic Jaunt-2014 Heather Joy Puskarich 400 Lbs White Chocolate

#29 Chocolate Blackbird Feathers

Image source: etsy.com

#30 Del Gusto Al Corazón Chocolate: Hand Knocker

Image source: facebook.com

#31 Chocolate High Heels By Fabian Rimann Chocolatier Wettingen , Switzerland

Image source: fabianrimann.com

#32 Chocolate Spoons: Your Drink Will Be Sweeter From Now On!

Image source: apronandsneakers.com

#33 Grub Chocolate

Image source: dena-ec.com

#34 Hiphopchocolate.com

#35 Chicken Feet Chocolate

Image source: istaiwan.com.tw

#36 Chocolate Purse

#37 Chocolate By Patrick Roger, Paris

#38 I Photographed These In Paris 2013.

#39 Hershey´s Chocolate Car Model With Chocolate Oreo Wheels

#40 Happy Bday

#41 Edible Anus

Patrick Penrose
