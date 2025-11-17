What Could Have Been: 26 AI Family Portraits Of Iconic Couples That We’re Never Going To See IRL

Not all of the what-ifs are unanswerable. Some just require a little bit of creativity and… artificial intelligence.
Australian AI artist and graphic designer Jeremy Pomeroy has been working on a series where he envisions what the children of some of the most beloved celebrities would look like.
Whether they’re based on an unexpected pair of famous characters, like Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter movies, or a real-life ex-power couple, such as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, I wonder if there’s an alternative universe where these images could serve as family photos.
More info: jeremypomeroyart.com | Instagram
#1 Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#2 Chandler And Monica (Friends)
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#3 Keanu Reeves And Sandra Bullock
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#4 Paul Rudd And Lisa Kudrow (Friends)
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#5 Forrest Gump And Jenny (Forrest Gump)
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#6 Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#7 Emma Watson And Tom Felton
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#8 Pharrell Williams And Rihanna
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#9 Kate Winslet And Leonardo Dicaprio
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#10 Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#11 Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#12 Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#13 Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#14 Nicki Minaj And Drake
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#15 Derek Sheperd And Meredith Grey (Grey’s Anatomy)
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#16 Rachel Mcadams And Ryan Gosling
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#17 Mila Kunis And Macauley Culkin
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#18 Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#19 Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#20 Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#21 Michael Jackson And Lisa-Marie Presley
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#22 Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#23 Jimmy Fallon And Nicole Kidman
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#24 Justin Timberlake And Britney Spears
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#25 Harry Styles And Taylor Swift
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
#26 Joey And Janice (Friends)
Image source: mrpomeroyj_ai
