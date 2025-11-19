31 Cheap Habits That Might Make Your Life At Least A Little More Luxurious

Luxury is always marketed as something expensive so that people will part with huge chunks of their money for it. However, it doesn’t have to be something pricey, as even small, budget-friendly things can also bring a “rich” twist to your mundane life.
Even Reddit user cerezza__ thinks that way, so she asked online, “What’s a cheap habit that makes you feel way richer than you actually are?” Her question went viral as netizens gushed over numerous such “cheap thrills.” You might even be able to relate to a few of them, so just scroll down to check them out!
#1
Vinyls playing jazz at home. Most any music older than 1980 is a whole other vibe. It doesn’t feel the same when I play my Taylor Swift albums that I also have on Spotify.
Never underestimate the power of types of music for your mood. It’s like decorating the air.
#2
Buying high quality second-hand clothes. Wearing clothes made of natural fibers makes me feel rich.
#3
Learning to cook makes me feel rich because we eat like kings and queens. For example, I love steak but only rib eye. I buy rib eye every time I see it on sale. $8 for a rib eye cooked at home beats $50 for a rib eye at a restaurant.
#4
Having fresh herbs to use in cooking. I either start from seed or buy small plants and keep them on the balcony. Having green growing things makes me happy and always having fresh herbs (right now there is rosemary, chives, oregano, thyme, dill, and I have basil seeds started)to cook with makes me enjoy cooking at home more.
#5
Keep inside of car clean and smelling good.
#6
I bought one place setting of a super fancy tea set when it was on clearance. It is a teacup, saucer, and desert/salad plate.
Sometimes when I need a pick me up, I’ll make tea and a snack with them and it makes me feel fancy and happy.
#7
My towels are bath sheets. They’re massive, stretching from armpit to knee. They could make a rather modest dress with very little effort. I feel much more warm after stepping out of a hot shower with my big towels and prefer never to use any other- I’ll even bring mine when I’m traveling to avoid tiny hotel options.
#8
I finally got myself a library card so I can download audiobooks for free on Libby. After using audible for so long it feels like cheating.
#9
Having a thrifted wardrobe full of Ralph Lauren,
Levi’s, Lululemon, Patagonia & other higher-end brands at a fraction of the original prices. But mostly it is wearing $1 secondhand silk pants and a $3 secondhand short-sleeve cashmere sweater as pajamas. Makes me feel like a QUEEN. 👸 💅.
#10
Buying nicer outerwear. I grew up wearing tennis shoes with Walmart bags inside during snow days while my richer friends had snow pants, boots, mittens… I never had a pair of rainboots. My parents bought us nice coats and things but not until we were old enough to not grow out of things quickly. Now I have rain boots, rain jacket, light jackets, heavy coats, etc. Good outerwear makes me feel rich.
#11
Reading a book outside.
#12
After finishing a jar of pickles, I throw random veggies in the jar and put it back in the fridge. Extending that sweet sweet brine elevates a lot of meals!
#13
Keeping my apartment spotless. And my pets happy and healthy.
#14
I declutterred and keep it up. We moved a number of times over the last 10 or so years and every time I got rid of more stuff. We kept the good stuff, the antiques, the art, the quality clothing and so on. Having less stuff is literally freeing and makes me feel richer.
If something is broken, we get it fixed or dispose of it. I spent so much of my life “making do” even when we could have afforded the update or we got the update and keep the older one “just in case”. No more. Even if it cannot be replaced or fixed, the old, broken one goes away.
My home feels light and airy, peaceful and calm. Every morning I open curtains to the sunshine/light to start my day. I am rich in the things that matter.
#15
Perfume. I buy only travel size or sample sizes spread out over time so that I have several to choose from by now and whenever I get ready it feels so wonderfully luxurious.
#16
I love plating my food for myself and friends as if we are eating out, because we eat with our eyes and food is edible art ❤ A few times a week, I get to bring some beauty in the world with some small choices, and the investment of time. Can’t afford to eat out much but don’t feel like I’m missing out.
#17
Kerrygold butter. I only buy it for vacations & guests & for good bread. Makes them so much more luxurious.
#18
A long bath with cheap plain Epsom salts and a few drops of essential oils with a spa playlist on. .
#19
I clip coupons and save a ton of money on groceries (and grow some of my own food typically every year.)
I use some of those savings to buy myself flowers at the grocery store and make an arrangement at home after everything is put away.
#20
Yard sales. Only way I get nice things, like a robot vacuum for cheap or a portable dishwasher. I feel like the jetsons and those two things combined costed me like $100. This summer I’m going to try to build my dvd collection so I can justify getting rid of my streaming services. Buy a 500 dvd binder and own my movies. One of these days I’ll build a server setup. But I digress.
#21
I put a wet rag in the microwave for 30 seconds and it becomes a spa hot towel.
#22
I don’t understand why but a glass straw.
#23
Getting that boring ol’ homemade black coffee and putting cocoa, vanilla flavoring, whipped topping, and fun sprinkles in/on it. Or just making food look nice, in general.
#24
Going to bed every night in clean sheets and a made bed that looks like a hotel stay. Even when the rest of the house is chaos, it feels so nice to pull back the sheets and go to sleep.
#25
I keep a $100 bill in my wallet. I don’t spend it but I like knowing I have it. My accountant shared that one with me.
#26
Having a luxurious shower. After a long day and getting in a hot shower and lathering on my shampoo that I use as a body wash and just relaxing in the shower makes me feel so happy.
#27
I switched from keurig to French press. Omg it’s a great upgrade. I can batch make cold brew concentrate too!!
#28
Flossing. Secret trick to no morning breath ever!
#29
Swimming at the community center. There are gyms near me that charge $250/month and don’t have a pool, but I get free fitness classes and a pool.
#30
I do so by keeping my home exceptionally clean and orderly. My wife and I live better than our friends that inherited millions. They have a big house but it is disgustingly dirty because they don’t bother to look after it.
#31
Mini chocolate chips or grated chocolate bar in my instant cocoa. Levels that right up.
Also I found a place that sells discounted Pepperidge Farm breads near their best-by date for $1.60 a loaf and that makes even a PBJ feel special.
