50 Timeless ‘Century Homes’ That Continue To Astound And Inspire (New Pics)

#1 Ladies And Gentlemen, I Present To You, The Spectacular “Gamwell House” Built In 1892 By Architects Longstaff & Black
#2 Pocket Doors In My New-To-Me 1920s Twin
#3 When You Live In A Town That Thrived On Lumbering, You Get Floors Like This
#4 I’ve Been Trying To Capture The Essence Of Each Season From This Spot, ~160yrs Old
#5 Just Bought Our First Home (1909) And Found This Under The Carpet
#6 Our 96 Year Old
#7 Is This To Much Wood? 1920 House
#8 Decided To Play The Floor Lottery…
#9 Slowly But Surely Realizing My Dream Of Living In A Haunted Mansion
#10 After 3 Months, 200+ Hours And A Lot Of Learning, The Doors Are Back On The Front Of Our 1864 Home, Ready For Another 150 Years Of Service (Detailed Album In Comments)
#11 Removed A Huge Mirror Today And Discovered My House’s Original “Flavor”
#12 Closed On This 1864 Beauty Today, My Daughter Is 5th Generation Of Our Family In This House
#13 Hawkins, In
#14 Foyer Of Our Recently Purchased 175 Year Old Farmhouse
#15 Bought A 1889 Three Bedroom Build Just On The Edge Of Downtown And So Thrilled!
#16 Eastlake Pocket Door Plate Restoration
#17 It’s Just A Rental, But I’m So Happy To Finally Be Able To Share A Century Home Here!
#18 Victorian House
#19 I’m Just Glad The Landlords Spared The 1890s Tile Around The Fireplace
#20 My First Home Is My Dream Home. I Love It So Dang Much. (1880 Second Empire)
#21 I See Your Curved Door And Raise You One
#22 I Like How They Kept So Much Of It Original
#23 Parquet Flooring In The Entryway, Of My Parents’ House (1892)
#24 My Ancestors Built This Place In 1840. It Sat Empty For 50 Years Before I Began Work 5 Years Ago
#25 I Think They Have Finally Gotten LED Bulbs Perfected
#26 Went With A Bolder Color Choice In Our Bathroom And I Think It Turned Out Pretty Good!
#27 No Creepy Basement, How About Cool Accessory Buildings? I Have This 110 Year Old Water Tower
#28 Mornings Like This Take The Sting Out Of Long Midwest Winters
#29 My Favorite Part Of My 1890 Queen Ann
#30 Art Deco Bath Complete!
#31 This Is My House; A Converted Church Originally Built In 1866. Still A Lot Of Work To Do, But It Is Starting To Come Together!
#32 In A Few Months, We’ll Have An Amazing Home!
#33 Uncovered Victorian Terracotta Tile
#34 Found Hand Painted Folk Art On Stairs When I Removed Carpet
#35 Update – 1920s Foursquare Bathroom
#36 At 22, I Lived In A 1920s Single-Room-Occupancy In San Francisco. It Was Messy And Imperfect, But It Was Mine
#37 Closed On My First House Today At Age 21! She’s 132 Years Old Built In 1890. Can’t Wait To Take On Various Restoration Projects And Let The Original Beautiful Details Shine Through Once More!
#38 Our Circa 1896 Home. I Just Found This Sub And Wanted To Share. Not A Registered Historic Home So Free To Try This Modern Take On Exterior Paint. Most Love, Some Hate. We Love!
#39 Purchased This House Today, Re-Keying This Lock Tomorrow So I Get To Keep This Beauty!
#40 Maine Street, Quincy Illinois. What Style Is This?
#41 Stair Appreciation
#42 Our 1869 Cottage During The Blizzard Last Week
#43 Everytime I Walk Up My Stairs I Admire The Craftsmanship And 5 Spindles Per Stair
#44 Done My Front Path
#45 We Bought Our First Century Home And I Am In Love
#46 My Wife And I Closed On Our Century Home Two Days Ago. I’ve Been Stalking This Subreddit For So Long And Am So Happy To Finally Have My Own Century Home!!!!!!!
#47 Double Outhouse On The Property Of My “New” 1900 Home. Figured Someone Here Might Find It Cool
#48 My 229 Year Old New England Farmhouse In The Dead Of Winter
#49 Floor Lottery Reveals Unexpected Surprise
#50 We Redid Our Bathroom!
