10 Times The Stars Accidentally Shared Too Much About Other Famous People’s Secrets

Celebrities might have first-hand experience with discretion, as they are not only trained to keep certain personal information private but also have first-hand knowledge of the importance of privacy.
Nevertheless, celebrities are also human beings with flaws and, sometimes, a memory that might need some caffeine before being put to work.
As a result, some A-listers have become the victim of their inner circle, having some of their deepest secrets revealed for the whole world to see.
Bored Panda takes a look at 10 famous people who accidentally spilled the beans on their fellow celebrities.
#1 Lena Dunham Posted Jemima Kirke’s Phone Number On Her Instagram Story
In 2019, Lena Dunham made a major social media fail and accidentally shared her Girls’ co-star Jemima Kirke’s private phone number on Instagram.
The friends had been sharing a series of throwback snaps and screenshots.
In one particular screenshot that highlighted the fact the pair once had a FaceTime call lasting for nearly one-and-a-half hours, Lena forgot to blur out the phone numbers that appeared underneath Jemima’s name, Metro reported.
The blunder prompted fans to bombard Jemima with phone calls and text messages, who, in turn, reacted in laughter.
Image source: Lena Dunham
#2 Ian Mckellan Outed Lee Pace During The Hobbit Press Tour
During an interview with German outlet Brash.de in 2014, in which Ian McKellan discussed being an openly gay gentleman in 2001 when the first Lord of The Ring came out, the actor mentioned the names of three other out gay men he’s worked with: Luke Evans, Stephen Fry, and Lee Pace.
At the time, Stephen Fry and Luke Evans had already made their sexual preference public, but not Lee Pace.
Lee is now happily married to Matthew Foley.
Image source: Ian McKellan
#3 Skai Jackon’s Mom Accidentally Confirmed That Zendaya And Tom Holland Were Dating
Actress Skai Jackson’s mom, Kiya Cole, accidentally let it slip that Zendaya and Tom Holland were an item while commenting on an Instagram post featuring the two of them in 2018.
While the original post called Tom her “rumored boyfriend,” Kiya responded back to a fan who questioned their relationship status, Seventeen reported.
“Yes. It’s true. They’ve been on the low for a while,” Kiya had commented on the photo.
The original post was subsequently deleted, and Kiya went on to post on her Instagram saying that she had been hacked and wasn’t the one who commented about Zendaya and Tom’s relationship.
She wrote: “My account was hacked last week. Nothing posted or said was from me. I could care [sic] less or know who was dating who. Please stop asking.”
Image source: Tom Holland, Kiya Cole
#4 Jack Black Revealed That Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Were Expecting Twins
Back in 2008, Jack Black accidentally revealed that Angelina Jolie was pregnant with her twins, Vivienne Marcheline, and Knox León, who are now 15 years old.
At the time, it had been rumored that Angelina and her former husband, Brad Pitt, were expecting.
The 48-year-old humanitarian hadn’t confirmed the rumors until Jack joked that the couple would “have as many as (the) ‘Brady Bunch’ when you have these” while on a red carpet event.
An interviewer had asked at the time: “It’s confirmed?” Before Angelina said: “Yeah, yeah. We’ve confirmed that already. Well, Jack’s just confirmed it, actually.”
“Is that true?” Jack quipped, to which the actress replied: “Yeah, you did.”
Image source: Today
#5 Keith Urban Accidentally Exposed Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship With Bo Burnham
In June 2023, Keith Urban shared a video of himself and his wife, Nicole Kidman, dancing to Taylor Swift during one of her Eras Tour concerts in Philadelphia.
While the couple was enjoying themselves in the VIP tent, they didn’t realize that the at-the-time rumored couple, Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham, were kissing in the background.
Taking to his TikTok account, the country music star uploaded a clip of himself and Nicole getting down to Taylor’s tunes. Unbeknownst to him, the 56-year-old musician had also captured Phoebe and Bo making out, accidentally exposing their romance for the whole world to see.
“Yeah, oh, I found out,” Keith told Entertainment Tonight shortly after the incident. He added: “Phoebe, I’m so sorry.”
Fortunately, Phoebe and Bo are still going strong to this day, as they were last seen together at the 2024 Grammys.
