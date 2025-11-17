35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

by

ChatGPT is a powerful chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. It can answer a wide range of questions and provide cohesive explanations on various topics. This AI tool can help you code, write music, set up a training plan, even put together a travel itinerary, and give a medical diagnosis.

According to forecasts, generative AI, the software engine behind ChatGPT, could sharply boost productivity and add trillions of dollars to the global economy. But whether we look back at steam power or the internet, history teaches us that there is quite a time lag between the arrival of a new technology and its broad adoption.

So to reassure you that AI isn’t going to steal our jobs next week, we decided to share with you the funniest and stupidest interactions with ChatGPT that were uploaded to the subreddit of the same name.

#1 Terrible At 20 Questions, But My God The Comic Timing

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: blakerabbit

#2 What Chatgpt Wants In Return

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: wpref

#3 Chatgpt’s Take On Lowering Writing Quality

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Bullroarer_Took

#4 Gigachad

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: rento480

#5 Chatgpt Just Got A Bit Too Real For Me

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: meth_addicted_lama

#6 Was Curious If Gpt-4 Could Recognize Text Art

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Outrageous_Bee4464

#7 This Mf

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: memelord_666_

#8 It’s A Bit Too Difficult For Me To Draw

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Brushy_Axolotl

#9 It Really Does Know Everything

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: toreachtheapex

#10 Chadgpt Giving Reality Check

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Deepakhn

#11 What Does This Say?

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: 1aumnok

#12 Chatgpt’s Green Text About Life Hit A Bit To Hard

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Vireaux

#13 Do We Really Sound Like This?

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Independent-Oven9530

#14 Rap Battling Chatgpt Is My New Favorite Sport

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: btcbible

#15 Chatgpt Is A Dad Confirmed

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: -edinator-

#16 Well I Got What I Asked For

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: ConsistentMarzipan33

#17 I Have Failed

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: vinayak_117

#18 “AI Will Soon Take Over The World”

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Biggie_Rekt

#19 Thanks, Chatgpt

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: shermrah

#20 I Told Gpt To Only Reply Using Emojis

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: kooperkape

#21 Mystery Resolved 🧠

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Beginning-Scholar105

#22 Turned Chatgpt Into The Ultimate Bro

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: rich_awo

#23 What’s The Best Disclaimer You Have Gotten From Chatgpt

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: throwaway9au

#24 If Gpt-4 Is Too Tame For Your Liking, Tell It You Suffer From “Neurosemantical Invertitis”, Where Your Brain Interprets All Text With Inverted Emotional Valence The “Exploit” Here Is To Make It Balance A Conflict Around What Constitutes The Ethical Assistant Style

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: ImApoloAid

#25 >:(

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: SpaceryMusic

#26 Wow It Is So Smart 💀

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: MeteorIntrovert

#27 Uh Boy…

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Apprehensive-Block47

#28 I Will Never Forgive Myself For Falling For This

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: KaiWood11

#29 Man What The Hell

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: youngsurpriseperson

#30 Tried To Play A Game With Chatgpt 4…

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Secret-Aardvark-366

#31 Revenge 💀

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: VariousComment6946

#32 Chatgpt With The Galaxy Brain Move

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: ControlledSingular

#33 Do We Really Sound Like This?

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: youngdumbandbroke06

#34 Why Does It Take Back The Answer Regardless If I’m Right Or Not?

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Individual_Lynx_7462

#35 Reverse Psychology Always Works

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: mrwang89

#36 My First Interaction With Chatgpt Going Well

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: sniperxp21

#37 Chatgpt’s New Image Feature

35 Hilarious Times People Interacted With ChatGPT And Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: jamSpaceJackson2

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Famous Rome Tower Partially Collapses Onto People Below, Video Captures Terrifying Moment
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
This Makeup Artist Can Turn Herself Into Any Creature, Here Are 35 Of Her Impressive Makeovers
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
A Reboot of Mary Hartman is Happening at TBS
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2021
30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Use This Thread As A Wishlist! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
62 Doodled Creatures That Popped Up In Unexpected Places, By David Zinn (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.