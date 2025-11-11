Every Day, These Elderly Chinese Women Wake Up At 4AM To Feed 1,300 Stray Dogs

For the past six years, a group of five elderly women in China’s central Shaanxi Province have been looking after over 1,300 stray dogs at their very own custom dog asylum. At 4AM every morning, these lucky canines get treated with 400kg of tasty food.

The shelter was established back in 2009 by 60-year-old local Wang Yanfang. This animal-lover has been relying solely on donations from generous well-wishers. Foregoing China‘s notoriously extravagant firework displays, Wang and her trusted colleagues even spent New Year‘s Eve with the abandoned strays.

One of the ladies admitted that the dogs aren’t always the friendliest of pups, as they occasionally receive bites and nips. However, that’s never put Wang off her beloved dogs. Far from it, according to Tencent News, she remarked: “They’re like your children, you can’t bear to be apart from them, or to lose them.” They don’t call them man’s best friend for nothing!

More info: Facebook | news.qq.com (h/t: modernmet, lostateminor)

For the past 6 years, a group of elderly Chinese women have been waking up daily at 4 AM to feed 1,300 stray dogs In Shaanxi Province

The 60-and-over caretakers are totally devoted, even spending New Years’ Eve with the dogs

“They’re like your children, you can’t bear to be apart from them, or to lose them”

They’ve even been nipped at, but it’s all part of the job

The huge shelter is run entirely on donations, and the ladies prepare 400kg of food daily

China often gets bad press where animals are concerned, but there’s always more than one side to a story!

