Chinese Woman Is A ‘Human-Chameleon’ That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

by

Chinese makeup blogger He Yuhong has the ability to walk through a crowd without ever revealing her true identity. No, she’s not one of the Faceless Men on Game of Thrones – just a makeup artist whose talent allows her to transform herself into any famous face. Yuhong, also known as Yuyamaika on Instagram, has amassed 508k followers on her page with mind-blowing makeup looks embodying Mona Lisa and Johnny Depp.

In addition to Instagram, the professional makeup artist has a huge following on YouTube, where she posts play-by-play videos of her unbelievable illusion makeup. In the list below we present you with the newest looks from this makeup chameleon. From your favorite singers to art pieces to popular celebrities we promise you won’t be disappointed, so don’t forget to upvote your favs!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

This is Chinese make-up artist He Yuhong before her transformations

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image credits: yuyamika7

#1 Johnny Depp

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#2 Albert Einstein

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#3 Taylor Swift

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#4 Mona Lisa

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#5 Natasha Romanoff

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#6 Audrey Hepburn

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#7 Dita Von Teese

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#8 Girl With A Pearl Earring

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#9 Charlie Chaplin

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#10 Cristiano Ronaldo

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#11 Lady With An Ermine

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#12 Harley Quinn

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#13 Monica Bellucci

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#14 Lily Collins

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#15 Joachim Low

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#16 Marilyn Monroe

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#17 Greta Garbo

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#18 Lady Of Sorrows: Mournful Mary

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#19 Taylor Swift

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

#20 Michael Jackson

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Image source: yuyamika7

#21 Selena Gomez

Chinese Woman Is A &#8216;Human-Chameleon&#8217; That Uses Make Up To Transform Into Anyone She Wants

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Recreate Famous Paintings On Cakes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “Relative Success With Tabatha”
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2018
Five Reasons We Think “Cowboy Bebop” is the Next Live Action Series to Watch Out For
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2021
Pregnancy And Infant Loss Affects 1 In 4 Women: Photographer Volunteers Time To Raise Awareness For Sweet Rainbow Babies
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Alex Jones’ Net Worth In 2025 Faces Relentless Scrutiny From Courts And Creditors
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
“What Characters Has Johnny Depp Played?”: If You Know The Answer, You’ll Definitely Ace This Quiz
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.