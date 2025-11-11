The Ultimate List Of Children’s Halloween Costume Ideas

If you are a fan of Halloween (which I know you are), and you have kids (which I know that you do), then you’ve clicked the right post! A real Halloween fan, just like yourself, must pass the knowledge of celebrating the All Hallows Eve to their spook-loving spawns. And what is the best way for that? Halloween kids costumes, of course!

Now, if for some reason you lack Halloween ideas at this moment, the list that you’ll find below is filled with epicly gore-geous Halloween costume ideas for kids. With these kids costumes, you can show your little ones how to be the best Meatballs and Spaghetti, a notorious Biker, or the infamous couple from Breaking Bad, to get the most candy possible. The best part with these DIY Halloween costumes is that you can absolutely make them yourself, being an excellent horror-loving parent, that you are.

Now, scroll along for our collection of the best Halloween costume ideas for your youngsters. I bet Jack the Ripper himself couldn’t come up with better DIY costume ideas, than those that we’ve gathered here!

#1 Carl From ‘Up!’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Auburn Soul

#2 Old Lady

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Angie

#3 E.T.

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: rookiemoms.com

#4 Toy Soldier

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: wildinkpress.com

#5 Edward Scissorhands

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Cara Slifka

#6 Harry Potter And Fluffy

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: collegehumor.com

#7 Maleficient

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Amber Bauerle

#8 Frodo From ‘Lord Of The Rings’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: imgur

#9 Groot From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: nerdsdib.com

#10 Frida Kahlo

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Oh Happy Day

#11 Albert Einstein

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: imgur

#12 Power Loader Baby From ‘Aliens’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: imgur

#13 Spaghetti And Meatballs

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Brandy J

#14 Dalai Lama

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Tbudd

#15 Biker Baby

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Mitch Conor

#16 Jack Frost

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: imgur

#17 Walter White and Jesse Pinkman From “Breaking Bad”

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: glassofwhiskey

#18 Baby Chewbacca And Leia

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Brandon

#19 Chucky

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Yadira

#20 Toothless From ‘How To Train Your Dragon’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: A Thousand Paws

#21 Totoro

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#22 Jawa From ‘Star Wars’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: reddit

#23 Octopus Baby Costume

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: imgur.com

#24 Eaten By A Shark

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Katie Walker

#25 Alex From ‘A Clockwork Orange’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: imgur

#26 Cuttest Sushi Roll Ever ;)

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#27 Monkey Baby

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Mary Moses

#28 Baby Owl

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Tom Arma

#29 Mermaid

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Kylie Hancock

#30 Ace Ventura The Pet Detective

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Jenny

#31 Coin Costume

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: imgur.com

#32 Merilda From ‘Brave’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Mary Lynn

#33 Jared The Goblin King From Labyrinth

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#34 Mouse In A Trap

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Brandon Horseth

#35 Little Elephant

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Jill Tiller

#36 Baby Shark

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: bebe.fr

#37 Where’s Waldo

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Sarah

#38 Little Skunk

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Kelly West Mars

#39 Head In A Fridge

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#40 Baby Harry

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Leah

#41 Minion From ‘Despicable Me’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: King Kev

#42 The Joker

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Jacqui

#43 Olaf From ‘Frozen’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Amy Hindman

#44 Father’s & Son’s Mech Warrior Costume

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: imgur.com

#45 Peas In A Pod

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#46 Starbucks Coffee And A Barista

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Kourtney Maciel Avila

#47 Little Chick

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: At Sealevel

#48 The Marshmallow

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Benjamin

#49 Popcorn Baby

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: threeblindwives.com

#50 Zombie Kid

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: unknown

#51 Spock

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#52 Old Man From “on Golden Pond”

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#53 Werewolf

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#54 Taco Baby

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Rawxy

#55 Hawaii Snow Globe Costume

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: jpotisch

#56 Whac-a-me Costume

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: costume-works.com

#57 Prince On A Scooter

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: imgur

#58 Hannah Scissorhands

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#59 Little Red Riding Hood

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#60 Mad Minions

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: lisajaynemurray.wordpress.com

#61 Sam And Suzy – Moonrise Kingdom

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#62 Alien In Spaceship (built Around Wheelchair)

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#63 Burglar And A Money Bag

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: thespoiledmammablog.com

#64 Master Yoda

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Brooke

#65 Hannibal Lecter from ‘Silence of the Lambs’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: unknown

#66 Minecraft Player

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Awaji Steve

#67 Dictionfairy

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#68 Incredibles

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#69 Marty Mac Fly And The Delorean_dmc-12

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#70 Baby Carrot

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#71 Zombie Girl

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Rick Pawl

#72 Scary Living Doll . Alyssa

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#73 Monster Carrying Bloody Torso

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#74 Her Name Is Leia (literally).

