35 Childish Things That Cost Men Their Relationships, And They Were Totally Clueless About It

Sherlock Holmes, brilliantly portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, says in the very first episode of the Sherlock TV series: “You think. It’s annoying.” Well, the great detective had his quirks, which, ultimately, only his closest friend could actually tolerate – but in real life, friendships and relationships sometimes end for truly childish reasons.

So, let me ask you – are you ready for today’s collection of the weirdest, funniest, and sometimes truly eye-opening reasons why women actually cut off men? Even if you’re not, you’re welcome anyway – it’s really interesting, just believe me!

#1

he told me if i wore makeup around him again he was gonna put water on my face and i blocked him

#2

He spent over 1k on roblox but couldn’t buy me flowers

#3

Complaining about how much he spent on dates I didn’t even ask for…

#4

He peed in the garden instead of going to the toilet

#5

He called me “big money” because I paid for ice cream

#6

He asked me to go to the movies. I bought the tickets on my phone. They were $28 but he only sent me $20. My ex would’ve sent me $100

#7

He told me he didn’t like my hair, I didn’t ask for his opinion

#8

He uses filters with lashes on Snapchat😭

#9

I told him not to call me after 10pm. He called me at 9:56. I answered and hung up on him at 10pm and blocked him

#10

He told me he’s a rapper at 41 😃

#11

Kept saying lol in every text like literally every sentence was like “hi lol” or I’m “driving lol “ “I’m having Burger King lol” I’m like BYEEEE “lol” 😂

#12

He was laughing at my mothers wig 😭

#13

He said “damn u got your ownn apartment ok big money” blocked him immediately

#14

I told him I made avocado toast, he asked me what’s an avocado 😭😭

#15

he had a weird hatred for beyoncé like he constantly brought it up

#16

He kept leaving my toilet seat up, even after I asked him to put it back down

#17

Told me he was the head chef at his restaurant.. Buffalo Wild Wings was the restaurant

#18

“Come pick me up” … *blocked*

#19

300 follower , 2k following

#20

He didn’t dress up for the first date and called me bougie for wanting him to open my doors

#21

he woke up at 6am and ate noodles with a can soda. it was just too much for me

#22

I don’t know if it’s childish but he laughed at a Bible verse I posted, like ??

#23

he makes edits of himself 💔💔

#24

He didn’t drink water. If you don’t care about yourself you’ll never truly care for me.. 😭😭

#25

I hated his cologne. I blocked him on everything and forgot one place. He asked me if I blocked him so I blocked him there too 💀

#26

he asked me “how’s my day so far?” at 8am

#27

Woke one morning and looked at him and said nah I can do better 🤷🏽‍♀️

#28

He was breathing

#29

He used “am” instead of “I’m”

#30

if their last name is ugly or weird. i do not want that for my future self.

#31

He bought ring light for TikTok 😪

#32

he ate two hashbrown patties without offering me one.

#33

He wore cartoon shirts like hey Arnold shirts

#34

He didn’t wanna cut grass. HIS OWN GRASS. He was gone pay somebody to do it. Baby, I’m from the country, that’s an automatic no no.

#35

he has an IG highlight named “face card”

