This Russian Guy Lives In An Apartment That Costs $100/Month And Here’s What It Looks Like

We all want to live comfortably—it’s just one of the fundamental things that all people share. We want a space for ourselves where we can be safe and relaxed. So it’s understandable that we all strive to achieve this: a place of our own. Some want to build a cabin in quiet woods, others are leaning towards a city apartment, but as long as we can claim it as ours, it all works out. However, what might hinder your plans of owning your own place is, quite frankly, money. Residences cost quite a lot, especially when you live in a metropolis or a popular area. Yet sometimes people ‘luck out’—whether it’s because of the country they live in, their salaries, or other similar circumstances.
This is exactly the case with Dan Sheekoz from Russia, whose video went viral after he gave a virtual tour of his apartment that would cost approximately $100 per month on the market. In the video, Dan stresses he’s not a wealthy man and that apartments like his all come with a similar price tag (as long as you live in Russia, of course).
Dan from Russia revealed his small apartment only costs $100
Image credits: Dan Sheekoz
Image credits: Dan Sheekoz
Dan introduced himself as someone who wants to learn English, thus turning to the internet to help with his pronunciation and vocabulary. And as a way to give something back (and be more engaging), his YouTube channel has a whole plethora of videos about what life in Russia is like. One of the videos happened to catch internauts’ attention for its quite enticing premise—that you can get a fully functioning apartment for just $100 a month (it’s 190 square feet!).
The 190-square-foot apartment is more than you can get for the same price in most of the world
Image credits: Dan Sheekoz
Image credits: Dan Sheekoz
The apartment in question is not a new one, nor is it big or extensive. In fact, Dan himself said it’s quite small—there’s a bedroom-living room area, with a desk crammed inside. The kitchen has only the most basic appliances. The bathroom contains a shower (so no relaxing baths after a hard day), and the fridge had to be relocated outside of the kitchen zone to fit into the layout. Dan says he doesn’t consider himself to be wealthy, but the apartment he showcased is certainly more accommodating than something you might find in many countries all over the world (and definitely cheaper).
Monthly bills for such an apartment don’t go over $50
Image credits: Dan Sheekoz
The breakdown of the cost is quite astonishing as well. The apartment—or a small house, as Dan identified it—has an annual property tax of $10. The 190 square-foot apartment needs up to $2 to cover the water bill, and $8 for electricity. Garbage removal is $2 per person per month (so Dan, living with his wife, needs to pay $4), and the gas heating bill fluctuates between $2 in summer and $25 in winter. One of the larger bills is for the internet, which comes to $10. In total, Dan’s apartment costs $25 in the summer season and $49 in winter.
The apartment even has an attached back yard where Dan grows vegetables
Image credits: Dan Sheekoz
Image credits: Dan Sheekoz
The house, with all the rent privileges that it has, also comes with a back yard. It’s not the biggest one, but it’s not two steps wide either. Dan can grow tomatoes and potatoes and even cucumbers there—basically, all you’d need to have fresh vegetables on your table. Then there’s a cherry tree that supplies the berries. And there’s even room for a makeshift lounge, where Dan said he drinks tea—and why wouldn’t you, when there’s a whole enclosed yard that provides privacy and allows you to enjoy the nicer days in the open air!
The video tour of a $100/month apartment
Image credits: Dan Sheekoz