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#75 My Son As Baby Mozart! Custom Made Everything. 2007

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#76 Angel Statue

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#77 Baby Curella De Vil

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#78 Jessie From Toy Story

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#79 Minnie Mouse

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#80 Creeper From Minecraft

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#81 Fred And Wilma From ‘The Flinstouns’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: modernparentsmessykids.com

#82 Don Draper From ‘Mad Men’

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Lance Zierlein

#83 Bride Of Frankenstein

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#84 Daenerys: Mother Of Dragons

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#85 Elephant

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#86 Luke And Princess Leia

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#87 Heeman And Shera

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#88 Mermaid

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: beautifullyblessedphotograpy

#89 Joker & Friends

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#90 Forrest Gump

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: i.imgur.com

#91 Hoola

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#92 Popeye

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#93 Wilfred

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#94 Hot Dog

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Shannon Gray

#95 Robin Girl

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#96 Punks Not Dead

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#97 Head On A Platter.

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#98 Baby Björk

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#99 Sushi Baby

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: TheWishingElephant

#100 Walking Graveyard

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Margaret & Parker

#101 Creepy Clown

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#102 Flytrap! @jfree2be

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#103 Zombie Cheerleader . Alyssa

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#104 My Little Pony’s Princess Celestia

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#105 Policeman And Jailbird

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#106 Hello, My Name Is “bond, James Bond”

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#107 E.t. And Gertie

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#108 The Moaning Lisa

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#109 Shower

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#110 Rocket Raccoon

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#111 Jay And Silent Bob/ Teen Costume

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#112 Roman Legionnaire

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#113 Pumba Ready For Hakuna Matata

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#114 Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#115 Wednesday Addams

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#116 Pippi Longstocking

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#117 Biggs Darklighter (luke Skywalker’s Childhood Friend)

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#118 Pilot

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#119 Lil’ (lady) Star-lord (guardians Of The Galaxy)

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#120 Nikola Tesla

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#121 Little Lion!

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#122 One Of The Good Guys

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#123 Dis De Los Muertos

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#124 Pilot- Xavier

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#125 Benjaruto

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#126 Chicka Chicka Boom Boom……

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#127 Spaghetti & Meatballs

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#128 Raven From Teen Titans

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#129 Zombie Girl

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#130 Toy Story Family, Homemade Adult Costumes And Wig

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#131 The Joker

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#132 Peacock

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Imadethis.

#133 Junior Dwight Schrute

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#134 Baby Ewok

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#135 Tiny Stark

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#136 Fried Eggs

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Bloom Woosie

#137 Shopping Bag Costume

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: imgur.com

#138 Little Half Angel And Half Devil

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#139 Hunter And His Prey….and A Daughter That Went Solo :/

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#140 Princess Leia And R2-d2

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#141 Autobot G1 Jazz

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#142 King Arthur.

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#143 Mouse Caught!!!

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#144 Chicago Bears Fan ! Cheerleader And Football Player

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#145 Princess Leia & C-3po

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#146 Samurai ōsuzumebachi

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Imadeit.

#147 Jeannie And Her Evil Twin.

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Me

#148 The Bat Family :)

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#149 The Jungle Boy

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#150 Dora And Diego

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#151 Strawberry Shortcake

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#152 Catniss Everdeen

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#153 Clawdeen Wolf

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: frommyiPhone

#154 The Grinch

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#155 Zombie Pirate

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#156 Breaking Bad

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#157 Red Riding Hood-1, Big Bad Wolf-0

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#158 Dancing Baby Groot

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#159 First Pumpkin

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#160 Jack O Lantern.my Girl

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#161 Diy Scuba Diver

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#162 Honey Booboo And The Queen Bee

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#163 Burrito

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#164 Edward Elric/full Metal Alchemist

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#165 Happy Bunny

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#166 Winter Princess

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#167 Angel Statue

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#168 Walking Dead

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#169 Wonder Women !!

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#170 Pirates :)

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#171 Minnie Belle Belle

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#172 Maleficent ! Home Made Costume!

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#173 Edward Scissorhands

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#174 Baby Giraf Thor

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#175 Robin Hood

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#176 Superman

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#177 John Entwistle – The Who

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#178 Baby Master Chef

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#179 Night Wing

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#180 Fear The Reaper

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#181 Sorcerer Mickey

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#182 Mario Kart

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#183 Piñata

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#184 Milk And Cookies

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

Image source: Memories Made By Rose

#185 Thriftshop Beetlejuice!

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#186 Raven From Teen Titans

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#187 Mop Up The Pea! The Mop Works Best At Tummy Time.

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#188 Leader Of Our Domain: Princess Leia & Yoda

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#189 Maleficent !

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

#190 My Doughter Halloween Make-up Made In 15 Minutes :)

The Ultimate List Of Children&#8217;s Halloween Costume Ideas

