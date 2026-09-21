Channing Tatum Seemingly Caught Red-Handed Trolling His Famous Ex-Girlfriends After Making “Rookie Mistake”

Channing Tatum has found himself at the center of a bizarre Instagram mystery after fans became convinced they had uncovered a secret account allegedly being used to troll his famous exes.
The account, called Nonya Bidness, appeared to have just one follower: Tatum himself.
As screenshots of the account’s comments spread across social media, the bizarre discovery left fans wondering if the actor had accidentally exposed his own secret account.
“Hope you have a second burner account because the first is compromised. Xoxo Gossip Gurll,” one person joked.
A cryptic account appeared obsessed with defending Channing Tatum while taking aim at his famous exes
The drama began after eagle-eyed social media users spotted the Instagram account Nonya Bidness, which used the bio “I’m nosy… in private.”
According to the Daily Mail, the account appeared to have no visible posts and had just one follower: Channing Tatum’s verified Instagram account.
The account also left remarkably specific comments about the actor’s relationship history.
Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 until their separation in 2018, and their divorce was finalized in 2024 after a lengthy legal battle.
The former couple, who met while filming Step Up, share a daughter, Everly.
Years later, Tatum began dating Zoë Kravitz after she cast him in her directorial debut, Blink Twice.
The pair went public with their romance in 2021 and became engaged in 2023, but called off their engagement in October 2024 after reportedly growing apart.
One of the most attention-grabbing comments appeared under a post about Tatum’s former fiancée Kravitz and her fiancé, Harry Styles.
“Just here for the hate,” the account wrote.
The anonymous user also appeared to defend Tatum against Dewan, writing, “His ex-wife tried to grift his money, Zoe knew she was too much of a free bird to settle down, and this one is an adult. Let that man sow his wild oats in peace.”
The account then doubled down when another commenter brought up the age difference between Kravitz and Styles.
The now-deleted account even showered the 46-year-old with suspiciously specific praise before disappearing from Instagram
Maya Dehlin/Disney via Getty Images
“You don’t know me. You have no idea what I would say. But let me give you a hint: they’re both adults, let them live. I am not ‘everyone,’” the account reportedly replied.
It also appeared to know a surprising amount about Tatum’s relationship with Kravitz.
In 2022, Tatum had described Kravitz as “one of the more intentional people I’ve ever met in my life.”
Nonya Bidness later referenced the old comment, writing, “When I see these two I think back at how her former fiancé called her the most intentional person he knows. I wonder how contextual he was being…”
When asked what that meant, the account replied, “To me, intentional = calculated. He was speaking in terms of filmmaking but leaning towards her as a person in general too.”
The comments were specific enough to make fans wonder whether the person behind the account had a particularly close connection to Tatum.
The Kravitz and Dewan comments were only part of what made the account so strange.
Nonya Bidness also repeatedly praised Channing himself, with one comment reading, “He’s so genuine. No false pretense with this guy, and funny as hell, too.”
Fans had a field day with the idea that Tatum had accidentally followed his own alleged burner account
“He’s giving Shawn MacArthur from ‘Fighting’ vibes,” the account added, referring to the character the actor played in the 2009 movie Fighting.
The account wasn’t focused exclusively on Tatum, either.
It reportedly praised Ayo Edebiri, while criticizing celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence.
It also took a swipe at Channing’s former fiancée’s friend Taylor Swift after the singer announced her album The Life of a Showgirl.
As the screenshots spread, the account itself became increasingly difficult to find.
Tatum reportedly unfollowed the profile, while the account was subsequently deleted or deactivated.
The anonymous user also appeared to deny being Channing when someone asked directly, replying, “I’m not him, boo, go read a book.”
Once people noticed that Tatum appeared to be the account’s only follower, wild jokes and speculation flooded social media.
“Now Channing….why would you follow your burner? Rookie mistake,” one person wrote.
Another joked, “Why would u be the only follower on that acc LMAOOO.”
“Dw Channing, you were so real for that, I gotchu king. Just don’t follow yourself next time,” another commenter added.
Others mocked the sudden disappearance of the account after the screenshots spread, writing, “Now because of y’all he’s unfollowed himself, devastating.”
As the burner-account theory spread, users on Reddit’s r/popculturechat began digging into the account’s history instead of focusing only on its follower list.
Using an open-source intelligence (OSINT) search, one Reddit investigation reportedly traced the account’s historical username and unique account ID, with the findings suggesting that the profile had previously been used as a Tatum fan page.
A deeper internet investigation suggested the account may have been an old fan page of the Step Up star all along
The theory was that Channing may have followed the account years ago when it was an ordinary fan page.
The owner could then have changed the username, gone private, removed other followers, and repurposed the profile, leaving Tatum as the only remaining follower.
The investigation also pointed out that the 46-year-old follows thousands of Instagram accounts, including small fan pages, making his connection to one obscure account less unusual than it initially appeared.
Other users examined the account’s wider activity and argued that its comments and interests did not particularly resemble Tatum.
Some even pointed to interactions with posts about topics that would make more sense for a female pop-culture fan, although those observations do not establish who actually ran the account.
The investigation therefore offered a plausible alternative to the viral theory, but it did not definitively identify the person behind Nonya Bidness.
For now, Channing has not publicly confirmed that he operated the account, leaving the burner-account theory unverified.
“We know it’s you Tatum. Come out, come out, wherever your burner is…” one netizen joked
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