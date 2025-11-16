Kids’ Mom Is Angry After Their Aunt Invites Everyone To Disney World Except Her And Husband

Imagine your sister-in-law getting along with your kids so well, she takes them on trips and enjoys spending time together. That sounds like help no young parent would refuse.
But this story from a childfree married couple shared on the AITA subreddit shows how not everyone feels grateful in such a situation. “My brother and his wife had kids young and have always been broke,” the author wrote. Turns out, it’s been a hard year for them and her SIL was talking about how badly they needed a break.
For this reason, the author, her husband, and their 8-year-old niece planned a trip to Disney World over the fall break. To help them have a bit of a break, the author offered to take their SIL’s two kids as well. Turns out, the SIL was far from impressed with the idea and felt completely left out.
A child-free woman decided to take her SIL’s kids to Disney World but did not invite their parents, which sparked a conflict
Image credits: Tatiana Syrikova (not the actual photo)
Follow Us