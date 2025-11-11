Doodle Challenge: Use This Random Pattern To Complete A Picture

by

Since all of the other challenges are closed, I decided to make another ‘finish a drawing’ post. Here are simple rules you should follow:

1. Download the original image

2. Use your imagination to complete the drawing. Be sure not to change/rotate the line.

3. Upload it to the list and vote for the best

I want to see your artistic vision in finishing my post. Good luck!

Original doodle

#1 Awesome Possum

#2 5 Seconds Before The Fight

#3 Awesome Tape Vol.21

#4 Baymax Fell Down While Catching A Butterfly

#5 Dr. Cock

#6 Bear

#7 # Bored Panda Logo :)

#8 Chandelier

#9 Pattern

#10 Buttons On A Shirt.

#11 Bird.

#12 Altair

#13 Lifting Weight.

#14 Confused Puppy With Glasses ( Here’s My Drawing @tom >.

#15 Reflection

#16 Ballet Dancer

#17 Bunny Doesn’t Like Carrot

#18 Balloon Tug Of War

#19 Deep

#20 Mr Magoo Sees Sense!

#21 Us

#22 Crazy Person!

#23 I Woke Up Like This

#24 Clown

#25 Block Of Flats

#26 Sour-dope

