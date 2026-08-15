Chief Keef: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chief Keef
August 15, 1995
Chicago, Illinois, US
31 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Chief Keef?
Keith Farrelle Cozart is an American rapper and record producer, widely recognized for his raw energy and role in shaping the drill music subgenre. His influential sound emerged from Chicago’s South Side, capturing the realities of street life and resonating deeply with a generation of fans.
He first burst into the public eye with his viral single “I Don’t Like,” which gained massive online traction. Kanye West later remixed the track, solidifying Cozart’s status and propelling him into the national spotlight.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Keith Farrelle Cozart developed an early affinity for music. His grandmother, Margaret Carter, served as his legal guardian, providing a foundation during his formative years. He began rapping at five years old, experimenting with his mother’s karaoke machine.
Cozart attended Dulles Elementary School and the Banner School, though he later dropped out of Dyett High School in his freshman year.
Notable Relationships
Chief Keef has been connected to several women in the entertainment industry, including Ayana Charm, Celina Powell, and Pretty Mesha, with whom he was once engaged.
The rapper is a father to nine children, reportedly with nine different women, including daughters Kayden Kash Cozart and Kimora Sosha Cozart, and sons Krüe Karter Cozart and Sno FilmOn Dot Com.
Career Highlights
Chief Keef’s early mixtapes from the South Side of Chicago quickly gained regional attention, showcasing his distinctive drill sound. His 2012 single “I Don’t Like” became a national hit, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and leading to a major label deal with Interscope Records.
He launched the record label Glo Gang and later 43B, expanding his influence as a producer and entrepreneur within the hip-hop scene. Chief Keef’s style and independent approach have inspired countless artists, solidifying his role as a progenitor of drill music.
Signature Quote
“Situation is what all you make of it.”
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