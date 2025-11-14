I Show The Cemetery Of Endorphins

This is my short photo series questioning the relation between humans and nature through an absurd transiency of material human needs.
Every year after the holidays, bunches of Christmas trees find their new home on the streets. Supposed to bring cheer and warmth, therefore being decorated with richest ornaments and lights, they now lay naked in piles at mass drop-off locations. Despite remaining exactly the same look as when they were brought home, they are now considered to be meaningless trash.
Artificial light seen in the images is an allegory to the light of glory for those trees when they were more than trash.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us