Chinese Woman Is A ‘Human-Chameleon’ That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Chinese makeup blogger He Yuhong has the ability to walk through a crowd without ever revealing her true identity. No, she’s not one of the Faceless Men on Game of Thrones – just a makeup artist whose talent allows her to transform herself into any famous face. Yuhong, also known as Yuyamaika on Instagram, has amassed 508k followers on her page with mind-blowing makeup looks embodying Mona Lisa and Johnny Depp.
In addition to Instagram, the professional makeup artist has a huge following on YouTube, where she posts play-by-play videos of her unbelievable illusion makeup. In the list below we present you with the newest looks from this makeup chameleon. From your favorite singers to art pieces to popular celebrities we promise you won’t be disappointed, so don’t forget to upvote your favs!
More info: Instagram | youtube.com
This is Chinese make-up artist He Yuhong before her transformations
Image credits: yuyamika7
#1 Johnny Depp
Image source: yuyamika7
#2 Albert Einstein
Image source: yuyamika7
#3 Taylor Swift
Image source: yuyamika7
#4 Mona Lisa
Image source: yuyamika7
#5 Natasha Romanoff
Image source: yuyamika7
#6 Audrey Hepburn
Image source: yuyamika7
#7 Dita Von Teese
Image source: yuyamika7
#8 Girl With A Pearl Earring
Image source: yuyamika7
#9 Charlie Chaplin
Image source: yuyamika7
#10 Cristiano Ronaldo
Image source: yuyamika7
#11 Lady With An Ermine
Image source: yuyamika7
#12 Harley Quinn
Image source: yuyamika7
#13 Monica Bellucci
Image source: yuyamika7
#14 Lily Collins
Image source: yuyamika7
#15 Joachim Low
Image source: yuyamika7
#16 Marilyn Monroe
Image source: yuyamika7
#17 Greta Garbo
Image source: yuyamika7
#18 Lady Of Sorrows: Mournful Mary
Image source: yuyamika7
#19 Taylor Swift
#20 Michael Jackson
Image source: yuyamika7
#21 Selena Gomez
