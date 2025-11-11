Take A Room Full Of Children And Add Some Paint. Watch What Happenes Next

by

I captured these pictures a while ago. When I got to the kindergarden, the children were about to discover a room. It was covered with foil (which made this a slippery task) and a whole bunch of different colors were spread around.

Some of the kids were a little bit scared at first, but all of them enjoyed the colorful activity in the end.

The expression of excitement on their faces was priceless.

More info: funkfotodesign.de

Anna

Take A Room Full Of Children And Add Some Paint. Watch What Happenes Next

Lisa

Take A Room Full Of Children And Add Some Paint. Watch What Happenes Next

Klaus

Take A Room Full Of Children And Add Some Paint. Watch What Happenes Next

Jakob

Take A Room Full Of Children And Add Some Paint. Watch What Happenes Next

Anna

Take A Room Full Of Children And Add Some Paint. Watch What Happenes Next

Pascal

Take A Room Full Of Children And Add Some Paint. Watch What Happenes Next

Anna

Take A Room Full Of Children And Add Some Paint. Watch What Happenes Next

Jakob

Take A Room Full Of Children And Add Some Paint. Watch What Happenes Next

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What Has Happened to The Cast of “The Last Ship” Now That It’s About to Be Over?
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2018
Here’s What We Know about The Mimic Reboot Series So Far
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2020
The Office Cast Reunites for a Zoom Wedding
3 min read
May, 14, 2020
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “The Eleven”
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2017
Video Pokes Fun at How Overpowered Superman Is
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2018
People Are Sharing The Worst Crimes That Happened In Their Hometowns
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.