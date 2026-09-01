Chanel West Coast: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chanel West Coast
September 1, 1988
Los Angeles, California, US
38 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Chanel West Coast?
Chanel West Coast is an American television personality and rapper, widely recognized for her distinctive laugh and vibrant persona. She brings a playful energy to her various entertainment projects, captivating audiences with her unique style.
Her breakout moment came through MTV’s Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, followed by a long-running co-hosting role on Ridiculousness. Her infectious presence on the viral clip show quickly endeared her to a broad fan base.
Early Life and Education
Chelsea Chanel Dudley was born in Los Angeles, California, splitting her childhood between North Hollywood with her mother, Penny Porsche, and New York City with her DJ father, Jamie Dudley. Her early exposure to music ignited a lifelong passion.
She began rapping at age fourteen, a natural extension of her interest in performing arts. Dudley attended Taft High School for two years before completing her studies through homeschooling to further pursue her artistic dreams.
Notable Relationships
Currently engaged to model Dom Fenison, Chanel West Coast welcomed their daughter in November 2022. Earlier, she was linked to Scottish singer Liam Horne and briefly dated Chris Pfaff.
The television personality shares one child, Bowie Breeze Fenison, with Fenison, with whom she co-parents. Their relationship evolved from a long-standing friendship, leading to their engagement in December 2025.
Career Highlights
Chanel West Coast gained significant fame as a co-host on MTV’s hit series Ridiculousness, appearing for 30 seasons. Prior to this, she was a standout personality on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, building a strong television presence.
Beyond television, she pursued a music career, signing with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment label. She released mixtapes like Now You Know and her debut album America’s Sweetheart, featuring collaborations with major artists.
Signature Quote
My ultimate goal is to really be a huge music artist to the point where one day people forget that I was on a reality show.
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