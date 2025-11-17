25 Celeb Kids Who Look Like Clone Versions Of Their Famous Parents

by

Not all parents have children who share a distinctive physical appearance that mimics their own. 

But to some, the genetic relation is undeniable as certain kids have an uncanny resemblance to their progenitors. 

Some famous parents perfectly exemplify the phenomenon, as they often share glimpses of their offspring for the world to enjoy their similarities. 

Bored Panda takes a look at celebrities whose children look like their mini-mes.

#1 Jennifer Garner And Violet Affleck

Violet may be half Affleck, but her looks scream Garner.

Image source: jennifer.garner, michaelrubin

#2 Cindy Crawford And Kaia Gerber

Like mother, like daughter. 

Kaia not only inherited her mother’s stunning looks but also her signature catwalk strut.

Image source: cindycrawford, kaiagerber

#3 Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise was born on 18 April 2006 in Santa Monica, California, USA. 

She’s the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. Not to be confused with Katie’s younger sister, as you could understandably do.

Image source: katieholmes

#4 Reese Witherspoon And Ava Phillippe

The 24-year-old definitely copy-pasted her mother’s looks at birth.

Image source: reesewitherspoon

#5 Zoë Kravitz And Lisa Bonet

Zoë definitely took after her mom.

Image source: zoekravitz via People

#6 Jay-Z And Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter was born on January 7, 2012, and is the first-born daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

One look at her, and one could definitely not dispute who her parents are. 

Image source: Tiffany & Co., Beyonce

#7 Tish Cyrus-Purcell And Miley Cyrus

Tish’s genes are definitely strong.

Image source: tishcyruspurcell, mileycyrus

#8 Madonna And Lourdes Leon

Lourdes is Madonna’s 27-year-old daughter. Or the brunette clone version of Madonna.

Image source: madonna, lourdesleon

#9 Salma Hayek And Valentina Pinault

16-year-old Valentina is incredibly close to her mother Salma.

Is it because they’re both Virgos?

Image source:  Vogue México y Latinoamérica

#10 Gwyneth Paltrow And Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin welcomed two children during their marriage: Apple and Moses. 

Apple grew to become Gwyneth’s mini-me.

Image source: gwynethpaltrow

#11 Jude Law And Iris Law

Yes, Jude definitely is the father.

Image source: BBC, lirisaw

#12 Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough

Despite being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, the actress has managed to earn a name for herself in the industry.

Nevertheless, it is very hard to ignore her resemblance to her mom Lisa Marie.

Image source: rileykeough

#13 Serena Williams And Olympia Ohanian

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, was born on September 1, 2017.

She has grown to look like her mother more and more as time passes by.

Image source: serenawilliams, olympiaohanian

#14 Thandiwe Newton And Nico Parker

Nico Parker’s dad is producer Oliver Parker.

However, the 18-year-old’s mom is very obviously Thandiwe Newton.

Image source: thandiwenewton

#15 Heidi Klum And Leni Klum

Leni is Heidi Klum’s daughter.

Seal, who is Heidi’s ex, officially adopted Leni in 2009.

Image source: heidiklum

#16 Vanessa Paradis And Lily-Rose Depp

Although we can see some hints of Johnny Depp, it is quite obvious that Lily-Rose is Vanessa’s daughter.

Image source: Vanessa Paradis, lilyrose_depp

#17 Carrie Fisher And Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd carries her late mother’s angelic looks.

What a touching tribute.

Image source: praisethelourd

#18 Uma Thurman And Maya Hawke

Some people may be surprised to learn that Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is Uma Thurman’s daughter.

But upon looking at pictures of them, it immediately makes sense.

Image source: umathurman, maya_hawke

#19 Susan Sarandon And Eva Amurri

38-year-old Eva Amurri inherited her famous mother’s smile.

Image source: susansarandon, thehappilyeva

#20 Adrienne Banfield-Jones And Jada Pinkett Smith

We know where Jada got her stunning looks from.

Image source: gammynorris

#21 Will Smith And Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith’s parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

But something tells us we didn’t have to explain that.

Image source: willsmith

#22 Kim Basinger And Ireland Baldwin

Alec Baldwin’s marriage to Kim Basinger may have ended, but he will always be reminded of his ex-wife through his daughter, who’s the spitting image of her. 

Image source: kim.basinger, irelandirelandireland

#23 Chrissy Teigen And Luna Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed Luna on April 14, 2016.

She is now seven and looks just like her mommy, but reports say she’s quite the daddy’s girl.

Image source: chrissyteigen

#24 Kylie Jenner And Stormi Webster

Stormi was born on February 1, 2018, and is the daughter of Kylie Jenner and American rapper Travis Scott.

Fans may have observed how similar Stormi is to Kylie, not just through looks, but also through her love for luxury and make-up.

Image source: kyliejenner

#25 Kim Kardashian And North West

North and Kim are an adorable duo that has taken the world of TikTok by storm.

Image source: kimkardashian

