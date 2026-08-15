10 Celebrity Women Whose Fans Are Highly Concerned About Their Weight, As Doctor Reveals Risks

Hollywood has always had a complicated relationship with women’s bodies, but the recent waves of celebrity weight loss are raising concerns that an old beauty standard is coming back.
As stars appear noticeably thinner, conversations about GLP-1 medication, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and other weight loss medications have become almost impossible to escape.
These medications have helped many people manage diabetes and obesity, but their growing connection to celebrity culture has also made extreme thinness look fashionable again.
Registered dietitian and certified eating counselor Sammi Brondo described the change in a 2025 interview with The Post as a “reemergence of thinness we haven’t seen since even the ‘90s or ‘00s.”
She also pointed to an increase in “weight loss and really thin bodies” as GLP-1 meds have become more popular.
Vogue Business similarly warned in its spring and summer 2025 size inclusivity report that “progress has stalled,” with the fashion industry seeing “a worrying return to using extremely thin models, amid the O*empic boom.” One celebrity stylist summed up the shift by saying the industry was “trending backward.”
That return to extreme thinness worries eating-disorder experts because celebrities do not exist in a vacuum. Millions of people see their appearances, including young women who may already struggle with their bodies.
Dr. Lindsay Bodell, an associate psychology professor at Western University who researches eating disorders, told CBC News that the body-positive movement was meant to challenge unrealistic beauty standards.
But when celebrities who once promoted body acceptance suddenly become focused on weight loss, “it’s again just re-promoting the message about what our society values.”
She warned that internalizing thinness as the ideal can contribute to “body dissatisfaction, increased negative emotions and eating disorders.”
The concern becomes even greater when rapid weight loss and medication are discussed together.
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Glenn Vallecillos told Women.com that Oz*mpic can be a useful tool when used under medical supervision alongside nutrition, exercise and realistic weight goals.
But he warned that some patients have lost so much weight that they looked “physically unhealthy, emaciated, with a gross loss of lean body mass.”
He also cautioned that people can regain a significant portion of the weight after stopping the medication.
Psychologist Dr. Carolyn Rubenstein also warned about the attraction of an easy solution.
“The idea of quick-fix solutions for weight loss can reinforce the harmful notion that weight loss is simply a matter of personal willpower,” she told Women.com. She stressed that weight management is much more complicated and can involve lifestyle, mental health, physical health and access to resources.
Doctors have also urged people not to confuse a thinner body with a healthier one.
UCLA nutrition expert Dr. Zhaoping Li called obesity an epidemic but stressed that medication is only “one of the tools in our box” and “not the end-all.” She pointed out that long-term questions about these injections remain unanswered and said, “It comes down to lifestyle. Activity, eating right, and stress management.”
Hollywood’s changing appearance has also sparked concern about the so-called “Oz*mpic face,” where rapid loss of facial fat can leave cheeks looking hollow and skin appearing looser or more aged.
The issue becomes even more noticeable when rapid weight loss is combined with cosmetic procedures such as fillers, buccal fat removal and other treatments, creating the unusually thin and sculpted appearance now seen across some red carpets.
Dr. David Amron, founder and medical director of The Roxbury Institute, told Fox News Digital that “the pendulum is swinging back toward an era of dangerous thinness, fueled by social media’s relentless spotlight on unrealistic beauty.”
He warned that after years of progress around body positivity, society was once again seeing “the resurgence of an impossible standard” that pressures people to shrink themselves.
The debate is not simply about whether celebrities have lost weight, though.
It is also about what their changing bodies represent.
Actress Kate Winslet called the growing use of weight-loss dr*gs for appearance “devastating” in a December 2025 interview with The Sunday Times. She said, “The disregard for one’s health is terrifying,” and added, “We have to keep being real.”
At the same time, experts have warned against shaming women for losing weight.
Pop culture expert Zorianna Zurba explained to CBC that society has spent decades policing women’s bodies, saying, “The frustration comes from feeling that we have been sold and we have been told two different things.”
As she put it, “It’s body positivity and body acceptance for some, and for those who can afford to look better, they do not need to accept what their body is.”
That contradiction sits at the heart of the conversation.
Women have long been criticized for being too big, too small, too curvy or too thin.
But as Hollywood once again embraces slimmer bodies dramatically, experts fear the problem isn’t simply celebrity weight loss itself. It is the possibility that extreme thinness is once again becoming the beauty standard, and that millions of people watching from the outside may feel pressured to chase it.
