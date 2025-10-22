Meet The Children Of The World: 40 Powerful Photographs By Andrea Torrei

by

Andrea Torrei is an Italian photographer known for capturing people and their everyday lives around the world. Her work shows the beauty, emotion, and stories found in different cultures, always with a sensitive and thoughtful eye.

In this feature, we’ve gathered Torrei’s photographs of children from around the world, including Senegal, Ghana, Turkey, and more. Her images capture their curiosity, energy, and the worlds they are growing up in. Scroll down to explore these moments of childhood through Andrea Torrei’s lens!

More info: Instagram | andreatorrei.com

#1

#2 Palermo, Italy

#3 “My Best Wishes To All!”, Daker, Ethiopia, 2019

#4 “Little Women”, Istanbul, Turkey, 2023

#5

#6 Cape Coast, Ghana, 2018

#7 Istanbul, Turkey

#8 “The Water Collector”, Cape Coast, Ghana, 2019

#9 Ghana, 2018

#10 “A Stray Cat, A Loving Girl”, Fez, Morocco, 2023

#11 “Following The Beat”, Belfast, 2023

#12 Ghana, Elmina, 2018

#13 “Sisters – Harar Jugol”, Ethiopia, 2018

#14 Harar, Ethiopia, 2019

#15 Wilson, Nc, USA

#16 Wilson, Nc, USA, 2018

#17 “Brotherhood”, Wilson, Nc, USA, 2018

#18 Cape Coast, Ghana, 2018

#19 France, 2017

“Gypsy’s pilgrimage is approaching… Romanies, Tziganes, Manouches come from the four corners of Europe to venerate their Saint, the Black Sara. It is also the occasion for the reunion of friends and family, and most of the children are baptized in the Church of the Saints. Children are waiting to enter the Church for a christening.”

#20 “Every Day Is A Play Day”, Fez, Morocco, 2023

#21 “A Day By The Shore”, Elmina, Ghana, 2018

#22 “Brightening Up The Street”, Senegal, 2024

#23 “Celebrating First Communion Together”, Palermo, Italy, 2021

#24 “The Self And Its Double”, Senegal

#25 New Delhi, India, 2017

#26 “Street Portrait”, Yangon, Myanmar, 2018

#27 “A Girl Playing With A Tire”, Ghana, Cape Coast, 2018

#28 Cape Coast, Ghana, 2018

“It is not easy to seize that split-second magic when everything fits together to make a good photo. It takes a good dose of passion, but also perseverance, and, eventually, with patience comes the reward. The photo was made in Cape Coast, Ghana. A group of young adults was playing with a ball on the street. A photography session I very much enjoyed. It was a pleasure to spend some time with them. A nice memory that I am glad to share with you here.”

#29 Yoff, Senegal

#30 Istanbul, Turkey

#31 Babile, Ethiopia, 2019

#32 Rome, Italy, 2020

#33 Cuba, 2015

#34 Fez, Morocco, 2023

“If you can dance and be free… You can rule the world,” – Amy Poehler

#35 “Space For Discovery And Imagination”, Ngor, Senegal, 2024

#36 “Playful Minds”, Ngor, Senegal, 2024

#37 “In The Heart Of A Fishing Village Women Await The Return Of Their Men”, Senegal, 2024

#38 “Looking Out During A Wedding”, Dakar, Senegal, 2025

#39 “Windows With View”, Fez, Morocco, 2023

#40 “Playful Minds”, Ngor, Senegal, 2024

