30 Embarrassing Photoshop Fails From Celebrities That Are Hard To Ignore

In the picture-perfect life celebrities portray on social media, it’s easy to get lost between reality and fiction. But if something looks too perfect to be true, the sharp-sighted viewers know that it’s probably false.
It turns out that too many celebrities are guilty of editing their pics of social media despite often claiming that they’re against unrealistic beauty standards and for a healthy body image online. But if that was true, this huge collection of social media fails: A-list edition wouldn’t exist.
From warped body parts to ‘slender man’ hands, from bent backgrounds to selfies airbrushed into oblivion, the craziness is beyond limits.
#1 Madonna Called Out For Photoshopping Her Face Onto A Fan’s Body
Image source: madonna, ameliamgoldie
#2 Same Photo, Uploaded By Two Different People: On The Left – A Photo Posted By Kris Jenner, On The Right – A Real Photo Without Filters, Uploaded By Gordon Ramsay
Image source: krisjenner, gordongram
#3 This Famous Selfie Of Kim Kardashian And Blac Chyna. Look At Those Warped, Curvy Doors And Tiled Floors
Image source: kimkardashian, kimkardashian
#4 Zendaya Pointed Out That Her Photo Was Edited By The Magazine, Which Later On They Fixed. Edited vs. Unedited
Image source: zendaya
#5 Khloe Kardashian And Her Unusually Big Hand
Image source: khloekardashian
#6 Kylie Jenner Deleted A Picture After Fans Noticed This Photoshop Fail
Image source: kyliejenner
#7 The Heavy Airbrushing Used In This John Mayer’s Instagram Picture
Image source: johnmayer
#8 Ariana Grande And Her Long Thumb/Hand
Image source: arianagrande
#9 Lindsey Lohan’s Photoshop Fail
Image source: lindsaylohan
#10 Fans Were Quick To Notice Kim Kardashian’s Warped Leg In Her Now-Deleted Instagram Picture
Image source: kimkardashian
#11 Aubrey O’Day Accused Of Allegedly Photoshopping Herself Into Other People’s Vacation Pictures
Image source: aubreyoday, aubreyoday
#12 Rihanna’s Thumb
Image source: badgalriri
#13 Differences Between The Original Footage Of The Reality Show Keeping Up With The Kardashians And The Photo She Posted On Her Instagram Account
Image source: khloekardashian, dcagiunta
#14 Emily Ratajkowski Posted This Photoshopped Photo By Photographer
Image source: emrata
#15 Jake Paul’s Digitally Exaggerated Shoulder Muscles
Image source: jakepaul
#16 The Famous Mercy Aigbe Adeoti’s Pillar-Bending Picture
Image source: realmercyaigbe
#17 This Time When Britney Spears Photoshopped Her Waist To Make It Look Slimmer And Then Forgot To Edit The Pool Tiles Back In
Image source: britneyspears
#18 Beyoncé’s Wonky Wine Glass
Image source: beyonce
#19 Britney Spears’ Warped Chest Of Drawers
Image source: britneyspears
#20 Selena Gomez’s Curvy Doorframe
Image source: hungvanngo, selenagomez
#21 We’ve All Seen Madonna’s Face Smoothing, But The Clone Stamp Arm Gone Wrong
Image source: madonna
#22 People Noticed Kim Kardashian’s Fingers Still In Her Hair Despite The Fact She Has Both Hands On The Wall
Image source: kimkardashian
#23 Gigi Hadid’s Super Long Arm And Hand Across Ashley Graham’s Waist In This Vogue Cover
Image source: voguemagazine
#24 In 2014, Beyonce Was Called Out For Editing Her Thigh Gap In This Shared Instagram Photo
Image source: beyonce
#25 Take A Look At The Mirror Reflection In This Fiza’s Instagram Selfie
Image source: soniaxfyza
#26 In This Siew Pui Yi’s Photo Bus Seat Bends With Her Body
Image source: ms_puiyi
#27 David Guetta Shows Off His Abs In His Shared Instagram Photo, But The Parts Of The Background Look A Bit Wonky
Image source: davidguetta
#28 The Wall Behind Jessica Biel Bends Together With Her Silhouette
Image source: jessicabiel
#29 Chloe Ferry Was Called Out For Editing This Photo After People Noticed The Window Frame Behind Her
Image source: chloegshore1
#30 Bella Hadid Was Accused Of Editing Her Pictures (Shelf Bending In A Different Direction, The Reflection Of The Mirror Is Wonky)
Image source: bellahadid
