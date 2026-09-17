Charles Martinet: Bio And Career Highlights

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Charles Martinet: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Charles Martinet

September 17, 1955

San Jose, California, US

71 Years Old

Virgo

Charles Martinet: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Charles Martinet?

Charles Andre Martinet is an American voice actor, renowned for his distinct, high-pitched vocal performances. He possesses a remarkable ability to imbue characters with memorable personalities, captivating audiences worldwide.

His breakout moment arrived when he became the iconic voice of Nintendo’s Mario in the 1996 game Super Mario 64. This role catapulted him into global recognition, shaping the beloved plumber’s identity for generations of gamers.

Early Life and Education

His early life saw Charles Andre Martinet’s family move frequently, including to Barcelona and Paris, where he became fluent in French and Spanish. His father, Jacques René Pierre Martinet, instilled a diverse cultural background.

Martinet graduated from the American School of Paris in 1974. He later studied history at the University of California, Berkeley, before discovering his passion for acting through classes taken to overcome public speaking fears.

Notable Relationships

Charles Martinet is married to Kelly Martinet, with whom he resides in the Netherlands. The couple shares two children, a daughter named Chloe and a son named Nathan.

Martinet maintains a private personal life, with his family often mentioned in broader biographical contexts rather than extensive public appearances.

Career Highlights

Martinet is celebrated for his extensive voice work within the video game genre, most notably as Mario for the Nintendo franchise. His career spans over 100 titles, embodying beloved characters like Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi.

Beyond Nintendo, Martinet lent his versatile voice to other notable games, including Paarthurnax in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Orvus in Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time. He also made cameo appearances in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

His enduring impact was recognized in 2018 when he earned a Guinness World Record for the most video game voiceover performances as the same character, a testament to his three decades with Mario.

Signature Quote

“He is everything that I would ever want to be as a man. Kind, respectful, optimistic, joyful.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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