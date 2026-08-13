90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

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Some people like to add houseplants, wall art, or a cozy rug to turn their house into a home. But then there are others who decorate with dirty laundry, empty drink cans, and rotten food.

Whether that is an actual design choice or just pure indolence, you can be the judge. Because here at Bored Panda, we have gathered some of the most shocking photos — and surprise, surprise, they all belong to men.

These pics might either make you appreciate your own living space or trigger a sudden and uncontrollable urge to grab a hazmat suit and some bleach.

#1 It’s Not Glamorous, But It’s Cozy As All Hell

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: GGAllinPartridge

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

#2 26(M) My Girlfriend Hates My Room

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Mattbaker99

When we hear phrases like “man cave” or “bachelor pad,” we usually picture sticky counters, food-encrusted dishes in the sink, and a floor buried under laundry. Because that is the exact stereotype pop culture and society have fed us for decades.

But this stereotype actually has roots in reality. Which one fuels the other is something we will find out here.

In fact, men not cleaning up after themselves is such a widespread phenomenon that researchers have actually studied it.

#3 Male 30, Living With 4 Male Rabbits

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: LordBeerus2193

#4 My Friend Sent Me This Picture Of His Room And Gave Me Permission To Post It Here. Please Roast Him

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Suburban-Hiker

Despite major cultural shifts, women still handle the vast majority of cooking, cleaning, and childcare. And men still enjoy significantly more free time every day.

Recent data shows this gap isn’t shrinking at all.

By 2022, nearly 29% of marriages in the US were “egalitarian,” with husbands and wives bringing home roughly equal paychecks — nearly triple the rate from 1972.

Yet even in these equal-earning homes, the labor at home remains wildly uneven.

Wives still log more than double the weekly housework of their husbands, putting in 4.6 hours compared to a paltry 1.9 hours for men. On top of that, women spend nearly two extra hours every single week caring for kids and family.

Equal pay, it seems, still doesn’t buy an equal partner.

#5 R8 My Humble Abode

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: therealdoge32

#6 The Absolute Male Living Space

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: AideWonderful9636

#7 My Friends Kitchen

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Biggie-Smallpox

A study by the Pew Research Center found that the only type of marriage in which husbands devote more time to caregiving than their wives is one in which the wife is the sole breadwinner.

But even in these marriages, wives and husbands spend roughly the same amount of time per week on household chores.

The survey also found that husbands in egalitarian marriages spend about 3.5 hours more per week on leisure activities than wives do.

“I genuinely believe that the gap exists because men are raised to believe that women will take care of them, and women are raised to believe that they will take care of men. It is a cultural cycle that is extremely persistent,” says Marina Adshade, an assistant professor of teaching at the University of British Columbia.

#8 My Roommate’s Setup

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: HiveMinder97

#9 The Guitars Really Tie The Room Together

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: 85lumber

#10 Wholesome Neckbeard Nest

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: [deleted]

Women routinely shoulder the bulk of chores, regardless of whether they have kids, hold down a job, or stay single. Higher education doesn’t exempt them either.

According to a 2024 report by the US-based Gender Equity Policy Institute, women without children spend nearly twice as much time on housework as men. They log almost 12 hours a week while men barely hit six.

For women in their late 40s and 50s, that gap widens to nearly triple.

Single women without kids also put in twice as many hours on domestic tasks as single men.

Ideally, moving in with a partner should split the workload in half. Instead, marriage vastly increases a woman’s responsibilities, while a man’s daily contribution barely changes by a few minutes.

#11 Broke Up With Girlfriend Of 6 Years, Found Very Quickly That I Actually Never Owned Any Of The Furniture In Our Room

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: [deleted]

#12 Been Living In Here For A Few Years. Feeling Like A Pretty Comfortable Space. Abit Small, But It Does The Job

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: soundandsoil

#13 My Roommate Kyle’s Bedroom

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Necessary-Hornet-137

Does this gap in the time spent on unpaid labor mean women are naturally wired to be neat freaks? Or that men carry a genetic defect that makes them blind to surrounding filth?

Hardly. This dirt-blindness theory is just a convenient myth — one that gets men out of doing their fair share of chores.

The excuse suggests guys can walk right past a mountain of dirty laundry or ignore a dusty floor because their brains literally cannot process the mess.

Yet, science completely debunks this idea.

#14 Buenos Aires, Argentina

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: ElmarkusMC

#15 Rate My Room

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Even_Warning_8708

#16 Friend’s Brother’s Room. Whole Place Smelled Like Vape Juice And Anime

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: safebutedgy

A 2019 study revealed that men aren’t blind to dirt — they see the mess just as clearly as women do.

