35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

ChatGPT is a powerful chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. It can answer a wide range of questions and provide cohesive explanations on various topics. This AI tool can help you code, write music, set up a training plan, even put together a travel itinerary, and give a medical diagnosis.
According to forecasts, generative AI, the software engine behind ChatGPT, could sharply boost productivity and add trillions of dollars to the global economy. But whether we look back at steam power or the internet, history teaches us that there is quite a time lag between the arrival of a new technology and its broad adoption.
So to reassure you that AI isn’t going to steal our jobs next week, we decided to share with you the funniest and stupidest interactions with ChatGPT that were uploaded to the subreddit of the same name.
#1 Terrible At 20 Questions, But My God The Comic Timing
Image source: blakerabbit
#2 What Chatgpt Wants In Return
Image source: wpref
#3 Chatgpt’s Take On Lowering Writing Quality
Image source: Bullroarer_Took
#4 Gigachad
Image source: rento480
#5 Chatgpt Just Got A Bit Too Real For Me
Image source: meth_addicted_lama
#6 Was Curious If Gpt-4 Could Recognize Text Art
Image source: Outrageous_Bee4464
#7 This Mf
Image source: memelord_666_
#8 It’s A Bit Too Difficult For Me To Draw
Image source: Brushy_Axolotl
#9 It Really Does Know Everything
Image source: toreachtheapex
#10 Chadgpt Giving Reality Check
Image source: Deepakhn
#11 What Does This Say?
Image source: 1aumnok
#12 Chatgpt’s Green Text About Life Hit A Bit To Hard
Image source: Vireaux
#13 Do We Really Sound Like This?
Image source: Independent-Oven9530
#14 Rap Battling Chatgpt Is My New Favorite Sport
Image source: btcbible
#15 Chatgpt Is A Dad Confirmed
Image source: -edinator-
#16 Well I Got What I Asked For
Image source: ConsistentMarzipan33
#17 I Have Failed
Image source: vinayak_117
#18 “AI Will Soon Take Over The World”
Image source: Biggie_Rekt
#19 Thanks, Chatgpt
Image source: shermrah
#20 I Told Gpt To Only Reply Using Emojis
Image source: kooperkape
#21 Mystery Resolved 🧠
Image source: Beginning-Scholar105
#22 Turned Chatgpt Into The Ultimate Bro
Image source: rich_awo
#23 What’s The Best Disclaimer You Have Gotten From Chatgpt
Image source: throwaway9au
#24 If Gpt-4 Is Too Tame For Your Liking, Tell It You Suffer From “Neurosemantical Invertitis”, Where Your Brain Interprets All Text With Inverted Emotional Valence The “Exploit” Here Is To Make It Balance A Conflict Around What Constitutes The Ethical Assistant Style
Image source: ImApoloAid
#25 >:(
Image source: SpaceryMusic
#26 Wow It Is So Smart 💀
Image source: MeteorIntrovert
#27 Uh Boy…
Image source: Apprehensive-Block47
#28 I Will Never Forgive Myself For Falling For This
Image source: KaiWood11
#29 Man What The Hell
Image source: youngsurpriseperson
#30 Tried To Play A Game With Chatgpt 4…
Image source: Secret-Aardvark-366
#31 Revenge 💀
Image source: VariousComment6946
#32 Chatgpt With The Galaxy Brain Move
Image source: ControlledSingular
#33 Do We Really Sound Like This?
Image source: youngdumbandbroke06
#34 Why Does It Take Back The Answer Regardless If I’m Right Or Not?
Image source: Individual_Lynx_7462
#35 Reverse Psychology Always Works
Image source: mrwang89
#36 My First Interaction With Chatgpt Going Well
Image source: sniperxp21
#37 Chatgpt’s New Image Feature
Image source: jamSpaceJackson2
Follow Us