Here are 10 Hollywood actresses whose fans are becoming extremely concerned about their thin look.
#1 Jenna Ortega
Ortega sparked concern after her August 11 Esquire interview, when viewers quickly focused less on her career and more on her noticeably slimmer appearance.
Screenshots spread across X, with one person writing, “The next Ariana Grande,” while another said, “I’m genuinely worried about what’s happening with that girl, Ortega.”
The reaction became more pointed because Ortega herself called neglecting her basic needs as a child actor.
“I would go all day without eating, drinking, whatever because I wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody,” she said, later admitting, “Maybe that was my mistake; I was not actually looking after myself.”
Fans also connected her appearance to the wider return of extreme thinness. “Hollywood is back to demanding the skin-and-bones aesthetic,” one viewer said.
Eating-disorder researcher Dr. Bodell has warned that celebrity weight-loss transformations can reinforce “a very specific body type” that is unrealistic for most people.
Despite the concern, Ortega has not said she uses GLP-1 medication.
Image source: Getty/Taylor Hill , Esquire
#2 Ariana Grande
Grande is stepping back from public life after completing her Eternal Sunshine Tour on September 1, 2026, with her representative citing “endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”
Her decision came after months of intense discussion about her noticeably slimmer appearance, particularly following her Petal music video and recent fan photos.
One supporter defended her, writing, “This world is so cruel. I hate that the narrative has shifted to people are ‘bullying’ her,” while another insisted, “I haven’t seen anyone bully her. Nobody is making fun of her. I’ve seen fans be concerned about her health.”
Grande has repeatedly asked people not to comment on her body, saying, “We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies.”
Experts told Bored Panda that constant appearance-focused discussion can be harmful.
Dr. Monica Li said body checking is often linked to “eating disorders or body dysmorphia,” while Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu warned that repeated celebrity body debates can increase body dissatisfaction and reinforce the idea that “thinness is the basis of beauty.”
Image source: Getty/Robin Marchant , Ariana Grande
#3 Demi Moore
Moore’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on May 12 sparked concern after fans focused on her noticeably slim arms.
The 63-year-old actress, who returned as one of nine jury members, wore a strapless sequin Jacquemus gown and Chopard jewelry, but online discussion quickly shifted to her body.
“Is she sick???” one person asked, while another wrote, “Yes, she’s gorgeous, but the extreme thinness is not something we should glamorize.”
Others pushed back, saying Moore should not be body-shamed or judged based on photographs.
The debate intensified after a New York Post headline called her arms “toned.”
Fitness expert Melody D. explained that muscle tone is about a muscle’s “ability to create tension and force at rest,” rather than simply looking thin.
Anita Ruiz similarly said a toned appearance comes from “consistent training and balanced body composition.”
Image source: Getty/Rachel Murray , Getty/Neilson Barnard
#4 Emma Stone
Stone sparked a wave of online concern after attending the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show at New York City’s Frick Collection on May 20.
The actress appeared in a Louis Vuitton cardigan set, but many viewers focused on her noticeably slimmer frame and changed facial features.
“Does she eat?” one commenter asked, while another wrote, “She looks hungry.”
Others questioned whether cosmetic procedures had changed her appearance, although Stone has not addressed the speculation.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Hazan previously suggested her sharper, cat-eye-like appearance could be linked to a brow lift or Botox. At the same time, Dr. Babak Dadvand said a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty or lower eyelid surgery could potentially create similar changes.
Stone has previously said she struggled to maintain her weight under stress.
She also stressed that people should stop making assumptions about others’ bodies, saying, “We can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror.”
Image source: Getty/C Flanigan , Getty/Samir Hussein
#5 Lily Collins
Collins sparked concern after appearing at New York Fashion Week, months after welcoming her daughter Tove Jane on January 31.
Photos of the 36-year-old actress in a white outfit quickly spread online, with netizens focusing on her very slim waist and stomach.
“Holyozempic,” one person wrote, while another praised her, saying she looked “like she walked straight out of a fairytale.”
A different commenter questioned why people find an extremely thin body attractive, asking, “Does it show how committed they can be to not eating?”
Collins has previously spoken openly about her history with an e*ting disorder.
In her 2017 memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, she recalled losing her period for several years and fearing that she had damaged her chances of having children.
