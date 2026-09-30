Chad Lowe’s Daughter Fiona Passes Away At 13 As Family’s Statement Suggest Heartbreaking Cause

Chad Lowe and his family shared the heartbreaking news of his daughter Fiona’s passing at the age of 13.
Months after celebrating his daughter becoming a teenager, the Lowe family is grappling with the loss of the “light of [their] lives.”
“A 13 year old should never have to carry weight on their shoulders! Kids today are growing up way too fast! RIP sweetheart!” one commented online following the tragic news.
Chad Lowe and his family shared the heartbreaking news of his daughter Fiona passing away at the age of 13
Trigger warning: this article contains mentions of s**cide that may be distressing to some.
It is believed Fiona passed away at home on Tuesday, September 30.
Law enforcement officials were reportedly called to the Lowe residence at around 12:10 a.m.
Fiona was the second child born to producer Kim Painter and Chad Lowe, the brother of actor Rob Lowe.
Kim and Chad are also parents to Mabel Painter, 17, and Nixie Barbara, 10.
The family released a heartbreaking statement announcing Fiona’s loss.
The 13-year-old was described as a smart and creative girl who “loved to dance”
“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” the family said in a statement to Page Six.
Fiona was someone “adored” by her sisters and “deeply loved” by her parents, the family said.
“In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time,” the statement added.
While the official cause of Fiona’s passing was not immediately disclosed, the family’s statement pointed readers to mental health resources.
“If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 S**ide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988,” the statement concluded.
Chad’s last post about Fiona went up on his Instagram grid in November to celebrate his daughter becoming a teenager.
Fiona’s official cause of passing was not revealed, but the family’s statement included mental health resources
“Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!!” he wrote in the caption, sharing a snap of the teen in cowboy boots. “Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!”
The Life Goes On actor tied the knot with Kim in 2010. He was previously married to actress Hilary Swank for about eight years.
Chad has spoken in the past about how being a father to his daughters shaped his view of the world.
“It takes what I’ve known intellectually about women and all of equality and the glass ceiling that’s there, and how it’s a misogynistic world in a lot of ways … and it’s put it in my heart, because I have three daughters,” he said on the Still Here Hollywood podcast in 2024.
“And so I look at the world, really, from their perspective,” he added.
The Pretty Little Liars alum acknowledged that society was changing for the better and it wasn’t all “doom and gloom.”
“So I see how we’re really becoming conscious of the role of women,” he added.
Fiona and her sisters lost their childhood home in LA during the devastating Palisades fire last year
The Lowe family was reeling from a terrible loss even before Fiona’s passing.
In February, their family home in Los Angeles was destroyed in the Palisades fire. And Chad had shared pictures of his three daughters holding each other in front of the ruins of their childhood home.
“The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience,” he said.
Amid the heartbreaking situation, Chad called it a privilege to be a parent to Mabel, Fiona, and Nixie.
“Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege,” he added.
The principal of Fiona’s school sent an email to parents following the teen’s loss
Following Fiona’s loss, her school reportedly sent an email to parents offering support.
“It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the death of one of our students,” read the email sent from the principal. “Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and teachers.”
The principal said counsellors were available for students and staff in need of “emotional support.”
As tributes poured in, some mentioned the recent loss of Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford
Social media users shared their condolences online, saying, “This is horrible to hear. Prayers go out to the family.”
“Cindy Crawford’s son and now Rob Lowe’s niece. No one gets out of this life without tragedy, no matter the money or the fame,” one said.
“A 13 year old should never have to carry weight on their shoulders!” said another. “Kids today are growing up way too fast! RIP sweetheart!”
Another wrote, “I would hate to be a teenager today. Our brains aren’t designed to absorb so much information from our phones/computers.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**cide ideation, help is available: International Hotlines
“This is horrible, gone to soon,” one commented online
Follow Us