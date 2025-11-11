The Ultimate List Of Children’s Halloween Costume Ideas

If you are a fan of Halloween (which I know you are), and you have kids (which I know that you do), then you’ve clicked the right post! A real Halloween fan, just like yourself, must pass the knowledge of celebrating the All Hallows Eve to their spook-loving spawns. And what is the best way for that? Halloween kids costumes, of course!
Now, if for some reason you lack Halloween ideas at this moment, the list that you’ll find below is filled with epicly gore-geous Halloween costume ideas for kids. With these kids costumes, you can show your little ones how to be the best Meatballs and Spaghetti, a notorious Biker, or the infamous couple from Breaking Bad, to get the most candy possible. The best part with these DIY Halloween costumes is that you can absolutely make them yourself, being an excellent horror-loving parent, that you are.
Now, scroll along for our collection of the best Halloween costume ideas for your youngsters. I bet Jack the Ripper himself couldn’t come up with better DIY costume ideas, than those that we’ve gathered here!
#1 Carl From ‘Up!’
Image source: Auburn Soul
#2 Old Lady
Image source: Angie
#3 E.T.
Image source: rookiemoms.com
#4 Toy Soldier
Image source: wildinkpress.com
#5 Edward Scissorhands
Image source: Cara Slifka
#6 Harry Potter And Fluffy
Image source: collegehumor.com
#7 Maleficient
Image source: Amber Bauerle
#8 Frodo From ‘Lord Of The Rings’
Image source: imgur
#9 Groot From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’
Image source: nerdsdib.com
#10 Frida Kahlo
Image source: Oh Happy Day
#11 Albert Einstein
Image source: imgur
#12 Power Loader Baby From ‘Aliens’
Image source: imgur
#13 Spaghetti And Meatballs
Image source: Brandy J
#14 Dalai Lama
Image source: Tbudd
#15 Biker Baby
Image source: Mitch Conor
#16 Jack Frost
Image source: imgur
#17 Walter White and Jesse Pinkman From “Breaking Bad”
Image source: glassofwhiskey
#18 Baby Chewbacca And Leia
Image source: Brandon
#19 Chucky
Image source: Yadira
#20 Toothless From ‘How To Train Your Dragon’
Image source: A Thousand Paws
#21 Totoro
#22 Jawa From ‘Star Wars’
Image source: reddit
#23 Octopus Baby Costume
Image source: imgur.com
#24 Eaten By A Shark
Image source: Katie Walker
#25 Alex From ‘A Clockwork Orange’
Image source: imgur
#26 Cuttest Sushi Roll Ever ;)
#27 Monkey Baby
Image source: Mary Moses
#28 Baby Owl
Image source: Tom Arma
#29 Mermaid
Image source: Kylie Hancock
#30 Ace Ventura The Pet Detective
Image source: Jenny
#31 Coin Costume
Image source: imgur.com
#32 Merilda From ‘Brave’
Image source: Mary Lynn
#33 Jared The Goblin King From Labyrinth
#34 Mouse In A Trap
Image source: Brandon Horseth
#35 Little Elephant
Image source: Jill Tiller
#36 Baby Shark
Image source: bebe.fr
#37 Where’s Waldo
Image source: Sarah
#38 Little Skunk
Image source: Kelly West Mars
#39 Head In A Fridge
#40 Baby Harry
Image source: Leah
#41 Minion From ‘Despicable Me’
Image source: King Kev
#42 The Joker
Image source: Jacqui
#43 Olaf From ‘Frozen’
Image source: Amy Hindman
#44 Father’s & Son’s Mech Warrior Costume
Image source: imgur.com
#45 Peas In A Pod
#46 Starbucks Coffee And A Barista
Image source: Kourtney Maciel Avila
#47 Little Chick
Image source: At Sealevel
#48 The Marshmallow
Image source: Benjamin
#49 Popcorn Baby
Image source: threeblindwives.com
#50 Zombie Kid
Image source: unknown
#51 Spock
#52 Old Man From “on Golden Pond”
#53 Werewolf
#54 Taco Baby
Image source: Rawxy
#55 Hawaii Snow Globe Costume
Image source: jpotisch
#56 Whac-a-me Costume
Image source: costume-works.com
#57 Prince On A Scooter
Image source: imgur
#58 Hannah Scissorhands
#59 Little Red Riding Hood
#60 Mad Minions
Image source: lisajaynemurray.wordpress.com
#61 Sam And Suzy – Moonrise Kingdom
#62 Alien In Spaceship (built Around Wheelchair)
#63 Burglar And A Money Bag
Image source: thespoiledmammablog.com
#64 Master Yoda
Image source: Brooke
#65 Hannibal Lecter from ‘Silence of the Lambs’
Image source: unknown
#66 Minecraft Player
Image source: Awaji Steve
#67 Dictionfairy
#68 Incredibles
#69 Marty Mac Fly And The Delorean_dmc-12
#70 Baby Carrot
#71 Zombie Girl
Image source: Rick Pawl
#72 Scary Living Doll . Alyssa
#73 Monster Carrying Bloody Torso
#74 Her Name Is Leia (literally).
