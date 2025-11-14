Life Had Treated This Cat Badly Until He Turned Up Outside My House 4 Years Ago And Now He’s A Sweet And Loving Cat

Chataro turned up outside our house about 4 years ago, covered in fleas and ticks, and infected so badly with mange that his skin was like stone. Turns out that he also has feline leukemia and massive infections in one eye and several of his teeth.

He’s been through surgery for his poor snaggle-tooth face and still needs drops in his eyes every day, but the hardest part is behind him.

I thought that he’d never socialize, being as how life had treated him so badly, and, man, was I ever wrong? He’s loving and sweet and could purr for the Olympics.

I work from home, so we’re always together in the same room, where he sits on the desk staring at me, and from time to time climbing into my lap when he thinks I need a break or there might be the chance of a treat for him.

To paraphrase John Lennon, all you need is love and a lot of medical attention for a while. Chataro looks to be about as happy a cat as one could wish for and knowing that makes my heart soar.

Chataro, when he arrived unannounced 4 years ago

He had trouble even standing

These days, he’s my best bud and doing a whole lot better

Snaggle-tooth the mighty!

Keeping my chair warm for me

Near his favorite window

Chataro likes to sleep on my hat, on my desk

Dreaming (of fish?)

Having a bad tooth day

Just thinking

Wrapped up for the night

In the morning sunshine

Right in front of where I usually sit

Chataro with his ape-man hot-water bottle

Soaking up the warmth

Just before sleep

Chataro showing off the famous snaggle-tooth

Chataro and his buddy the pool man

Even in black and white the gold somehow shines through. At least it does in my mind’s eye

My beautiful boy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
