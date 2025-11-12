Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously

by

If you have trust issues, this post is about to validate you in so many ways. A student at Ohio State University recently got a few risky texts from ‘AJ,’ a guy with a girlfriend, and decided to put the conversation up on the school’s public Snapchat group. What followed was a meltdown so epic, Mount Vesuvius should take notes.

“Every AJ is bouta get questioned,” one student replied to the Snap. As fate would have it, the ‘AJ’ community came together to clear their (collective) name after facing widespread damnation, and eventually pressured the original poster of the photo into revealing the cheater’s identity. We’re guessing you’ve been on the Internet long enough by now to guess what happened next.

AJ messed up big-time, and pretty much everyone on Snapchat wanted to make sure he knew it. Responses from fellow OSU students, nearby States, and eventually foreign countries began pouring in, all expressing a common message – “f**k you, AJ.” The ladies’ man himself has yet to come forward and comment, so we can only assume he’s already stated his 10-year hiatus from social media from which he may or may not return.

Scroll down to see it all for yourself, and remember to always be careful with who you tell your darkest secrets to. Or just don’t cheat on people and lie. That works too.

When an Ohio State University student received these texts from a cheater, she just had to share them on the school’s public Snapchat group

Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously

Other students quickly noticed, and started a quest to find the mysterious ‘AJ’

Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously

The ‘AJ community’ was desperate to find him so they could clear their names

Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously

Finally, the original poster revealed his identity, and all hell broke loose from there

Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously

Editors note: We have intentionally blurred out the name for privacy reasons

People managed to track down AJ’s social media pages, and the pics they found were… Um…

Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously

The memes just wouldn’t stop pouring in

Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously

Soon, the whole world had joined in to roast AJ on Snapchat – even a damn Teletubby

Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously
Guy Gets Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, And It Escalates Hilariously

Yikes, AJ – we’ll look forward to hearing your response when you resurface in 10 years

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
TV Shows That Cost a Ton of Money to Make Per Episode
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2017
Owner Tired Of Rude Customers Puts Up Genius Bar Sign To Teach Them A Lesson, And It Works Instantly
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pretty Little Liars 5.07 Review: “The Silence of E. Lamb”
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2014
50 Hilarious Memes That Will Make You Laugh Only If You Grew Up In The 90’s
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Get to Know the Cast of Escaping Polygamy
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2019
Designer Creates Garden Houses And Hotels For Bees, Butterflies And Other Insects
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.