They just know society won’t judge them as harshly for ignoring it.

People hold women to higher standards of cleanliness than men, and hold them more responsible for it.

“One possibility is what people believe is expected of them to be a good wife and partner is still really strong, and you’re held to those standards when you’re living with someone,” said Joanna Pepin, a sociologist at the University of Maryland.

#17 The Boys Winter Smoke Spot

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: PZ155

#18 My Boyfriend And His Roommate’s Living Room

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: aripickles

For most women, spending hours scrubbing surfaces isn’t a passion project — it is pure damage control. The dread of being judged for a messy house drives the panic-cleaning rush before guests arrive.

Society holds women accountable for household standards, whether or not they work a full-time job. If a home is chaotic, the woman gets blamed. If it is spotless, she gets the credit.

Men simply do not face that same public scrutiny for living among clutter, leaving women to absorb the social penalty for every stray sock.

#19 My Roommate Left His Door Open When He Went Out

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: voztok232

#20 32. This Is My Dining Room. Roast Me

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: nightwing185

On the complete opposite side of this spectrum are men who live in totally blank cubes. No pictures on the walls, no books on the shelves, and no personal items anywhere in sight.

The room looks like someone moved in yesterday… even if they have lived there for a decade.

Living in a cold, empty void is not much better than living in trash, which is why basic cleanliness and intentional decor actually matter.

There’s a ton of research that shows taking care of your space boosts your mental clarity, reduces daily stress, and improves your overall focus.

A clean room is a sign of self-respect and maturity. Putting up a few framed prints, keeping a healthy plant, or simply keeping the floor tidy also shows that you respect the person stepping through the door.

#21 31 Midwest USA Moved In 8 Year Ago

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Travyswole

#22 Found This Book In My Brother’s Room

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: —-_____——__–

Fortunately, the internet is no longer letting guys slide for living like feral teenagers.

Comedian Rachel Coster sparked an online movement by giving brutal, MTV Cribs-style tours of filthy NYC “boy rooms.” Millions watched in horror as grown men proudly showed off trash-covered mattresses and lack of basic bedsheets.

Viral Reddit communities like r/MaleSurvivingSpace and r/NeckbeardNests have become dedicated public shaming grounds where users post, rate, and relentlessly mock the abysmal living conditions of adult males.

Maybe this online callout culture will eventually shift the bar and make basic cleanliness cool.

Then again, one look at the photos in this list proves we still have a remarkably long way to go.

#23 I Evicted A Tenant And Found Out Where 8 Months Of Rent Money Went

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: anonymous

#24 Finally Cleaned My Depression Nest

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: nikkyjayne

#25 1 Bed Frame, 2 Bags Of Trash And 3 Days Later I’ve Really Turned My Room Around. Thanks For All The Motivation And Criticism Folks!

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: [deleted]

#26 Remember My Nest? Took Me Three Days To Clean It All Up, Then Another To Furnish. My Mental Health Is As Bad As It’s Ever Been But Hey, At Least I Don’t Live In A Dumpster Anymore

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: neckbeardnest

#27 Before & After Being Medicated For Adhd (08/19-05/20, Full Album In Comments)

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: [deleted]

#28 Last Pics Of My Place Before My GF Moves In

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: ClevelandEmpire

#29 Update, Tried To Take All Your Advice. Thanks Reddit

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: brambe

#30 Been Homeless For 6 Months. Got My First Studio

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Similar_Stomach8480

#31 Got A Plant

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Iliablun

#32 My Girlfriend’s Dad Spot

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: zooboogie

#33 42m Bought A Shed Just For Gaming And Movie Nights

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Title-Choice

#34 I Made This TV Stand. What Do You Think?

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Fantasy_Brooks

#35 20m Living Solo

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: thedamnwind

#36 25m – The Rug Is My Only Personality Trait

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: [deleted]

#37 Achievement Unlocked: NYC Apartment With A Central Park View

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: SkyHighPerch

#38 Fresh Start

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: MoronicForce

#39 My Male Surviving Space

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: -_Visuals_-

#40 This Is My Half Of The Apartment I Share With My Roommate. Roast Me. 23m

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: LuphineHowler

#41 Roast My Friends Setup

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: notme1003

#42 My Cousins Room

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Jj_With_a_Ak

#43 Hoarder Was Keeping 47 Bunnies In A Long-Stay Hotel Room

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: nongzhigao

#44 Tom Was The Og

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: jessedfdsgsdgdg

#45 Eloquent Nest

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Shadow474747

#46 Found This On Fb. Yikes!