“My hair and nails became brittle. My throat burned, and my esophagus hurt. I had to stop menstruating for a couple of years. I was terrified that I had ruined my chances of having children. I was convinced that I had screwed myself beyond repair,” per Marca.
She also played a young woman with ano*exia in Netflix’s To the Bone, a role she described as deeply personal.
Image source: Getty/Todd Williamson, Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo
#6 Margot Robbie
Robbie sparked mixed reactions after attending the Chanel exhibition at Paris Fashion Week on March 9 in a sheer tank top, baggy jeans, and a short bob with wispy bangs.
While many fans praised the actress, others focused on what they believed was a noticeable change in her weight.
“Exceptionally beautiful,” one admirer wrote, while another asked, “What is going on in Hollywood? Everyone is looking like they are decomposing.”
A separate commenter said, “The whole skeleton trend is starting to wear thin.”
Some users speculated about weight-loss injections, while others suggested her slimmer appearance could be linked to diet and exercise after having her child.
Robbie has faced body scrutiny before, including criticism during her pregnancy and comments about her outfits.
Image source: Getty/Steve Granitz , Getty/WWD
#7 Olivia Wilde
Wilde sparked fresh concern after appearing at a London screening of her new film The Invite, weeks after a viral San Francisco interview led viewers to compare her to Gollum and a “medical cadaver.”
“I really like Olivia, and for that reason I’m concerned by her appearance here,” one viewer wrote, while another said, “Please. Please. Someone help Olivia. She has body dysmorphia.”
Wilde has repeatedly insisted that the viral images do not reflect her actual appearance, blaming the earlier footage on a distorted fish-eye lens.
“That’s not how I actually look,” she said on Call Her Daddy.
She later joked about the comparison with her brother.
Her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala sparked another wave of speculation, with some users claiming she had lost significant weight or was using semaglutide. However, Wilde has not confirmed either claim.
Image source: Getty/MEGA , Getty/Gareth Cattermole
#8 Kelly Osbourne
Osbourne has been under constant scrutiny, and she recently sparked concern after sharing Instagram photos from the 2026 Grammys, with viewers focusing on her extremely slim frame and the appearance of her hands.
“What the hell is going on with her hands?” one commenter asked, while another wrote, “Your hand is bigger than your waist. It’s very worrisome.”
Some blamed weight-loss medication, while others wondered whether the image had been edited or generated with AI.
The discussion came just after Osbourne appeared at the Grammys alongside her family during a tribute to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.
She has previously confirmed using GLP-1 medication in 2024, but later said her recent weight loss was connected to grief following her father’s passing.
“My dad just d*ed, and I’m doing the best that I can,” she said. Her mother Sharon also said, “She’s lost her daddy. She can’t eat right now.”
Image source: Getty/Rich Polk , Getty/Dave Benett
#9 Michelle Yeoh
Yeoh sparked online debate after debuting a blonde bob at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good.
The 63-year-old actress paired the dramatic hairstyle with a striking Iris van Herpen couture gown, but some viewers focused less on her look and more on how different she appeared compared with previous photos.
“There’s no way to find this normal!” one commenter wrote, while another claimed Yeoh and her Wicked co-stars looked “drained.”
However, other fans pushed back against the scrutiny.
“Why is there such a need for these people to talk about and comment on other people’s bodies?” one asked. Another said, “Extreme thinness has unfortunately come back into fashion.”
Yeoh has not suggested that anything is wrong with her health.
She has also long maintained an active lifestyle, training in dance and enjoying running and swimming.
“Having that kind of discipline, that kind of training, I think, stays with you for the rest of your life,” she previously said.
Image source: Getty/Jeff Kravitz, Getty/Suhaimi Abdullah
#10 Alexa Demie
Alexa Demie sparked concern at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere on April 7, where fans focused on how different the actress looked rather than her return as Maddy.
Wearing a vintage 1991 Bob Mackie gown, Demie faced online speculation about weight loss, cosmetic procedures, and her noticeably slimmer face.
“What happened to her beautiful full cheeks omg this is a disgrace,” one fan wrote.
Another asked, “Why is everyone trying to look like a filtered version of themselves?”
Some commenters specifically blamed buccal fat removal and weight-loss medication, although Demie has not confirmed undergoing either.
One user wrote, “Buccal fat removal and she seems to have lost a lot of weight. You can see her sternum now on her chest like how Ariana Grande looks now.”
Image source: Getty/Tasos Katopodis , Getty/Brianna Bryson
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