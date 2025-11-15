40 Jokes And Memes By People Who Don’t Regret Their Childfree Lifestyle

You’re free to live your life as you please, so long as you’re not harming anyone. I stand by that statement because I believe that autonomy, the freedom of choice, and the ability to decide for ourselves what’s truly best for us are what separates civilization from chaos. The grown-up thing to do is to respect each other’s rational choices, even if we might do things differently ourselves. So, for instance (and full disclosure): I come from a large family and I want to have a large family of my own, however, I know that having children isn’t the right choice for everyone. I’m fine with that. Some others? Not so much.
There are far more people choosing not to have kids in this day and age than you’d think. One of the main places online where they discuss topics related to their childfree lifestyle is the r/childfree subreddit, a huge community of over 1.4 million members. We’ve collected some of the best jokes and memes shared on the subreddit that might amuse you, Pandas. You’ll find them if you scroll down.
Keep in mind that there are a wide variety of issues that r/childfree touches upon in its day-to-day posts. They’ve collected the most important aspects about living childfree into a massive FAQ, curated for over a decade, which you can find right here. It’s a lengthy but in-depth read. Meanwhile, you’ll find Bored Panda’s previous article about the ‘Childfree’ community on Reddit right over here.
I reached out to the r/childfree moderator team and one of its members, redditor u/Raveynfyre, was kind enough to answer my questions about running the community that existed even earlier than Reddit was formed. As it turns out, moderating r/childfree is a far tougher job than you might imagine. The subreddit is beset by trolls daily and the moderators have to remove quite a few comments from public view due to the sensitive nature of the topics discussed there. Read on for Bored Panda’s interview with u/Raveynfyre.
#1 Family Is What You Make
#2 Child Fees Should Be A Thing And Dogs Should Be Free
#3 Saw This And Thought Of You Guys
#4 What Could Be More Important Than Creating Life?
#5 I Don’t Know If This A Repost But I Think It’s Correct!
#6 How Is This Still A Thing, Anyway?
#7 Just One Simple Trick To Save Money
#8 I Have Never Related To A Tweet More. Here’s To A Child Free Halloween!
#9 I Think Someone Working In This Store Is Childfree
#10 For The Childfree Motorist
#11 True
#12 Hm
#13 Saw This Meme And Thought You Guys Would Enjoy It, Too
#14 Imagine That. Maybe One Day
#15 Top Notch Product Review
#16 How Can You Not Want Them
#17 My Kinda Joint
#18 No Kids And Always Tired!
#19 This Speaks To Me
#20 One Could Also Choose The “God Will Provide” Route As We All Know That Free Money Is A Thing In This World
#21 It’s Almost Summer!
#22 Cheers!
#23 Asking The Right Questions
#24 The Look Of Horror On Every Passenger’s Face As Children Board The Plane
#25 I Swear
#26 My Friend Sent This To Me
#27 Clever Girl
#28 This About Sums It Up
#29 Truth Hurts
#30 Long Term Planning
#31 Hallelujah
#32 Ryan Reynolds Gets It!
#33 Haha Not In This Economy!
#34 This Guy Gets It
#35 When You Become A Mother
#36 Great View From Here
#37 Lazy Saturdays Are My Kinda Thing!
#38 The Correct Response
#39 Gatekeeping Being Tired Is For The Birds
#40 It Do Be Like That
