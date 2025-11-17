What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We’re Never Going To See IRL

by

Not all of the what-ifs are unanswerable. Some just require a little bit of creativity and… artificial intelligence.

Australian AI artist and graphic designer Jeremy Pomeroy has been working on a series where he envisions what the children of some of the most beloved celebrities would look like.

Whether they’re based on an unexpected pair of famous characters, like Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter movies, or a real-life ex-power couple, such as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, I wonder if there’s an alternative universe where these images could serve as family photos.

More info: jeremypomeroyart.com | Instagram

#1 Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#2 Chandler And Monica (Friends)

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#3 Keanu Reeves And Sandra Bullock

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#4 Paul Rudd And Lisa Kudrow (Friends)

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#5 Forrest Gump And Jenny (Forrest Gump)

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#6 Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#7 Emma Watson And Tom Felton

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#8 Pharrell Williams And Rihanna

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#9 Kate Winslet And Leonardo Dicaprio

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#10 Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#11 Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#12 Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#13 Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#14 Nicki Minaj And Drake

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#15 Derek Sheperd And Meredith Grey (Grey’s Anatomy)

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#16 Rachel Mcadams And Ryan Gosling

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#17 Mila Kunis And Macauley Culkin

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#18 Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#19 Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#20 Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#21 Michael Jackson And Lisa-Marie Presley

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#22 Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#23 Jimmy Fallon And Nicole Kidman

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#24 Justin Timberlake And Britney Spears

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#25 Harry Styles And Taylor Swift

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

#26 Joey And Janice (Friends)

What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We&#8217;re Never Going To See IRL

Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Give Us A Writers Prompt (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Once Great Things That Are Consistently Becoming Worse And Worse, As Shared In This Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
31-Year-Old Independent, Modern Woman Draws Comics On Her Observations About Society
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Built This Trojan Horse 3D Papercraft Sculpture
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Finalists Of The 15th Smithsonian Photo Competition 2017 Have Been Announced, And They’re Stunning
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
How The Real World Helped Save The Life of Eric Nies
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.