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: DutchSapphire

#47 An 18 Year Old Kurt Cobain Practicing Guitar In His Bedroom In Aberdeen, Washington (1985)

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Iangator

#48 A Streamer’s Respectable Nest

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Aycoe27

#49 I Saw This On The Cursed Architecture Twitter, But This Seemed Appropriate Here

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: dong-182

#50 Is That An Optimal Male Living Space?

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: MarcelineMarce

#51 Before & After Cleaning 2yr Old Depression Nest

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: BigMad-throwaway

#52 So This Friend Of Mine Opened His Fridge And I Saw This Monster, He Then Proceeded To Take The Milk And Put It Back While Ignoring It And He Will Probably Ignore It For Another Year. Took A Picture Afterwards. This Is Supposed To Be Potato Btw

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: the_boiiiiii

#53 I Suffered Through The Smell To Bring You Guys This….enjoy

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Jazz_Cigaretts

#54 The “I Dropped Out Of High School And Don’t Have A Job” Gaming Setup

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Damian1226666666

#55 The Og Nintendo Nest

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: [deleted]

#56 My Brothers Room Before And After It Became Mine (Renovated It)

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Metallic_Mayhem

#57 My Mother Finally Kicked My Brother Out Tonight—this Is The God Forsaken Mess He Left In Our Otherwise Clean House. Those Black Flecks On The Rug Are Exactly What You Think They Are, And I’m Disgusted

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Sinderellas_Shoe

#58 My Edge Lord 16 Year Old Cousin’s Room. He’s Running The Air Conditioner When It’s 1 Degree

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: assahoy___

#59 The House My Mom Rented Out Was Destroyed Because The Tenant Had A Pig As A Pet

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Bisquatchi

#60 Long Haired Roommate Moved Out Yesterday. Here’s His Bathtub!

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: thigerlily

#61 Lurking For A Minute. 31m I Live In A Barn

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Spiritual-Credit2829

#62 Divorced And No Idea What I’m Doing

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: ethanao

#63 I Cannot Be Trusted With Free Will

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: IchBinDerFurst

#64 This Is My Cheetah Room

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Idfuckahotpocket

#65 Roomates Say My Room Is ‘Sad’

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Gloomy-Past-6047

#66 23m Took All Your Advice

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Obvious-Elephant-190

#67 Staying At My Brothers Place For The Weekend And Came Across This

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: TobofCob

#68 After Moving Across The Country And Living In My Car For 4 Months, I Finally Made It

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: vigorousxenomorph

#69 Update: Lived In Warehouse Without Corporate Finding Out For Half A Year

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: derricksolis

#70 29m, Just Finished My Basement

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: bisquicktee

#71 My First Living Room

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: BrethrenMoons

#72 4 Months Out Of Prison, Got My Own Trailor. First Time With My Own Space

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Fatmanfishperson

#73 Before During And After Splitting With An Alcoholic Ex

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: jdubflex

#74 20 Living Alone

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Traditional_Back8688

#75 Just Moved Out Of My Undergrad Apartment And Had To Share This Beauty

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: rbchild

#76 I Moved To Tokyo Earlier This Year At The Ripe Age Of 21, This Is My First Time Living Alone So I Get To Do This

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Gerald_world

#77 My Dads Bedroom, He’s 72

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: ayadum

#78 Please Be As Degrading And Mean As You Possibly Can

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: alexjohnson0805

#79 19m Simple Humble Bedroom

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: bedstare

#80 My Secret Writing Place (Offices Abandoned In The 90s) Deep Within Endless Boat Sheds By An Old Harbour

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: r37n1w

#81 I’m Disinfecting A House(Covid) And This Is One Of The Rooms I Found

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: BlacBlood

#82 Visited A Friend This Holiday, He Said “My Buddy Has Been Staying Downstairs For The Last Few Weeks”

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: pwhelpley

#83 What Size TV?

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Excellent-Worry1236

#84 Need Ideas For My Room

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Kosmo_9827

#85 45. Just Divorced. At Least I Have This Basement

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Natural-Bath-9621

#86 Just Graduated Highschool And Got My Own Place

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Fe1nick

#87 Well I Ain’t The Sharpest Bulb In The Shed But I Done Cracked The Code On This One

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: SomeKindOfSound

#88 Living In The Shop As I Collect $350 A Day Renting My House Out

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Professional-Low3913

#89 My Cabin On A Ship For 6 Months

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: ApriliaPaul25

#90 2 Months In – Air Bed Popped 2 Days Ago

90 Male Living Spaces That Are Inspiration For How To Live Or How Not To Live

Image source: Comfortable-Duty9761

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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