#75 My Son As Baby Mozart! Custom Made Everything. 2007
#76 Angel Statue
#77 Baby Curella De Vil
#78 Jessie From Toy Story
#79 Minnie Mouse
#80 Creeper From Minecraft
#81 Fred And Wilma From ‘The Flinstouns’
Image source: modernparentsmessykids.com
#82 Don Draper From ‘Mad Men’
Image source: Lance Zierlein
#83 Bride Of Frankenstein
#84 Daenerys: Mother Of Dragons
#85 Elephant
#86 Luke And Princess Leia
#87 Heeman And Shera
#88 Mermaid
Image source: beautifullyblessedphotograpy
#89 Joker & Friends
#90 Forrest Gump
Image source: i.imgur.com
#91 Hoola
#92 Popeye
#93 Wilfred
#94 Hot Dog
Image source: Shannon Gray
#95 Robin Girl
#96 Punks Not Dead
#97 Head On A Platter.
#98 Baby Björk
#99 Sushi Baby
Image source: TheWishingElephant
#100 Walking Graveyard
Image source: Margaret & Parker
#101 Creepy Clown
#102 Flytrap! @jfree2be
#103 Zombie Cheerleader . Alyssa
#104 My Little Pony’s Princess Celestia
#105 Policeman And Jailbird
#106 Hello, My Name Is “bond, James Bond”
#107 E.t. And Gertie
#108 The Moaning Lisa
#109 Shower
#110 Rocket Raccoon
#111 Jay And Silent Bob/ Teen Costume
#112 Roman Legionnaire
#113 Pumba Ready For Hakuna Matata
#114 Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
#115 Wednesday Addams
#116 Pippi Longstocking
#117 Biggs Darklighter (luke Skywalker’s Childhood Friend)
#118 Pilot
#119 Lil’ (lady) Star-lord (guardians Of The Galaxy)
#120 Nikola Tesla
#121 Little Lion!
#122 One Of The Good Guys
#123 Dis De Los Muertos
#124 Pilot- Xavier
#125 Benjaruto
#126 Chicka Chicka Boom Boom……
#127 Spaghetti & Meatballs
#128 Raven From Teen Titans
#129 Zombie Girl
#130 Toy Story Family, Homemade Adult Costumes And Wig
#131 The Joker
#132 Peacock
Image source: Imadethis.
#133 Junior Dwight Schrute
#134 Baby Ewok
#135 Tiny Stark
#136 Fried Eggs
Image source: Bloom Woosie
#137 Shopping Bag Costume
Image source: imgur.com
#138 Little Half Angel And Half Devil
#139 Hunter And His Prey….and A Daughter That Went Solo :/
#140 Princess Leia And R2-d2
#141 Autobot G1 Jazz
#142 King Arthur.
#143 Mouse Caught!!!
#144 Chicago Bears Fan ! Cheerleader And Football Player
#145 Princess Leia & C-3po
#146 Samurai ōsuzumebachi
Image source: Imadeit.
#147 Jeannie And Her Evil Twin.
Image source: Me
#148 The Bat Family :)
#149 The Jungle Boy
#150 Dora And Diego
#151 Strawberry Shortcake
#152 Catniss Everdeen
#153 Clawdeen Wolf
Image source: frommyiPhone
#154 The Grinch
#155 Zombie Pirate
#156 Breaking Bad
#157 Red Riding Hood-1, Big Bad Wolf-0
#158 Dancing Baby Groot
#159 First Pumpkin
#160 Jack O Lantern.my Girl
#161 Diy Scuba Diver
#162 Honey Booboo And The Queen Bee
#163 Burrito
#164 Edward Elric/full Metal Alchemist
#165 Happy Bunny
#166 Winter Princess
#167 Angel Statue
#168 Walking Dead
#169 Wonder Women !!
#170 Pirates :)
#171 Minnie Belle Belle
#172 Maleficent ! Home Made Costume!
#173 Edward Scissorhands
#174 Baby Giraf Thor
#175 Robin Hood
#176 Superman
#177 John Entwistle – The Who
#178 Baby Master Chef
#179 Night Wing
#180 Fear The Reaper
#181 Sorcerer Mickey
#182 Mario Kart
#183 Piñata
#184 Milk And Cookies
Image source: Memories Made By Rose
#185 Thriftshop Beetlejuice!
#186 Raven From Teen Titans
#187 Mop Up The Pea! The Mop Works Best At Tummy Time.
#188 Leader Of Our Domain: Princess Leia & Yoda
#189 Maleficent !
#190 My Doughter Halloween Make-up Made In 15 Minutes :)
Follow Us