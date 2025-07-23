Elderly Neighbor Wants An Apology From Mom After She Laughs At Her Warnings About Kids’ Ouija Board

Opening the gates of hell or just a regular Sunday in the suburbs? When a Ouija board makes its debut in the neighborhood, especially before Halloween, you know it’s only a matter of time before drama starts. There’s always that one neighbor who thinks a plastic skeleton and a little spooky fun is enough to summon the apocalypse.
That’s our Redditor’s neighbor, an elderly religious woman who basically accused her of summoning evil spirits just because she gifted her daughters a Ouija board. Now that’s a healthy imagination right there.
More info: Reddit
Differences in religious beliefs can stir up some real tensions, especially when neighbors start questioning each other’s morals
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
One mom found herself facing backlash from her religious neighbor, warning her of opening her door to evil spirits, after gifting her daughters a Ouija board
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The mom clapped back at the neighbor with a snarky remark after being accused of summoning demons and inviting evil spirits into her home with the kids’ board game
Image credits: ouijamama
The mom refuses to apologize to her neighbor, who apparently was very upset and hurt after their heated exchange about spirits and possession
The poster of this story, who we’ll randomly name Nora, is a 37-year-old woman. She and her wife have two adorable 10-year-old twin girls. Like most kids their age, these twins are all about the creepy, fun, slightly spooky stuff. While running errands with one of the girls, Nora stumbled upon a Ouija board in a store. You know those dusty relics from sleepovers of the past, back when contacting spirits was the thing to do.
Naturally, this sparked a bit of nostalgia, and Nora’s daughter, who clearly inherited her mom’s cool gene, thought it sounded amazing. What followed was your classic “Mom, can we pleeeease get it?” moment.
Of course, Ouija boards aren’t exactly known for breaking the bank, so mom agreed to buy it for her twins. After all, what could be more wholesome than two curious kids having fun pretending to summon ghosts on Halloween, right?
As they pulled into the driveway, the daughter, proudly holding her new spooky prize, caught the attention of their neighbor Mallory, a lady in her 60s, known for being friendly and giving thoughtful housewarming gifts. But today, Mallory wasn’t feeling the love. Oh no, she spotted the Ouija board and practically clutched her pearls, launching into a full-on speech about evil spirits.
According to her, Nora had just opened a portal to some paranormal hellscape, inviting all kinds of demonic creatures into her home. Sounds plausible, right?
But, instead of bowing to her neighbor’s intense warnings about opening the gates of hell, Nora dropped a snappy comeback like a total legend. She basically told Mallory, “Sure, sure I’ll regret it when one of the girls gets possessed, but right now it’s fine,” and left.
But, of course, because drama doesn’t sleep, Mallory’s husband sent the mom a text later, saying that his wife was deeply upset by the exchange. Now, Nora is in a bit of a pickle. Does she bite the bullet, apologize, and keep the neighborhood peace?
Meanwhile, her wife is cackling about the whole thing, advising her to basically sit and do nothing, especially since they’re definitely not confiscating the Ouija board anytime soon. Can’t blame her there.
Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)
But here’s the funny thing: Nora and her wife don’t even believe in ghosts. Or spirits. Or the devil, for that matter. Nora is more of a no-nonsense mom, who’s more worried about glitter slime messing up her kitchen grout than any supernatural entity haunting her home.
Seriously, she said she’d eat a spotted lanternfly if her girls actually manage to talk to a ghost. That’s how unbothered she is. She’s raising her kids to be kind, smart, and loving because, you know, those are good qualities to have—no ghostly involvement required.
So, would Nora be the A-hole if she didn’t apologize? Honestly? Probably not. Let’s be real here, Mallory’s over-the-top reaction to a toy is her own issue. It’s 2024, not 1692 Salem.
But why do some folks feel so spooked by Ouija boards? Well, historians say that, although first advertised as toys, Ouija boards have been tied to the occult, divination, and all things paranormal. For many people, especially those with deep religious beliefs, these boards symbolize a potential gateway to something darker. For them, it’s not just a game, but it’s a serious spiritual matter.
“The Ouija board, in fact, came straight out of the American 19th century obsession with spiritualism, the belief that the dead are able to communicate with the living,” experts explain.
The Ouija board basically became a tool of the devil overnight, after the release of the movie The Exorcist, which terrified audiences by portraying the board as a gateway to demonic possession. It quickly became associated with evil spirits and terrifying encounters in movies.
On the flip side, for most people, like Nora and her family, the Ouija board is just another piece of childhood nostalgia that is no different than telling ghost stories around a campfire or watching a scary movie. It’s about fun and imagination, not genuine belief.
Just because someone holds strong spiritual or religious beliefs that differ from other people’s beliefs, that doesn’t mean they get to dictate how they live their lives. Everyone’s entitled to their own faith or lack thereof, but those boundaries stop at someone else’s front door.
Respecting differences is key, but so is letting others make their own choices without fear of judgment or being labeled as “evil.” After all, Nora isn’t summoning demons—she’s just letting her kids enjoy a nostalgic toy.
What would you do in this situation? Keep the Ouija board, stand your ground, and hope the neighborhood gossip simmers down? Or smooth things over with a “Sorry” and carry on with spooky sleepovers? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.
Netizens side with the mom, saying she has nothing to apologize for, as everyone is entitled to their own beliefs
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Follow Us