Image source: Keith Urban
#6 Great British Bake-Off Judge Prue Leith Spoiled The Show’s Winner Six Hours Before The Finale Aired
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2017, Great British Bake-Off judge Prue Leith congratulated Sophie Faldo as the show’s winner six hours before the finale had aired.
Prue went on to apologize and delete her X post. At the time, she was visiting Bhutan and mistook the time difference for England, 9News reported.
“The time difference is massive. I thought that they got (the finale) six hours ago, Prue wrote on X.
She continued: “No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo, Sophie.”
Image source: Prue Leith, Sophie Faldo
#7 Julianne Moore Accidentally Leaked Andrew Scott’s Private Instagram Account
Julianne Moore accidentally revealed – twice – to the world that Andrew Scott was using a private Instagram account with a secret username.
The first time it happened was on January 6, 2024, when the 63-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories to share a post by Flaunt Magazine featuring a picture of Andrew and his All of Us Strangers co-star Paul Mescal, Glamour Buff reported.
Julianne had tagged the 47-year-old actor’s secret Instagram account on her Instagram story, most likely by accident.
The second time the Still Alice star revealed Andrew’s secret Instagram handle was on January 10, 2024. She had posted a picture of herself with the actor taken on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globes, as per Glamour Buff.
Over the picture, Julianne had tagged his Instagram handle, followed by three kiss emojis.
Image source: Julianne Moore
#8 In 2019, Youtuber Paula Galinda, Known As Paultips, Uploaded A Video Of Vegan Influencer Yovana Mendoza Ayres, Known As Rawvana, Eating A Plate Of Fish In A Restaurant In Bali
At the end of an approximately 10-minute-long video, the camera found Yovana seated in front of a salad before poorly covering her not-so-vegan plate with her hands, seemingly aware of what the camera was picking up, The Washington Post reported.
Unfortunately, viewers were still able to identify that she was eating fish, sparking outrage online.
In an emotional apology released on YouTube, Yovana explained why she misled her fans and shed light on her health.
She said, at the time: “I know that so many of you trust me, you listen to me, and you probably feel deceived and lied to — and you’re in your whole right to feel that.
“I’m human. I made a mistake, and I was not planning on hiding this [from] you. I was planning on telling you but on my terms and my time.”
Image source: Paula Galindo, Yovana Mendoza Ayres
#9 D’Angelo Russell Posted A Snapchat Video Of Nick Young Admitting To Cheating On Iggy Azalea
In 2016, LA Lakers player D’Angelo Russell posted a video on Snapchat where Nick Young admitted to cheating on his then-fiancé, Iggy Azalea.
D’Angelo reportedly shared a video, most likely in DM form, without realizing that other people would be able to save it.
According to Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding, D’Angelo and Nick had been “trying to prank each other.”
“Hey, that’s part of being a basketball player. There’s always something,” Iggy went on to admit on 92.3 radio’s “Shoboy in the Morning” show (via ET.com).
The Aussie rapper further admitted: “When people come out and say things and have their entire press routine where they’re like, ‘Now I’m going to do 700 interviews about the one time you cat-called me out of a car supposedly,’ to me that takes a bit of the potential authenticity of the story away.”
Image source: D’Angelo Russell, Iggy Azalea
#10 Khloé Kardashian Made An Instagram Story Post About Her Daughter True’s First Trip To Disneyland, Confirming A Viral Theory That, Several Months Prior, Her Sister Kim Kardashian Had Photoshopped True Over Their Niece, Stormi
Khloé Kardashian admitted in 2022 that she had altered pictures of her daughter True in Disneyland after she had told her followers she had brought her daughter to the park “for the first time” in an Instagram story.
Fans subsequently pointed out various inconsistencies in her Disneyland photos that led them to believe the photo had been photoshopped.
Khloé’s revelation confirmed a viral theory online that accused Kim Kardashian of photoshopping True over their niece, Stormi, in Instagram pictures.
Kim went on to admit that she really had photoshopped her niece True’s face onto the body of Stormi due to her Instagram grid “aesthetic.”
Khloé admitted to the editing fail when one user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside a screenshot of Kim’s Disneyland post with True’s photoshopped face: “The people have questions,” People reported.
Image source: Khloé Kardashian
