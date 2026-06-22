Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It’s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

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It doesn’t matter with whom your partner cheats; it hurts nonetheless. However, sometimes it hurts more when they do it with someone you’re close to. Unfortunately, that’s the case for many cheating stories, as research shows that only around 15% of cheaters are unfaithful with strangers or casual acquaintances.

The husband in this story cheated with his wife’s best friend, so she was betrayed by two of the most important people in her life. A few years later, after she recovered and established her small baking business, she heard from the couple again — they wanted to hire her for their child’s birthday. Here she faced a dilemma: should she accept the money and risk drama, or just refuse and keep her peace?

A woman was betrayed by both her husband and best friend after they revealed they had been having an affair

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Image credits:  Media_photos/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It’s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

After the divorce, she was able to pick herself up, but heard from her BFF again when she was least expecting it

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Image credits: Edmond Dantès/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Image credits: Top_File_1560

Commenters had no sympathy for the best friend: “She ‘won’ a bad husband”

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Later, her best friend came to her with a request to bake a cake for her son’s birthday

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Image credits: msvyatkovska/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Image credits: Top_File_1560

“I need [to] mentally prepare myself for every kind of scenario,” the woman wrote in the comments

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Some advised her to take the order, others recommended staying out of the drama and keeping her peace

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

In the end, she decided to accept the job: “It looked too good to pass”

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Image credits:  Iakobchuk/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Thus commenced one of the most awkward kids’ birthday parties in history

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Image credits:  amenic181/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Image credits: Top_File_1560

Commenters praised the woman for handling the party with such decorum: “You have just slayed your dragon”

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It&#8217;s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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