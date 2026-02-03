Chappell Roan’s Makeup Artist Finally Reveals The Truth Behind Her Controversial Grammys Dress

Andrew Dahling, the makeup artist behind Chappell Roan’s viral 2026 Grammys look, has broken his silence following widespread backlash against the singer’s barely-there Mugler ensemble.
The dress, which featured fabric suspended from visible n**ple rings, caused almost instant outrage online.
Critics accused Roan of indulging in a tired trend of shock-based red carpet fashion, with some calling it “absolutely low class” and demanding award shows implement a stricter dress code.
Dahling has now come forward to defend the creation, saying it wasn’t provocative for provocation’s sake, but rooted in history.
Chappell Roan’s makeup artist explained the inspiration behind the artist’s n**ple-hanging Grammy Awards dress
Image credits: Brianna Bryson
“It’s a Mugler medieval fantasy for the carpet,” Dahling explained, referencing the late French fashion designer who helped pioneer fantasy-inspired and futuristic designs at runway shows, rising to fame in the 1980s and 1990s.
Image credits: John Shearer
With faux tattoos hand-placed across Roan’s skin, prosthetic n**ples integrated into the design, and sculptural jewelry anchoring the piece visually, the goal was to transform Roan into a kind of walking fresco.
“Once the tattoos came into play, everything became very medieval, but in a real way,” Dahling said. “It’s still fantasy and something otherworldly, but grounded.”
Image credits: marv24099
Image credits: 1800andrewdahling
Viewers, however, didn’t see it that way.
“Let’s hope this is the last event where we see this,” one viewer posted. “We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies!” Another user said, “This makes Victoria’s Secret look demure and tasteful.”
Detractors saw in Roan’s look the latest entry in a growing trend of body-revealing red carpet fashion that’s been embraced by celebrities like Florence Pugh, Kristen Stewart, Bianca Censori, and Julia Fox.
Image credits: 1800andrewdahling
While fashion insiders praised Roan’s Mugler gown for referencing the designer’s historic Jeu de Paume collection from 1998, viewers at home were largely unimpressed.
“These dresses aren’t empowering women,” a critic wrote. “They’re showing that these women are willing to do just about anything to be ‘remembered.’”
Dahling explain that the look, controversial as it might’ve been, was understated for Roan’s standards
Image credits: Lux_Bette
Image credits: Kevin Winter
But Dahling says the makeup team made a conscious decision to take a backseat. Roan, who often leans into dramatic, hyper-feminine glam, instead debuted a comparatively softer look crafted in partnership with MAC Cosmetics.
Image credits: 1800andrewdahling
“There was so much going on – the tattoos, the prosthetic n**ples, all of it – but overall we wanted everything to feel cohesive,” Dahling explained. “We wanted to let other elements of the look shine.”
Dahling explained how he opted for a smokey, sultry eye lined with metallic liner to complement the jewelry. The lips were painted in what he called a “n*de-red.”
Image credits: 1800andrewdahling
“This makeup may be a little underwhelming and unexpected for her fans who expect something extremely intense,” Dahling admitted. “But it was about honoring the history, the designer, and the direction Genesis [Webb, Roan’s stylist] created.”
Roan was nominated for two categories, but left the 2026 Grammys empty-handed
Roan didn’t stick to just one look during the evening. She returned later in a white gown with what Dahling described as a fresh glam concept that used lavender blush, dazzle shadows, and cool-toned drama.
The eyes were redefined using metallics in “strategic places” to enhance their shape.
“It’s giving drama, but in a very quick, cool-girl way,” Dahling said. “Cool tones, lots of cool tones – lavenders.”
Image credits: 1800andrewdahling
Roan had entered the night as a double nominee for The Subway, competing in two of the Grammys’ most prestigious categories: Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.
However, by the end of the ceremony, she walked away empty handed. Despite the momentum behind her critically acclaimed track, it was her appearance, not her music, that dominated headlines.
Whether or not the “medieval fantasy” angle Roan’s team intended landed, many viewers simply weren’t buying it.
“These looks aren’t memorable. They’re pitiful,” one person wrote.
“I know modesty seems to be a thing of the past, but this is taking it way too far,” another added.
“Outstanding.” Roan’s fans celebrated the look online
