Doodle Challenge: Use This Random Pattern To Complete A Picture

Since all of the other challenges are closed, I decided to make another ‘finish a drawing’ post. Here are simple rules you should follow:
1. Download the original image
2. Use your imagination to complete the drawing. Be sure not to change/rotate the line.
3. Upload it to the list and vote for the best
I want to see your artistic vision in finishing my post. Good luck!
Original doodle
#1 Awesome Possum
#2 5 Seconds Before The Fight
#3 Awesome Tape Vol.21
#4 Baymax Fell Down While Catching A Butterfly
#5 Dr. Cock
#6 Bear
#7 # Bored Panda Logo :)
#8 Chandelier
#9 Pattern
#10 Buttons On A Shirt.
#11 Bird.
#12 Altair
#13 Lifting Weight.
#14 Confused Puppy With Glasses ( Here’s My Drawing @tom >.
#15 Reflection
#16 Ballet Dancer
#17 Bunny Doesn’t Like Carrot
#18 Balloon Tug Of War
#19 Deep
#20 Mr Magoo Sees Sense!
#21 Us
#22 Crazy Person!
#23 I Woke Up Like This
#24 Clown
#25 Block Of Flats
#26 Sour-dope
