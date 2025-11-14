Life Had Treated This Cat Badly Until He Turned Up Outside My House 4 Years Ago And Now He’s A Sweet And Loving Cat

Chataro turned up outside our house about 4 years ago, covered in fleas and ticks, and infected so badly with mange that his skin was like stone. Turns out that he also has feline leukemia and massive infections in one eye and several of his teeth.
He’s been through surgery for his poor snaggle-tooth face and still needs drops in his eyes every day, but the hardest part is behind him.
I thought that he’d never socialize, being as how life had treated him so badly, and, man, was I ever wrong? He’s loving and sweet and could purr for the Olympics.
I work from home, so we’re always together in the same room, where he sits on the desk staring at me, and from time to time climbing into my lap when he thinks I need a break or there might be the chance of a treat for him.
To paraphrase John Lennon, all you need is love and a lot of medical attention for a while. Chataro looks to be about as happy a cat as one could wish for and knowing that makes my heart soar.
Chataro, when he arrived unannounced 4 years ago
He had trouble even standing
These days, he’s my best bud and doing a whole lot better
Snaggle-tooth the mighty!
Keeping my chair warm for me
Near his favorite window
Chataro likes to sleep on my hat, on my desk
Dreaming (of fish?)
Having a bad tooth day
Just thinking
Wrapped up for the night
In the morning sunshine
Right in front of where I usually sit
Chataro with his ape-man hot-water bottle
Soaking up the warmth
Just before sleep
Chataro showing off the famous snaggle-tooth
Chataro and his buddy the pool man
Even in black and white the gold somehow shines through. At least it does in my mind’s eye
My beautiful boy
