I Show The Cemetery Of Endorphins

by

This is my short photo series questioning the relation between humans and nature through an absurd transiency of material human needs.

Every year after the holidays, bunches of Christmas trees find their new home on the streets. Supposed to bring cheer and warmth, therefore being decorated with richest ornaments and lights, they now lay naked in piles at mass drop-off locations. Despite remaining exactly the same look as when they were brought home, they are now considered to be meaningless trash.

Artificial light seen in the images is an allegory to the light of glory for those trees when they were more than trash.

I Show The Cemetery Of Endorphins
I Show The Cemetery Of Endorphins
I Show The Cemetery Of Endorphins
I Show The Cemetery Of Endorphins
I Show The Cemetery Of Endorphins
I Show The Cemetery Of Endorphins
I Show The Cemetery Of Endorphins

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bridal Shop Goes Viral For Putting Up A Wheelchair-Bound Mannequin
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Husband Leaves Because He Can’t Deal With Deaf Baby, Tells Everyone It’s His Wife’s Fault
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 06-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2025
Usain Bolt’s Pokemon Ad is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2017
Couple Accused Of Squatting In Abandoned Million-Dollar House And Renovating It Sparks Debate
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
I Photographed The Colorful Diversity Of People During My 10 Years Of Travelling
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.