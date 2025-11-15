40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

You’re free to live your life as you please, so long as you’re not harming anyone. I stand by that statement because I believe that autonomy, the freedom of choice, and the ability to decide for ourselves what’s truly best for us are what separates civilization from chaos. The grown-up thing to do is to respect each other’s rational choices, even if we might do things differently ourselves. So, for instance (and full disclosure): I come from a large family and I want to have a large family of my own, however, I know that having children isn’t the right choice for everyone. I’m fine with that. Some others? Not so much.

There are far more people choosing not to have kids in this day and age than you’d think. One of the main places online where they discuss topics related to their childfree lifestyle is the r/childfree subreddit, a huge community of over 1.4 million members. We’ve collected some of the best jokes and memes shared on the subreddit that might amuse you, Pandas. You’ll find them if you scroll down.

Keep in mind that there are a wide variety of issues that r/childfree touches upon in its day-to-day posts. They’ve collected the most important aspects about living childfree into a massive FAQ, curated for over a decade, which you can find right here. It’s a lengthy but in-depth read. Meanwhile, you’ll find Bored Panda’s previous article about the ‘Childfree’ community on Reddit right over here.

I reached out to the r/childfree moderator team and one of its members, redditor u/Raveynfyre, was kind enough to answer my questions about running the community that existed even earlier than Reddit was formed. As it turns out, moderating r/childfree is a far tougher job than you might imagine. The subreddit is beset by trolls daily and the moderators have to remove quite a few comments from public view due to the sensitive nature of the topics discussed there. Read on for Bored Panda’s interview with u/Raveynfyre.

#1 Family Is What You Make

Image source: imgur.com

#2 Child Fees Should Be A Thing And Dogs Should Be Free

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: mattkenefick

#3 Saw This And Thought Of You Guys

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: crystalrayne

#4 What Could Be More Important Than Creating Life?

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: zohan360

#5 I Don’t Know If This A Repost But I Think It’s Correct!

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: Warlock_TxT

#6 How Is This Still A Thing, Anyway?

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: afroshirl

#7 Just One Simple Trick To Save Money

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: reddit.com

#8 I Have Never Related To A Tweet More. Here’s To A Child Free Halloween!

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: lexsnw

#9 I Think Someone Working In This Store Is Childfree

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: CaspianX2

#10 For The Childfree Motorist

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: DeathMeNow

#11 True

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: cualcrees

#12 Hm

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: jonathanfowle10

#13 Saw This Meme And Thought You Guys Would Enjoy It, Too

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: kelliagodon

#14 Imagine That. Maybe One Day

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Top Notch Product Review

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: reddit.com

#16 How Can You Not Want Them

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: Jakunai

#17 My Kinda Joint

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: DonKeighbals

#18 No Kids And Always Tired!

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: reddit.com

#19 This Speaks To Me

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: I_like_it_yo

#20 One Could Also Choose The “God Will Provide” Route As We All Know That Free Money Is A Thing In This World

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: reddit.com

#21 It’s Almost Summer!

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: RockPrincess01

#22 Cheers!

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: BEZthePEZ

#23 Asking The Right Questions

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: reddit.com

#24 The Look Of Horror On Every Passenger’s Face As Children Board The Plane

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: reddit.com

#25 I Swear

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: reddit.com

#26 My Friend Sent This To Me

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: Nicole_P

#27 Clever Girl

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: reddit.com

#28 This About Sums It Up

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: Pizzi4

#29 Truth Hurts

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: imgur.com

#30 Long Term Planning

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: Vorsos

#31 Hallelujah

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: nikktea

#32 Ryan Reynolds Gets It!

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: starsinursa

#33 Haha Not In This Economy!

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: PeterPorky

#34 This Guy Gets It

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: neal-page

#35 When You Become A Mother

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: Vorsos

#36 Great View From Here

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: Jakunai

#37 Lazy Saturdays Are My Kinda Thing!

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: simoncholland

#38 The Correct Response

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: cualcrees

#39 Gatekeeping Being Tired Is For The Birds

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: theturtlegirl14

#40 It Do Be Like That

40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

Image source: cualcrees

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
